@thundra/core

by thundra-io
2.13.24

Thundra Lambda Node.js Agent

Readme

Thundra Node.js Agent

OpenTracing Badge Coverage Status CircleCI

Trace your marvelous nodejs projects with async monitoring by Thundra!

Check out example projects for a quick start and Thundra docs for more information.

Contents

Installation

npm install @thundra/core --save

Configuration

You can configure Thundra using environment variables or module initialization parameters.

Environment variables have higher precedence over initialization parameters.

Check out the configuration part of our docs for more detailed information.

1. Most Useful Environment variables

NameTypeDefault Value
THUNDRA_APIKEYstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_NAMEstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_STAGEstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_DISABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_METRIC_DISABLEbooltrue
THUNDRA_AGENT_LOG_DISABLEbooltrue
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_REQUEST_SKIPboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_RESPONSE_SKIPboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_TIMEOUT_MARGINnumber-
THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_REST_BASEURLstringhttps://collector.thundra.io/v1
THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_CLOUDWATCH_ENABLEboolfalse

Usage

Integration Options for Containers and VMs

export THUNDRA_APIKEY=<your_thundra_api_key>
export THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_NAME=<your_application_name>

For Dockerfile, you just replace export with ENV.

For more information see the doc

Express

const thundra = require("@thundra/core");
const express = require('express');

const app = express();

app.get('/', function (req,res) {
   res.send("Response")
});
app.listen(3000);

Hapi

const thundra = require("@thundra/core");
const Hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');

thundra.init();

const startServer = async () => {
    const server = Hapi.server({
        ...
    });

    server.route([{
        method: 'GET',
        path: '/',
        handler: (request, h) => {
            return 'Response';
        }
    }]);
    
    await server.start();
}

startServer();

Koa

const thundra = require("@thundra/core");
const Koa = require('koa');

thundra.init();
const app = new Koa();

app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
  await next();
  ctx.body = 'Hello Thundra!';
});
app.listen(3000)

Google Pubsub

Publish
const { PubSub } = require('@google-cloud/pubsub');

const projectId = 'your_google_cloud_project_id';
const topicName = 'your_google_cloud_pubsub_topic';

const pubsub = new PubSub({ projectId });

/* 
* if topic allready exists 
* const topic = await pubsub.topic(topicName)
**/
const topic = await pubsub.createTopic(topicName);

const date = new Date().toString();
const dataBuffer = Buffer.from(JSON.stringify({date}));

const result = await topic.publishMessage({ data: dataBuffer });
Subscription
Asynchronous Pull
const thundra = require("@thundra/core");
thundra.init();

const { PubSub, Subscription } = require('@google-cloud/pubsub');

const projectId = 'your_google_cloud_project_id';
const topicName = 'your_google_cloud_pubsub_topic';
const subscriptionName = 'your_google_cloud_pubsup_subscription_name';

const pubsub = new PubSub({ projectId });

(async() => {
    
    /* 
    * if subscription allready exists 
    * const subscription = pubsub.subscription(subscriptionName);
    **/
    const [subscription] = await pubsub.topic(topicName).createSubscription(subscriptionName);
    
    const messageHandler = message => {
      try {
        ...
        message.ack();
      } catch (err) {
        ...
        message.nack();
      }
    };
    
    subscription.on(`message`, messageHandler);
})().catch(error => console.log(error));
Synchronous Pull
const { v1 } = require('@google-cloud/pubsub');

const subClient = new v1.SubscriberClient();

const projectId = 'your_google_cloud_project_id';
const subscriptionName = 'your_google_cloud_pubsup_subscription_name';

const formattedSubscription = subClient.subscriptionPath(
  projectId,
  subscriptionName
);

const request = {
  subscription: formattedSubscription,
  maxMessages: 10,
};

...

const result = await subClient.pull(request);
const [response] = result;

const ackIds = [];
for (const message of response.receivedMessages) {
  ...
  ackIds.push(message.ackId);
}

if (ackIds.length !== 0) {
  const ackRequest = {
    subscription: formattedSubscription,
    ackIds: ackIds,
  };

  await subClient.acknowledge(ackRequest);
}
...

