A rules engine expressed in JSON

Synopsis

json-rules-engine is a powerful, lightweight rules engine. Rules are composed of simple json structures, making them human readable and easy to persist.

Features

Rules expressed in simple, easy to read JSON

Full support for ALL and ANY boolean operators, including recursive nesting

and boolean operators, including recursive nesting Fast by default, faster with configuration; priority levels and cache settings for fine tuning performance

Secure; no use of eval()

Isomorphic; runs in node and browser

Lightweight & extendable; 17kb gzipped w/few dependencies

Installation

$ npm install json-rules-engine

Docs

Examples

See the Examples, which demonstrate the major features and capabilities.

Basic Example

This example demonstrates an engine for detecting whether a basketball player has fouled out (a player who commits five personal fouls over the course of a 40-minute game, or six in a 48-minute game, fouls out).

const { Engine } = require ( 'json-rules-engine' ) let engine = new Engine() engine.addRule({ conditions : { any : [{ all : [{ fact : 'gameDuration' , operator : 'equal' , value : 40 }, { fact : 'personalFoulCount' , operator : 'greaterThanInclusive' , value : 5 }] }, { all : [{ fact : 'gameDuration' , operator : 'equal' , value : 48 }, { fact : 'personalFoulCount' , operator : 'greaterThanInclusive' , value : 6 }] }] }, event : { type : 'fouledOut' , params : { message : 'Player has fouled out!' } } }) let facts = { personalFoulCount : 6 , gameDuration : 40 } engine .run(facts) .then( ( { events } ) => { events.map( event => console .log(event.params.message)) })

This is available in the examples

Advanced Example

This example demonstates an engine for identifying employees who work for Microsoft and are taking Christmas day off.

This demonstrates an engine which uses asynchronous fact data. Fact information is loaded via API call during runtime, and the results are cached and recycled for all 3 conditions. It also demonstates use of the condition path feature to reference properties of objects returned by facts.

const { Engine } = require ( 'json-rules-engine' ) import apiClient from './account-api-client' let engine = new Engine() let microsoftRule = { conditions : { all : [{ fact : 'account-information' , operator : 'equal' , value : 'microsoft' , path : '$.company' }, { fact : 'account-information' , operator : 'in' , value : [ 'active' , 'paid-leave' ], path : '$.status' }, { fact : 'account-information' , operator : 'contains' , value : '2016-12-25' , path : '$.ptoDaysTaken' }] }, event : { type : 'microsoft-christmas-pto' , params : { message : 'current microsoft employee taking christmas day off' } } } engine.addRule(microsoftRule) engine.addFact( 'account-information' , function ( params, almanac ) { console .log( 'loading account information...' ) return almanac.factValue( 'accountId' ) .then( ( accountId ) => { return apiClient.getAccountInformation(accountId) }) }) let facts = { accountId : 'lincoln' } engine .run(facts) .then( ( { events } ) => { console .log(facts.accountId + ' is a ' + events.map( event => event.params.message)) })

This is available in the examples

Debugging

To see what the engine is doing under the hood, debug output can be turned on via:

Node

DEBUG=json-rules-engine

Browser

localStorage.debug = 'json-rules-engine'

License

ISC