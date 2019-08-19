🌲 Timber - Great Node / Javascript Logging Made Easy





Timber.io is a hosted service for aggregating logs across your entire stack - any language, any platform, any data source.

Unlike traditional logging tools, Timber integrates with language runtimes to automatically capture in-app context, turning your text-based logs into rich structured events. Timber integrates with Node / Javascript through this library. And Timber's rich free-form query tools and real-time tailing, make drilling down into important stats easier than ever.

Features

Universal Node/browser support.

NPM or CDN.

Written in Typescript; runs anywhere.

Blazing fast.

Guaranteed consistency.

Easy logging middleware.

Light as a feather. The gzipped browser bundle weighs in at just 4.3kb!

Plays nicely with other loggers.

Get Started

Timber • Docs • Pricing • Security • Compliance