Integration Options for AWS Lambda

Using Layers

Integrating Thundra using AWS Lambda Layers is the recommended (and easier) way to get started with Thundra. For latest layer version(layer arn) and details of the integration see the doc

Without Layers

Just require this module, pass your api key to it and wrap your handler:

const thundra = require("@thundra/core")({ apiKey: "your_thundra_api_key" });

exports.handler = thundra((event, context,callback) => {
    callback(null, "Hello Thundra!");
});

Thundra will monitor your AWS lambda function and report automatically!

context.done, context.succeed and context.fail are also supported:

const thundra = require("@thundra/core")({ apiKey: "your_thundra_api_key" });

exports.handler = thundra((event, context) => {
    context.succeed("Hello Thundra!");
});

NOTES

  • In order to activate AWS Step Functions trace, THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_AWS_STEPFUNCTIONS environment variable should be set true.
  • In order to activate AWS AppSync trace, THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_AWS_APPSYNC environment variable should be set true.
  • For other integrations' configuration, please take a look environment variables table at the end.

Frameworks

The following frameworks are supported by Thundra:

FrameworkSupported VersionAuto-tracing Supported
AWS LambdaAll
  • - [x]
Express>=3.0.0
  • - [x]
Hapi>=16.0.0
  • - [✓]
Koa>=2.0.0
  • - [✓]

Integrations

Thundra provides out-of-the-box instrumentation (tracing) for following libraries.

LibrarySupported Version
loggingFully supported
aws-sdk>=2.0.0
elasticsearch>=10.5.0
httpFully supported
httpsFully supported
http2Fully supported
ioredis>=2.0.0
redis>=2.6.0
mongodb>=1.0.0
mysql>=2.0.0
mysql2>=1.5.0
pg>=6.0.0
amqp 0.9.1>=0.5.0
@google-cloud/pubsub>=1.2
@google-cloud/bigquery>=5.0

Async Monitoring with Zero Overhead

By default, Thundra agent reports by making an HTTPS request. This adds an overhead to your lambda function.

Instead, you can setup async monitoring in 2 minutes and monitor your lambda functions with zero overhead!

Check out our async monitoring example at our example projects for a quick start.

Log Support

You can monitor your logs using Thundra and enjoy the three pillars of observability in one place!

const thundra = require("@thundra/core");

const logger = thundra.createLogger();

exports.handler = thundra({
    apiKey: "MY_APIKEY",
})((event, context, callback) => {
    logger.info("Hello %s", "Thundra");
    callback(null, "Hello Thundra!");
});

You can also set the name of a logger while creating it (default name is default):

const logger = thundra.createLogger({loggerName: "Bob"});

Logger's name will be visible in Thundra's trace chart.

How to use Thundra loggers

You can log by two different ways.

1. Using trace, debug, info, warn, error, fatal methods

All these methods support printf-like format. Same as Node's util.format.

const thundra = require("@thundra/core");
const logger = thundra.createLogger();

logger.trace("Hey, I %s things", "trace");
logger.debug("Someone is %s %d"," debugging", 2);
logger.info("Get some info","and more");
logger.warn("I am warning you %s", "!!!");
logger.error("Error Error Error...");
logger.fatal("FATALITY");

2. Using log method

Pass an object with level and message fields:

const thundra = require("@thundra/core");
const logger = thundra.createLogger();

logger.log({
    level: "trace",
    message: "Hey, I am tracing."
});

You can also pass level as a string, this way you can use printf-like formatting:

logger.log("trace", "Hey, I am %s", "tracing.");

level can be one of the following: "trace", "debug", "info", "warn", "error", "fatal"

Log Levels

In increasing precedence: trace, debug, info, warn, error, fatal.

You can set the log level by setting the environment variable thundra_log_logLevel to one of the following:

  • trace
  • debug
  • info
  • warn
  • error
  • fatal
  • none

For instance, if thundra_log_logLevel is:

  • debug, only debug and higher precedence logs will be reported.
  • none, none of the logs will be reported.

Warmup Support

You can cut down cold starts easily by deploying our lambda function thundra-lambda-warmup.

Our agent handles warmup requests automatically so you don't need to make any code changes.

You just need to deploy thundra-lambda-warmup once, then you can enable warming up for your lambda by

  • setting its environment variable thundra_agent_lambda_warmup_warmupAware true OR
  • adding its name to thundra-lambda-warmup's environment variable thundra_agent_lambda_warmup_function.

