Aurora relies on the react, prop-types, react-transition-group, classnames, and styled-components peer-dependency packages are already to be installed and set up in your project.
Install Aurora from the npm registry by running the following command in your terminal:
npm install @ticketmaster/aurora
Then import each component you want to use in your app:
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { Button } from "@ticketmaster/aurora";
ReactDOM.render(
<Button variant="standard">Hello, world!</Button>,
document.getElementById("root")
);
In order to run the catalog locally, you are required to complete the following steps:
yarn install at this directory's root.
yarn catalog-start at this directory's root.
http://localhost:4000/ or your host alias's port 4000.
A documentation of each component and living styleguide will be available on the brand site for Ticketmaster.com.
MIT