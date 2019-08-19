openbase logo
@timberio/bunyan

by timberio
0.35.0 (see all)

🌲 Great Node/JS logging made easy

🌲 Timber - Great Node / Javascript Logging Made Easy


Speed: Blazing npm type definitions ISC License

Timber.io is a hosted service for aggregating logs across your entire stack - any language, any platform, any data source.

Unlike traditional logging tools, Timber integrates with language runtimes to automatically capture in-app context, turning your text-based logs into rich structured events. Timber integrates with Node / Javascript through this library. And Timber's rich free-form query tools and real-time tailing, make drilling down into important stats easier than ever.

Features

  • Universal Node/browser support.
  • NPM or CDN.
  • Written in Typescript; runs anywhere.
  • Blazing fast.
  • Guaranteed consistency.
  • Easy logging middleware.
  • Light as a feather. The gzipped browser bundle weighs in at just 4.3kb!
  • Plays nicely with other loggers.

Get Started