Check out this part in our docs for more information.

All Environment Variables

NameTypeDefault Value
THUNDRA_APIKEYstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_DISABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_DEBUG_ENABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_DISABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_METRIC_DISABLEbooltrue
THUNDRA_AGENT_LOG_DISABLEbooltrue
THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_REST_BASEURLstringhttps://collector.thundra.io/v1
THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_REST_TRUSTALLCERTIFICATESboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_REST_LOCALboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_CLOUDWATCH_ENABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_SIZE_MAXnumber32 * 1024 (32 KB)
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_HANDLERstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_WARMUP_WARMUPAWAREboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_TIMEOUT_MARGINnumber-
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_ERROR_STACKTRACE_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_REQUEST_SKIPboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_RESPONSE_SKIPboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_TRACE_KINESIS_REQUEST_ENABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_TRACE_FIREHOSE_REQUEST_ENABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_TRACE_CLOUDWATCHLOG_REQUEST_ENABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_AWS_STEPFUNCTIONSboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_AWS_APPSYNCboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_IDstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_INSTANCEIDstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_REGIONstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_NAMEstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_STAGEstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_DOMAINNAMEstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_CLASSNAMEstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_VERSIONstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_TAGany-
THUNDRA_AGENT_INVOCATION_SAMPLE_ONERRORboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_INVOCATION_REQUEST_TAGSstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_INVOCATION_RESPONSE_TAGSstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INSTRUMENT_DISABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INSTRUMENT_TRACEABLECONFIGstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INSTRUMENT_FILE_PREFIXstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_SPAN_LISTENERCONFIGstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_SPAN_COUNT_MAXnumber200
THUNDRA_AGENT_SAMPLER_TIMEAWARE_TIMEFREQnumber300000
THUNDRA_AGENT_SAMPLER_COUNTAWARE_COUNTFREQnumber100
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_DISABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_INSTRUMENT_ONLOADboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_SNS_MESSAGE_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_SNS_TRACEINJECTION_DISABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_SQS_MESSAGE_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_SQS_TRACEINJECTION_DISABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_LAMBDA_PAYLOAD_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_LAMBDA_TRACEINJECTION_DISABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_DYNAMODB_STATEMENT_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_DYNAMODB_TRACEINJECTION_ENABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_ATHENA_STATEMENT_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HTTP_BODY_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HTTP_RESPONSE_BODY_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HTTP_URL_DEPTHnumber1
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HTTP_TRACEINJECTION_DISABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HTTP_ERROR_ON4XX_DISABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HTTP_ERROR_ON5XX_DISABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_REDIS_COMMAND_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_RDB_STATEMENT_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_ELASTICSEARCH_BODY_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_ELASTICSEARCH_PATH_DEPTHnumber1
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_MONGODB_COMMAND_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_EVENTBRIDGE_DETAIL_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_SES_MAIL_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_SES_MAIL_DESTINATION_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_RABBITMQ_MESSAGE_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_GOOGLE_PUBSUB_MESSAGE_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_GOOGLE_BIGQUERY_RESPONSE_SIZE_MAXnumber1 * 1024 (1 KB)
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_GOOGLE_BIGQUERY_QUERY_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_GOOGLE_BIGQUERY_RESPONSE_MASKboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_LOG_CONSOLE_DISABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_LOG_LOGLEVELstringTRACE
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_ENABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_PORTnumber1111
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_LOGS_ENABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_WAIT_MAXnumber60000
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_IO_WAITnumber60000
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_BROKER_PORTnumber444
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_BROKER_HOSTstringdebug.thundra.io
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_SESSION_NAMEstringdefault
THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_AUTH_TOKENstring-
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HAPI_DISABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_KOA_DISABLEboolfalse
THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_GOOGLE_PUBSUB_DISABLEboolfalse

Module initialization parameters

NameTypeDefault Value
apiKeystring-
disableThundraboolfalse
pluginsarray[ ]

How to build

Webpack is used as a module bundler.

To build the project,

npm install
npm run build

How to test

Tests are written using Jest.

To run tests,

npm run test

Changelog

Please see the CHANGELOG file.

