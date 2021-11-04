Slightly modified to be ES5 compatible and avoid transpilation step.
Original Readme below.
Convert bytes to a human readable string:
1337→
1.34 kB
Useful for displaying file sizes for humans.
Note that it uses base-10 (e.g. kilobyte). Read about the difference between kilobyte and kibibyte.
$ npm install pretty-bytes
const prettyBytes = require('pretty-bytes');
prettyBytes(1337);
//=> '1.34 kB'
prettyBytes(100);
//=> '100 B'
// Display file size differences
prettyBytes(42, {signed: true});
//=> '+42 B'
// Localized output using German locale
prettyBytes(1337, {locale: 'de'});
//=> '1,34 kB'
Type:
number
The number to format.
Type:
Object
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Include plus sign for positive numbers. If the difference is exactly zero a space character will be prepended instead for better alignment.
Type:
boolean
string
Default:
false (No localization)
true: Localize the output using the system/browser locale.
string: Expects a BCP 47 language tag (For example:
en,
de, …)
Note: Localization should generally work in browsers. Node.js needs to be built with
full-icu or
system-icu. Alternatively, the
full-icu module can be used to provide support at runtime.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus