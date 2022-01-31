Trace your marvelous nodejs projects with async monitoring by Thundra!
Check out example projects for a quick start and Thundra docs for more information.
npm install @thundra/core --save
You can configure Thundra using environment variables or module initialization parameters.
Environment variables have higher precedence over initialization parameters.
Check out the configuration part of our docs for more detailed information.
|Name
|Type
|Default Value
|THUNDRA_APIKEY
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_NAME
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_STAGE
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_DISABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_METRIC_DISABLE
|bool
|true
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LOG_DISABLE
|bool
|true
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_REQUEST_SKIP
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_RESPONSE_SKIP
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_TIMEOUT_MARGIN
|number
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_REST_BASEURL
|string
|https://collector.thundra.io/v1
|THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_CLOUDWATCH_ENABLE
|bool
|false
export THUNDRA_APIKEY=<your_thundra_api_key>
export THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_NAME=<your_application_name>
For
Dockerfile, you just replace
export with
ENV.
For more information see the doc
const thundra = require("@thundra/core");
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
app.get('/', function (req,res) {
res.send("Response")
});
app.listen(3000);
const thundra = require("@thundra/core");
const Hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');
thundra.init();
const startServer = async () => {
const server = Hapi.server({
...
});
server.route([{
method: 'GET',
path: '/',
handler: (request, h) => {
return 'Response';
}
}]);
await server.start();
}
startServer();
const thundra = require("@thundra/core");
const Koa = require('koa');
thundra.init();
const app = new Koa();
app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
await next();
ctx.body = 'Hello Thundra!';
});
app.listen(3000)
const { PubSub } = require('@google-cloud/pubsub');
const projectId = 'your_google_cloud_project_id';
const topicName = 'your_google_cloud_pubsub_topic';
const pubsub = new PubSub({ projectId });
/*
* if topic allready exists
* const topic = await pubsub.topic(topicName)
**/
const topic = await pubsub.createTopic(topicName);
const date = new Date().toString();
const dataBuffer = Buffer.from(JSON.stringify({date}));
const result = await topic.publishMessage({ data: dataBuffer });
const thundra = require("@thundra/core");
thundra.init();
const { PubSub, Subscription } = require('@google-cloud/pubsub');
const projectId = 'your_google_cloud_project_id';
const topicName = 'your_google_cloud_pubsub_topic';
const subscriptionName = 'your_google_cloud_pubsup_subscription_name';
const pubsub = new PubSub({ projectId });
(async() => {
/*
* if subscription allready exists
* const subscription = pubsub.subscription(subscriptionName);
**/
const [subscription] = await pubsub.topic(topicName).createSubscription(subscriptionName);
const messageHandler = message => {
try {
...
message.ack();
} catch (err) {
...
message.nack();
}
};
subscription.on(`message`, messageHandler);
})().catch(error => console.log(error));
const { v1 } = require('@google-cloud/pubsub');
const subClient = new v1.SubscriberClient();
const projectId = 'your_google_cloud_project_id';
const subscriptionName = 'your_google_cloud_pubsup_subscription_name';
const formattedSubscription = subClient.subscriptionPath(
projectId,
subscriptionName
);
const request = {
subscription: formattedSubscription,
maxMessages: 10,
};
...
const result = await subClient.pull(request);
const [response] = result;
const ackIds = [];
for (const message of response.receivedMessages) {
...
ackIds.push(message.ackId);
}
if (ackIds.length !== 0) {
const ackRequest = {
subscription: formattedSubscription,
ackIds: ackIds,
};
await subClient.acknowledge(ackRequest);
}
...
Integrating Thundra using AWS Lambda Layers is the recommended (and easier) way to get started with Thundra. For latest layer version(layer arn) and details of the integration see the doc
Just require this module, pass your api key to it and wrap your handler:
const thundra = require("@thundra/core")({ apiKey: "your_thundra_api_key" });
exports.handler = thundra((event, context,callback) => {
callback(null, "Hello Thundra!");
});
Thundra will monitor your AWS lambda function and report automatically!
context.done,
context.succeed and
context.fail are also supported:
const thundra = require("@thundra/core")({ apiKey: "your_thundra_api_key" });
exports.handler = thundra((event, context) => {
context.succeed("Hello Thundra!");
});
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_AWS_STEPFUNCTIONS environment variable should be set
true.
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_AWS_APPSYNC environment variable should be set
true.
The following frameworks are supported by Thundra:
|Framework
|Supported Version
|Auto-tracing Supported
|AWS Lambda
|All
|Express
>=3.0.0
|Hapi
>=16.0.0
|Koa
>=2.0.0
Thundra provides out-of-the-box instrumentation (tracing) for following libraries.
|Library
|Supported Version
|logging
|Fully supported
|aws-sdk
>=2.0.0
|elasticsearch
>=10.5.0
|http
|Fully supported
|https
|Fully supported
|http2
|Fully supported
|ioredis
>=2.0.0
|redis
>=2.6.0
|mongodb
>=1.0.0
|mysql
>=2.0.0
|mysql2
>=1.5.0
|pg
>=6.0.0
|amqp 0.9.1
>=0.5.0
|@google-cloud/pubsub
>=1.2
|@google-cloud/bigquery
>=5.0
By default, Thundra agent reports by making an HTTPS request. This adds an overhead to your lambda function.
Instead, you can setup async monitoring in 2 minutes and monitor your lambda functions with zero overhead!
Check out our async monitoring example at our example projects for a quick start.
You can monitor your logs using Thundra and enjoy the three pillars of observability in one place!
const thundra = require("@thundra/core");
const logger = thundra.createLogger();
exports.handler = thundra({
apiKey: "MY_APIKEY",
})((event, context, callback) => {
logger.info("Hello %s", "Thundra");
callback(null, "Hello Thundra!");
});
You can also set the name of a logger while creating it (default name is
default):
const logger = thundra.createLogger({loggerName: "Bob"});
Logger's name will be visible in Thundra's trace chart.
You can log by two different ways.
trace,
debug,
info,
warn,
error,
fatal methods
All these methods support
printf-like format. Same as Node's
util.format.
const thundra = require("@thundra/core");
const logger = thundra.createLogger();
logger.trace("Hey, I %s things", "trace");
logger.debug("Someone is %s %d"," debugging", 2);
logger.info("Get some info","and more");
logger.warn("I am warning you %s", "!!!");
logger.error("Error Error Error...");
logger.fatal("FATALITY");
log method
Pass an object with
level and
message fields:
const thundra = require("@thundra/core");
const logger = thundra.createLogger();
logger.log({
level: "trace",
message: "Hey, I am tracing."
});
You can also pass
level as a string, this way you can use
printf-like formatting:
logger.log("trace", "Hey, I am %s", "tracing.");
level can be one of the following:
"trace",
"debug",
"info",
"warn",
"error",
"fatal"
In increasing precedence:
trace,
debug,
info,
warn,
error,
fatal.
You can set the log level by setting the environment variable
thundra_log_logLevel to one of the following:
trace
debug
info
warn
error
fatal
none
For instance, if
thundra_log_logLevel is:
debug, only
debug and higher precedence logs will be reported.
none, none of the logs will be reported.
You can cut down cold starts easily by deploying our lambda function
thundra-lambda-warmup.
Our agent handles warmup requests automatically so you don't need to make any code changes.
You just need to deploy
thundra-lambda-warmup once, then you can enable warming up for your lambda by
thundra_agent_lambda_warmup_warmupAware true OR
thundra-lambda-warmup's environment variable
thundra_agent_lambda_warmup_function.
Check out this part in our docs for more information.
|Name
|Type
|Default Value
|THUNDRA_APIKEY
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_DISABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_DEBUG_ENABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_DISABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_METRIC_DISABLE
|bool
|true
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LOG_DISABLE
|bool
|true
|THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_REST_BASEURL
|string
|https://collector.thundra.io/v1
|THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_REST_TRUSTALLCERTIFICATES
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_REST_LOCAL
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_CLOUDWATCH_ENABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_SIZE_MAX
|number
|32 * 1024 (32 KB)
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_HANDLER
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_WARMUP_WARMUPAWARE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_TIMEOUT_MARGIN
|number
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_ERROR_STACKTRACE_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_REQUEST_SKIP
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_RESPONSE_SKIP
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_TRACE_KINESIS_REQUEST_ENABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_TRACE_FIREHOSE_REQUEST_ENABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_TRACE_CLOUDWATCHLOG_REQUEST_ENABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_AWS_STEPFUNCTIONS
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_AWS_APPSYNC
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_ID
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_INSTANCEID
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_REGION
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_NAME
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_STAGE
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_DOMAINNAME
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_CLASSNAME
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_VERSION
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_TAG
|any
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_INVOCATION_SAMPLE_ONERROR
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_INVOCATION_REQUEST_TAGS
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_INVOCATION_RESPONSE_TAGS
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INSTRUMENT_DISABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INSTRUMENT_TRACEABLECONFIG
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INSTRUMENT_FILE_PREFIX
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_SPAN_LISTENERCONFIG
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_SPAN_COUNT_MAX
|number
|200
|THUNDRA_AGENT_SAMPLER_TIMEAWARE_TIMEFREQ
|number
|300000
|THUNDRA_AGENT_SAMPLER_COUNTAWARE_COUNTFREQ
|number
|100
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_DISABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_INSTRUMENT_ONLOAD
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_SNS_MESSAGE_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_SNS_TRACEINJECTION_DISABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_SQS_MESSAGE_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_SQS_TRACEINJECTION_DISABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_LAMBDA_PAYLOAD_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_LAMBDA_TRACEINJECTION_DISABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_DYNAMODB_STATEMENT_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_DYNAMODB_TRACEINJECTION_ENABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_ATHENA_STATEMENT_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HTTP_BODY_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HTTP_RESPONSE_BODY_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HTTP_URL_DEPTH
|number
|1
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HTTP_TRACEINJECTION_DISABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HTTP_ERROR_ON4XX_DISABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HTTP_ERROR_ON5XX_DISABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_REDIS_COMMAND_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_RDB_STATEMENT_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_ELASTICSEARCH_BODY_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_ELASTICSEARCH_PATH_DEPTH
|number
|1
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_MONGODB_COMMAND_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_EVENTBRIDGE_DETAIL_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_SES_MAIL_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_SES_MAIL_DESTINATION_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_RABBITMQ_MESSAGE_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_GOOGLE_PUBSUB_MESSAGE_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_GOOGLE_BIGQUERY_RESPONSE_SIZE_MAX
|number
|1 * 1024 (1 KB)
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_GOOGLE_BIGQUERY_QUERY_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_GOOGLE_BIGQUERY_RESPONSE_MASK
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LOG_CONSOLE_DISABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LOG_LOGLEVEL
|string
|TRACE
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_ENABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_PORT
|number
|1111
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_LOGS_ENABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_WAIT_MAX
|number
|60000
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_IO_WAIT
|number
|60000
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_BROKER_PORT
|number
|444
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_BROKER_HOST
|string
|debug.thundra.io
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_SESSION_NAME
|string
|default
|THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_AUTH_TOKEN
|string
|-
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HAPI_DISABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_KOA_DISABLE
|bool
|false
|THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_GOOGLE_PUBSUB_DISABLE
|bool
|false
|Name
|Type
|Default Value
|apiKey
|string
|-
|disableThundra
|bool
|false
|plugins
|array
|[ ]
Webpack is used as a module bundler.
To build the project,
npm install
npm run build
Tests are written using Jest.
To run tests,
npm run test
Please see the CHANGELOG file.