@ticketmaster/aurora

by ticketmaster
3.148.3 (see all)

Shared UI Library for Ticketmaster

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

79

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Design System

Readme

@ticketmaster/aurora

Shared UI Library for Ticketmaster

How to get started:

Aurora relies on the react, prop-types, react-transition-group, classnames, and styled-components peer-dependency packages are already to be installed and set up in your project.

Install Aurora from the npm registry by running the following command in your terminal:

npm install @ticketmaster/aurora

Then import each component you want to use in your app:

import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { Button } from "@ticketmaster/aurora";

ReactDOM.render(
  <Button variant="standard">Hello, world!</Button>,
  document.getElementById("root")
);

Running the catalog locally:

In order to run the catalog locally, you are required to complete the following steps:

  1. Execute yarn install at this directory's root.
  2. Execute yarn catalog-start at this directory's root.
  3. Navigate to http://localhost:4000/ or your host alias's port 4000.

How to use:

A documentation of each component and living styleguide will be available on the brand site for Ticketmaster.com.

Other docs:

LICENSE:

MIT

