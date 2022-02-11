openbase logo
Readme

Test build status

Thumbprint

Thumbprint is the design system at Thumbtack. Though its primary purpose to support Thumbtack projects, we have open-sourced it for those interested in how we build and manage our documentation and code.

Documentation

Thumbprint is documented at thumbprint.design.

Screenshot of Thumbprint documentation

The documentation is hosted on Netlify and built with Gatsby and Gatsby MDX.

Overview

The Thumbprint codebase is a monorepo containing individually versioned NPM packages. These packges include:

PackageVersionSize
@thumbtack/thumbprint-atomicnpm versionBundle size
@thumbtack/thumbprint-reactnpm versionBundle size
@thumbtack/thumbprint-scssnpm versionBundle size
@thumbtack/thumbprint-global-cssnpm versionBundle size

Contributing

Thumbprint accepts issues and pull requests. Take at look at our contribution guidelines if you'd like to contribute. We also maintain a CONTRIBUTING.md file that contains developer-specific instructions.

License

Thumbprint is licensed under the terms of the Apache License 2.0.

