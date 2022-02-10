Authenticate socket.io incoming connections with JWTs.
Authenticate socket.io incoming connections with JWTs.
Compatible with
socket.io >= 3.0.0.
This repository was originally forked from auth0-socketio-jwt & it is not intended to take any credit but to improve the code from now on.
Note: It is a package that is recommended to use/install on both the client and server sides.
npm install --save @thream/socketio-jwt
import { Server } from 'socket.io'
import { authorize } from '@thream/socketio-jwt'
const io = new Server(9000)
io.use(
authorize({
secret: 'your secret or public key'
})
)
io.on('connection', async (socket) => {
// jwt payload of the connected client
console.log(socket.decodedToken)
const clients = await io.sockets.allSockets()
if (clients != null) {
for (const clientId of clients) {
const client = io.sockets.sockets.get(clientId)
client?.emit('messages', { message: 'Success!' })
// we can access the jwt payload of each connected client
console.log(client?.decodedToken)
}
}
})
jwks-rsa (example)
import jwksClient from 'jwks-rsa'
import { Server } from 'socket.io'
import { authorize } from '@thream/socketio-jwt'
const client = jwksClient({
jwksUri: 'https://sandrino.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json'
})
const io = new Server(9000)
io.use(
authorize({
secret: async (decodedToken) => {
const key = await client.getSigningKeyAsync(decodedToken.header.kid)
return key.getPublicKey()
}
})
)
io.on('connection', async (socket) => {
// jwt payload of the connected client
console.log(socket.decodedToken)
// You can do the same things of the previous example there...
})
onAuthentication (example)
import { Server } from 'socket.io'
import { authorize } from '@thream/socketio-jwt'
const io = new Server(9000)
io.use(
authorize({
secret: 'your secret or public key',
onAuthentication: async (decodedToken) => {
// return the object that you want to add to the user property
// or throw an error if the token is unauthorized
}
})
)
io.on('connection', async (socket) => {
// jwt payload of the connected client
console.log(socket.decodedToken)
// You can do the same things of the previous example there...
// user object returned in onAuthentication
console.log(socket.user)
})
authorize options
secret is a string containing the secret for HMAC algorithms, or a function that should fetch the secret or public key as shown in the example with
jwks-rsa.
algorithms (default:
HS256)
onAuthentication is a function that will be called with the
decodedToken as a parameter after the token is authenticated. Return a value to add to the
user property in the socket object.
import { io } from 'socket.io-client'
import { isUnauthorizedError } from '@thream/socketio-jwt'
// Require Bearer Token
const socket = io('http://localhost:9000', {
auth: { token: `Bearer ${yourJWT}` }
})
// Handling token expiration
socket.on('connect_error', (error) => {
if (isUnauthorizedError(error)) {
console.log('User token has expired')
}
})
// Listening to events
socket.on('messages', (data) => {
console.log(data)
})
Anyone can help to improve the project, submit a Feature Request, a bug report or even correct a simple spelling mistake.
The steps to contribute can be found in the CONTRIBUTING.md file.