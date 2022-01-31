Thundra Node.js Agent

Trace your marvelous nodejs projects with async monitoring by Thundra!

Check out example projects for a quick start and Thundra docs for more information.

Contents

Installation

npm install @thundra/core --save

Configuration

You can configure Thundra using environment variables or module initialization parameters.

Environment variables have higher precedence over initialization parameters.

Check out the configuration part of our docs for more detailed information.

1. Most Useful Environment variables

Name Type Default Value THUNDRA_APIKEY string - THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_NAME string - THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_STAGE string - THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_DISABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_METRIC_DISABLE bool true THUNDRA_AGENT_LOG_DISABLE bool true THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_REQUEST_SKIP bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_RESPONSE_SKIP bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_TIMEOUT_MARGIN number - THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_REST_BASEURL string https://collector.thundra.io/v1 THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_CLOUDWATCH_ENABLE bool false

Usage

Integration Options for Containers and VMs

export THUNDRA_APIKEY=<your_thundra_api_key> export THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_NAME=<your_application_name>

For Dockerfile , you just replace export with ENV .

For more information see the doc

Express

const thundra = require ( "@thundra/core" ); const express = require ( 'express' ); const app = express(); app.get( '/' , function ( req,res ) { res.send( "Response" ) }); app.listen( 3000 );

Hapi

const thundra = require ( "@thundra/core" ); const Hapi = require ( '@hapi/hapi' ); thundra.init(); const startServer = async () => { const server = Hapi.server({ ... }); server.route([{ method : 'GET' , path : '/' , handler : ( request, h ) => { return 'Response' ; } }]); await server.start(); } startServer();

Koa

const thundra = require ( "@thundra/core" ); const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); thundra.init(); const app = new Koa(); app.use( async (ctx, next) => { await next(); ctx.body = 'Hello Thundra!' ; }); app.listen( 3000 )

Google Pubsub

Publish

const { PubSub } = require ( '@google-cloud/pubsub' ); const projectId = 'your_google_cloud_project_id' ; const topicName = 'your_google_cloud_pubsub_topic' ; const pubsub = new PubSub({ projectId }); const topic = await pubsub.createTopic(topicName); const date = new Date ().toString(); const dataBuffer = Buffer.from( JSON .stringify({date})); const result = await topic.publishMessage({ data : dataBuffer });

Subscription

Asynchronous Pull

const thundra = require ( "@thundra/core" ); thundra.init(); const { PubSub, Subscription } = require ( '@google-cloud/pubsub' ); const projectId = 'your_google_cloud_project_id' ; const topicName = 'your_google_cloud_pubsub_topic' ; const subscriptionName = 'your_google_cloud_pubsup_subscription_name' ; const pubsub = new PubSub({ projectId }); ( async ( ) => { const [subscription] = await pubsub.topic(topicName).createSubscription(subscriptionName); const messageHandler = message => { try { ... message.ack(); } catch (err) { ... message.nack(); } }; subscription.on( `message` , messageHandler); })().catch( error => console .log(error));

Synchronous Pull

const { v1 } = require ( '@google-cloud/pubsub' ); const subClient = new v1.SubscriberClient(); const projectId = 'your_google_cloud_project_id' ; const subscriptionName = 'your_google_cloud_pubsup_subscription_name' ; const formattedSubscription = subClient.subscriptionPath( projectId, subscriptionName ); const request = { subscription : formattedSubscription, maxMessages : 10 , }; ... const result = await subClient.pull(request); const [response] = result; const ackIds = []; for ( const message of response.receivedMessages) { ... ackIds.push(message.ackId); } if (ackIds.length !== 0 ) { const ackRequest = { subscription : formattedSubscription, ackIds : ackIds, }; await subClient.acknowledge(ackRequest); } ...

Integration Options for AWS Lambda

Using Layers

Integrating Thundra using AWS Lambda Layers is the recommended (and easier) way to get started with Thundra. For latest layer version(layer arn) and details of the integration see the doc

Without Layers

Just require this module, pass your api key to it and wrap your handler:

const thundra = require ( "@thundra/core" )({ apiKey : "your_thundra_api_key" }); exports.handler = thundra( ( event, context,callback ) => { callback( null , "Hello Thundra!" ); });

Thundra will monitor your AWS lambda function and report automatically!

context.done , context.succeed and context.fail are also supported:

const thundra = require ( "@thundra/core" )({ apiKey : "your_thundra_api_key" }); exports.handler = thundra( ( event, context ) => { context.succeed( "Hello Thundra!" ); });

NOTES

In order to activate AWS Step Functions trace, THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_AWS_STEPFUNCTIONS environment variable should be set true .

environment variable should be set . In order to activate AWS AppSync trace, THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_AWS_APPSYNC environment variable should be set true .

environment variable should be set . For other integrations' configuration, please take a look environment variables table at the end.

Frameworks

The following frameworks are supported by Thundra:

Framework Supported Version Auto-tracing Supported AWS Lambda All - [x] Express >=3.0.0 - [x] Hapi >=16.0.0 - [✓] Koa >=2.0.0 - [✓]

Integrations

Thundra provides out-of-the-box instrumentation (tracing) for following libraries.

Library Supported Version logging Fully supported aws-sdk >=2.0.0 elasticsearch >=10.5.0 http Fully supported https Fully supported http2 Fully supported ioredis >=2.0.0 redis >=2.6.0 mongodb >=1.0.0 mysql >=2.0.0 mysql2 >=1.5.0 pg >=6.0.0 amqp 0.9.1 >=0.5.0 @google-cloud/pubsub >=1.2 @google-cloud/bigquery >=5.0

Async Monitoring with Zero Overhead

By default, Thundra agent reports by making an HTTPS request. This adds an overhead to your lambda function.

Instead, you can setup async monitoring in 2 minutes and monitor your lambda functions with zero overhead!

Check out our async monitoring example at our example projects for a quick start.

Log Support

You can monitor your logs using Thundra and enjoy the three pillars of observability in one place!

const thundra = require ( "@thundra/core" ); const logger = thundra.createLogger(); exports.handler = thundra({ apiKey : "MY_APIKEY" , })( ( event, context, callback ) => { logger.info( "Hello %s" , "Thundra" ); callback( null , "Hello Thundra!" ); });

You can also set the name of a logger while creating it (default name is default ):

const logger = thundra.createLogger({ loggerName : "Bob" });

Logger's name will be visible in Thundra's trace chart.

How to use Thundra loggers

You can log by two different ways.

1. Using trace , debug , info , warn , error , fatal methods

All these methods support printf -like format. Same as Node's util.format .

const thundra = require ( "@thundra/core" ); const logger = thundra.createLogger(); logger.trace( "Hey, I %s things" , "trace" ); logger.debug( "Someone is %s %d" , " debugging" , 2 ); logger.info( "Get some info" , "and more" ); logger.warn( "I am warning you %s" , "!!!" ); logger.error( "Error Error Error..." ); logger.fatal( "FATALITY" );

2. Using log method

Pass an object with level and message fields:

const thundra = require ( "@thundra/core" ); const logger = thundra.createLogger(); logger.log({ level : "trace" , message : "Hey, I am tracing." });

You can also pass level as a string, this way you can use printf -like formatting:

logger.log( "trace" , "Hey, I am %s" , "tracing." );

level can be one of the following: "trace" , "debug" , "info" , "warn" , "error" , "fatal"

Log Levels

In increasing precedence: trace , debug , info , warn , error , fatal .

You can set the log level by setting the environment variable thundra_log_logLevel to one of the following:

trace

debug

info

warn

error

fatal

none

For instance, if thundra_log_logLevel is:

debug , only debug and higher precedence logs will be reported.

, only and higher precedence logs will be reported. none , none of the logs will be reported.

Warmup Support

You can cut down cold starts easily by deploying our lambda function thundra-lambda-warmup .

Our agent handles warmup requests automatically so you don't need to make any code changes.

You just need to deploy thundra-lambda-warmup once, then you can enable warming up for your lambda by

setting its environment variable thundra_agent_lambda_warmup_warmupAware true OR

OR adding its name to thundra-lambda-warmup 's environment variable thundra_agent_lambda_warmup_function .

Check out this part in our docs for more information.

All Environment Variables

Name Type Default Value THUNDRA_APIKEY string - THUNDRA_AGENT_DISABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_DEBUG_ENABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_DISABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_METRIC_DISABLE bool true THUNDRA_AGENT_LOG_DISABLE bool true THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_REST_BASEURL string https://collector.thundra.io/v1 THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_REST_TRUSTALLCERTIFICATES bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_REST_LOCAL bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_CLOUDWATCH_ENABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_REPORT_SIZE_MAX number 32 * 1024 (32 KB) THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_HANDLER string - THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_WARMUP_WARMUPAWARE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_TIMEOUT_MARGIN number - THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_ERROR_STACKTRACE_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_REQUEST_SKIP bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_RESPONSE_SKIP bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_TRACE_KINESIS_REQUEST_ENABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_TRACE_FIREHOSE_REQUEST_ENABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_TRACE_CLOUDWATCHLOG_REQUEST_ENABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_AWS_STEPFUNCTIONS bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_AWS_APPSYNC bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_ID string - THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_INSTANCEID string - THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_REGION string - THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_NAME string - THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_STAGE string - THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_DOMAINNAME string - THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_CLASSNAME string - THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_VERSION string - THUNDRA_AGENT_APPLICATION_TAG any - THUNDRA_AGENT_INVOCATION_SAMPLE_ONERROR bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_INVOCATION_REQUEST_TAGS string - THUNDRA_AGENT_INVOCATION_RESPONSE_TAGS string - THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INSTRUMENT_DISABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INSTRUMENT_TRACEABLECONFIG string - THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INSTRUMENT_FILE_PREFIX string - THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_SPAN_LISTENERCONFIG string - THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_SPAN_COUNT_MAX number 200 THUNDRA_AGENT_SAMPLER_TIMEAWARE_TIMEFREQ number 300000 THUNDRA_AGENT_SAMPLER_COUNTAWARE_COUNTFREQ number 100 THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_DISABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_INSTRUMENT_ONLOAD bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_SNS_MESSAGE_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_SNS_TRACEINJECTION_DISABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_SQS_MESSAGE_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_SQS_TRACEINJECTION_DISABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_LAMBDA_PAYLOAD_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_LAMBDA_TRACEINJECTION_DISABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_DYNAMODB_STATEMENT_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_DYNAMODB_TRACEINJECTION_ENABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_ATHENA_STATEMENT_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HTTP_BODY_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HTTP_RESPONSE_BODY_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HTTP_URL_DEPTH number 1 THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HTTP_TRACEINJECTION_DISABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HTTP_ERROR_ON4XX_DISABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HTTP_ERROR_ON5XX_DISABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_REDIS_COMMAND_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_RDB_STATEMENT_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_ELASTICSEARCH_BODY_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_ELASTICSEARCH_PATH_DEPTH number 1 THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_MONGODB_COMMAND_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_EVENTBRIDGE_DETAIL_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_SES_MAIL_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_AWS_SES_MAIL_DESTINATION_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_RABBITMQ_MESSAGE_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_GOOGLE_PUBSUB_MESSAGE_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_GOOGLE_BIGQUERY_RESPONSE_SIZE_MAX number 1 * 1024 (1 KB) THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_GOOGLE_BIGQUERY_QUERY_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_GOOGLE_BIGQUERY_RESPONSE_MASK bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_LOG_CONSOLE_DISABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_LOG_LOGLEVEL string TRACE THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_ENABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_PORT number 1111 THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_LOGS_ENABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_WAIT_MAX number 60000 THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_IO_WAIT number 60000 THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_BROKER_PORT number 444 THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_BROKER_HOST string debug.thundra.io THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_SESSION_NAME string default THUNDRA_AGENT_LAMBDA_DEBUGGER_AUTH_TOKEN string - THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_HAPI_DISABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_KOA_DISABLE bool false THUNDRA_AGENT_TRACE_INTEGRATIONS_GOOGLE_PUBSUB_DISABLE bool false

Module initialization parameters

Name Type Default Value apiKey string - disableThundra bool false plugins array [ ]

How to build

Webpack is used as a module bundler.

To build the project,

npm install npm run build

How to test

Tests are written using Jest.

To run tests,

npm run test

Changelog

Please see the CHANGELOG file.