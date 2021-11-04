Slightly modified to be ES5 compatible and avoid transpilation step.

Original Readme below.

Convert bytes to a human readable string: 1337 → 1.34 kB

Useful for displaying file sizes for humans.

Note that it uses base-10 (e.g. kilobyte). Read about the difference between kilobyte and kibibyte.

Install

$ npm install pretty- bytes

Usage

const prettyBytes = require ( 'pretty-bytes' ); prettyBytes( 1337 ); prettyBytes( 100 ); prettyBytes( 42 , { signed : true }); prettyBytes( 1337 , { locale : 'de' });

API

input

Type: number

The number to format.

options

Type: Object

signed

Type: boolean

Default: false

Include plus sign for positive numbers. If the difference is exactly zero a space character will be prepended instead for better alignment.

locale

Type: boolean string

Default: false (No localization)

If true : Localize the output using the system/browser locale.

: Localize the output using the system/browser locale. If string : Expects a BCP 47 language tag (For example: en , de , …)

Note: Localization should generally work in browsers. Node.js needs to be built with full-icu or system-icu . Alternatively, the full-icu module can be used to provide support at runtime.

Related

pretty-bytes-cli - CLI for this module

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus