@thlorenz/pretty-bytes

by Sindre Sorhus
5.1.1 (see all)

Convert bytes to a human readable string: 1337 → 1.34 kB

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16

GitHub Stars

806

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

thlorenz/pretty-bytes

Slightly modified to be ES5 compatible and avoid transpilation step.

Original Readme below.

pretty-bytes Build Status

Convert bytes to a human readable string: 13371.34 kB

Useful for displaying file sizes for humans.

Note that it uses base-10 (e.g. kilobyte). Read about the difference between kilobyte and kibibyte.

Install

$ npm install pretty-bytes

Usage

const prettyBytes = require('pretty-bytes');

prettyBytes(1337);
//=> '1.34 kB'

prettyBytes(100);
//=> '100 B'

// Display file size differences
prettyBytes(42, {signed: true});
//=> '+42 B'

// Localized output using German locale
prettyBytes(1337, {locale: 'de'});
//=> '1,34 kB'

API

prettyBytes(input, [options])

input

Type: number

The number to format.

options

Type: Object

signed

Type: boolean
Default: false

Include plus sign for positive numbers. If the difference is exactly zero a space character will be prepended instead for better alignment.

locale

Type: boolean string
Default: false (No localization)

  • If true: Localize the output using the system/browser locale.
  • If string: Expects a BCP 47 language tag (For example: en, de, …)

Note: Localization should generally work in browsers. Node.js needs to be built with full-icu or system-icu. Alternatively, the full-icu module can be used to provide support at runtime.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

