Welcome to TiddlyWiki, a non-linear personal web notebook that anyone can use and keep forever, independently of any corporation.

TiddlyWiki is a complete interactive wiki in JavaScript. It can be used as a single HTML file in the browser or as a powerful Node.js application. It is highly customisable: the entire user interface is itself implemented in hackable WikiText.

Learn more and see it in action at https://tiddlywiki.com/

Developer documentation is in progress at https://tiddlywiki.com/dev/

Join the Community

Users

The TiddlyWiki discussion groups are mailing lists for talking about TiddlyWiki: requests for help, announcements of new releases and plugins, debating new features, or just sharing experiences. You can participate via the associated website, or subscribe via email.

The main TiddlyWiki group: https://groups.google.com/group/TiddlyWiki Note that you do not need a Google Account to join the discussion groups. Subscribe by sending an email to mailto:tiddlywiki+subscribe@googlegroups.com An enhanced group search facility is available on mail-archive.com

Watch recordings of our regular TiddlyWiki Hangouts

Follow @TiddlyWiki on Twitter for the latest news

New: Join us on our live chat at https://gitter.im/TiddlyWiki/public !

There is also a discord available at https://discord.gg/HFFZVQ8

Developers

There are several resources for developers to learn more about TiddlyWiki and to discuss and contribute to its development.

tiddlywiki.com/dev is the official developer documentation

Get involved in the development on GitHub Discussions are for Q&A and open-ended discussion Issues are for raising bug reports and proposing specific, actionable new ideas

The older TiddlyWikiDev Google Group is now closed in favour of GitHub Discussions but remains a useful archive: https://groups.google.com/group/TiddlyWikiDev An enhanced group search facility is available on mail-archive.com

Chat at https://gitter.im/TiddlyWiki/public (development room coming soon)

New releases of TiddlyWiki, TiddlyDesktop and TiddlyFox are announced via the discussion groups and Twitter (you can also subscribe to an Atom/RSS feed of TiddlyWiki releases from GitHub)

Documentation

There is also a discussion group specifically for discussing TiddlyWiki documentation improvement initiatives: https://groups.google.com/group/tiddlywikidocs

Installing TiddlyWiki on Node.js

Install Node.js Linux: Debian/Ubuntu:

apt install nodejs

May need to be followed up by:

apt install npm Arch Linux

pacman -S tiddlywiki

(installs node and tiddlywiki)

Mac brew install node

Android Termux for Android

Other See http://nodejs.org Open a command line terminal and type: npm install -g tiddlywiki If it fails with an error you may need to re-run the command as an administrator: sudo npm install -g tiddlywiki (Mac/Linux) Check TiddlyWiki is installed by typing: tiddlywiki --version In response, you should see TiddlyWiki report its current version (eg "5.2.2"; you may also see other debugging information reported) Try it out: tiddlywiki mynewwiki --init server to create a folder for a new wiki that includes server-related components tiddlywiki mynewwiki --listen to start TiddlyWiki Visit http://127.0.0.1:8080/ in your browser Try editing and creating tiddlers Optionally, make an offline copy: click the save changes button in the sidebar, OR

button in the sidebar, tiddlywiki mynewwiki --build index

The -g flag causes TiddlyWiki to be installed globally. Without it, TiddlyWiki will only be available in the directory where you installed it.

If you are using Debian or Debian-based Linux and you are receiving a node: command not found error though node.js package is installed, you may need to create a symbolic link between nodejs and node . Consult your distro's manual and whereis to correctly create a link. See github issue 1434

Example Debian v8.0: sudo ln -s /usr/bin/nodejs /usr/bin/node

You can also install prior versions like this:

npm install -g tiddlywiki@5.1.13

Using TiddlyWiki on Node.js

TiddlyWiki5 includes a set of Commands for use on the command line to perform an extensive set of operations based on TiddlyWikiFolders, TiddlerFiles and TiddlyWikiFiles.

For example, the following command loads the tiddlers from a TiddlyWiki HTML file and then saves one of them in static HTML:

tiddlywiki --verbose --load mywiki.html --rendertiddler ReadMe ./readme.html

Running tiddlywiki from the command line boots the TiddlyWiki kernel, loads the core plugins and establishes an empty wiki store. It then sequentially processes the command line arguments from left to right. The arguments are separated with spaces.

New in: 5.1.20 First, there can be zero or more plugin references identified by the prefix + for plugin names or ++ for a path to a plugin folder. These plugins are loaded in addition to any specified in the TiddlyWikiFolder.

The next argument is the optional path to the TiddlyWikiFolder to be loaded. If not present, then the current directory is used.

The commands and their individual arguments follow, each command being identified by the prefix -- .

tiddlywiki [+ < pluginname > | ++ < pluginpath > ] [ < wikipath > ] [-- < command > [ < arg > [, < arg > ]]]

For example:

tiddlywiki tiddlywiki +plugins/tiddlywiki/filesystem +plugins/tiddlywiki/tiddlyweb mywiki tiddlywiki ++./mygreatplugin mywiki

New in: 5.1.18 Commands such as the ListenCommand that support large numbers of parameters can use NamedCommandParameters to make things less unwieldy. For example:

tiddlywiki wikipath --listen username=jeremy port=8090

See Commands for a full listing of the available commands.

Upgrading TiddlyWiki on Node.js

If you've installed TiddlyWiki on Node.js on the usual way, when a new version is released you can upgrade it with this command:

npm update -g tiddlywiki

On Mac or Linux you'll need to add sudo like this:

sudo npm update -g tiddlywiki

