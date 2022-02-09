Tidepool data visualization for diabetes device data.

This README is focused on just the nuts & bolts of getting the code in this repository ready to develop locally in blip or with React Storybook. For more detailed information about the code in this repository, please see the developer guide.

Table of contents

Getting started

After cloning this repository to your local machine, first make sure that you have at least node 6.x and npm 4.x installed. If you have a different major version of node installed, consider using nvm to manage and switch between multiple node (& npm) installations. If you have npm 3.x installed (as it is by default with node 6.x ), then you can update to the latest npm 4.x with npm install -g npm@4 .

It's not an absolute requirement, but it is preferable to have Yarn installed, as it provides dependency management features above and beyond what npm provides. Just follow Yarn's installation instructions (hint: for Mac users with Homebrew installed, it's just brew install yarn ).

Once your environment is setup with node 6.x and npm 3.x install the dependencies with Yarn:

$ yarn install

Or with npm if you're choosing not to use Yarn:

$ npm install

Development

Running locally with blip

To work on code in this repository within blip, first do the following from your local blip repository (assuming blip/ and viz/ are sister directories):

$ npm link ../viz/

In this repository, start the build in watch mode:

$ npm start

Finally, back in your local blip repository, follow the instructions for starting blip locally.

Running locally in React Storybook

If you're working at the component or view level outside of blip, you can work on component and view rendering code with React Storybook.

If you're working on the diabetes data model rendering components, run:

$ npm run typestories

If you're working on any other components or views, run:

$ npm run stories

For more about the use of React Storybook in this repo, see use of React Storybook.

Running the tests

To run the unit tests in PhantomJS (as they run on Travis CI):

$ npm test

To have the tests run continuously with source and test code changes rebundled as you work:

$ npm run test -watch

To run the unit tests in your local Chrome browser (recommended for Tidepool developers before merging or publishing a release):

$ npm run browser-tests

Running the linter

To run the code linter from the command line:

$ npm run lint

Generally speaking, Tidepool developers configure linting to run continuously in their text editor of choice, and we recommend this approach for development. You can easily find instructions online for running ESLint continuously in all of the popular text editors—SublimeText, Atom, Visual Studio Code, etc.

Production

Publishing examples to GitHub Pages with React Storybook

See the publishing section of the docs on docs.

Building and publishing to npm

When a new feature(s) is/are complete (i.e., branch is synchronized with master, reviewed with a sign-off from another developer), it's time to publish the package to npm! Since this is one of our most recently created repositories, any member of the "developers" team in the @tidepool npm organization will be able to publish the package using his or her npm login. Steps to publishing are as follows: