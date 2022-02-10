openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@thream/socketio-jwt

by Thream
2.2.1 (see all)

Authenticate socket.io incoming connections with JWTs.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

57

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Thream/socketio-jwt

Authenticate socket.io incoming connections with JWTs.

Licence MIT Contributor Covenant
codecov
Conventional Commits semantic-release npm version

📜 About

Authenticate socket.io incoming connections with JWTs.

Compatible with socket.io >= 3.0.0.

This repository was originally forked from auth0-socketio-jwt & it is not intended to take any credit but to improve the code from now on.

💾 Install

Note: It is a package that is recommended to use/install on both the client and server sides.

npm install --save @thream/socketio-jwt

⚙️ Usage

Server side

import { Server } from 'socket.io'
import { authorize } from '@thream/socketio-jwt'

const io = new Server(9000)
io.use(
  authorize({
    secret: 'your secret or public key'
  })
)

io.on('connection', async (socket) => {
  // jwt payload of the connected client
  console.log(socket.decodedToken)
  const clients = await io.sockets.allSockets()
  if (clients != null) {
    for (const clientId of clients) {
      const client = io.sockets.sockets.get(clientId)
      client?.emit('messages', { message: 'Success!' })
      // we can access the jwt payload of each connected client
      console.log(client?.decodedToken)
    }
  }
})

Server side with jwks-rsa (example)

import jwksClient from 'jwks-rsa'
import { Server } from 'socket.io'
import { authorize } from '@thream/socketio-jwt'

const client = jwksClient({
  jwksUri: 'https://sandrino.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json'
})

const io = new Server(9000)
io.use(
  authorize({
    secret: async (decodedToken) => {
      const key = await client.getSigningKeyAsync(decodedToken.header.kid)
      return key.getPublicKey()
    }
  })
)

io.on('connection', async (socket) => {
  // jwt payload of the connected client
  console.log(socket.decodedToken)
  // You can do the same things of the previous example there...
})

Server side with onAuthentication (example)

import { Server } from 'socket.io'
import { authorize } from '@thream/socketio-jwt'

const io = new Server(9000)
io.use(
  authorize({
    secret: 'your secret or public key',
    onAuthentication: async (decodedToken) => {
      // return the object that you want to add to the user property
      // or throw an error if the token is unauthorized
    }
  })
)

io.on('connection', async (socket) => {
  // jwt payload of the connected client
  console.log(socket.decodedToken)
  // You can do the same things of the previous example there...
  // user object returned in onAuthentication
  console.log(socket.user)
})

authorize options

  • secret is a string containing the secret for HMAC algorithms, or a function that should fetch the secret or public key as shown in the example with jwks-rsa.
  • algorithms (default: HS256)
  • onAuthentication is a function that will be called with the decodedToken as a parameter after the token is authenticated. Return a value to add to the user property in the socket object.

Client side

import { io } from 'socket.io-client'
import { isUnauthorizedError } from '@thream/socketio-jwt'

// Require Bearer Token
const socket = io('http://localhost:9000', {
  auth: { token: `Bearer ${yourJWT}` }
})

// Handling token expiration
socket.on('connect_error', (error) => {
  if (isUnauthorizedError(error)) {
    console.log('User token has expired')
  }
})

// Listening to events
socket.on('messages', (data) => {
  console.log(data)
})

💡 Contributing

Anyone can help to improve the project, submit a Feature Request, a bug report or even correct a simple spelling mistake.

The steps to contribute can be found in the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

📄 License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial