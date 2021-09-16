@ticketmaster/aurora Shared UI Library for Ticketmaster

How to get started:

Aurora relies on the react, prop-types, react-transition-group, classnames, and styled-components peer-dependency packages are already to be installed and set up in your project.

Install Aurora from the npm registry by running the following command in your terminal:

npm install @ticketmaster/aurora

Then import each component you want to use in your app:

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import { Button } from "@ticketmaster/aurora" ; ReactDOM.render( < Button variant = "standard" > Hello, world! </ Button > , document .getElementById( "root" ) );

Running the catalog locally:

In order to run the catalog locally, you are required to complete the following steps:

Execute yarn install at this directory's root. Execute yarn catalog-start at this directory's root. Navigate to http://localhost:4000/ or your host alias's port 4000.

How to use:

A documentation of each component and living styleguide will be available on the brand site for Ticketmaster.com.

Other docs:

MIT