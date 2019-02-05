openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@thisissoon/angular-scrollspy

by thisissoon
2.2.0 (see all)

A simple lightweight library for Angular which automatically updates links to indicate the currently active section in the viewport

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

706

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular ScrollSpy

Build Status Coverage Status Commitizen friendly code style: prettier

A simple lightweight library for Angular which automatically updates links to indicate the currently active section in the viewport. Requires Angular Inviewport to be installed as well.

This is a simple library for Angular, implemented in the Angular Package Format v5.0.

Install

npm i @thisissoon/{angular-scrollspy,angular-inviewport} --save

app.module.ts

import { InViewportModule } from '@thisissoon/angular-inviewport';
import { ScrollSpyModule } from '@thisissoon/angular-scrollspy';

@NgModule({
  imports: [InViewportModule, ScrollSpyModule.forRoot()],
})
export class AppModule {}

Example

A working example can be found in the src folder.

app.component.html

<ul role="navigation" snScrollSpy id="foo">
  <li><a snScrollSpyItem for="foo" href="#section1">Section 1</a></li>
  <li><a snScrollSpyItem for="foo" href="#section2">Section 2</a></li>
  <li><a snScrollSpyItem for="foo" href="#section3">Section 3</a></li>
  <li><a snScrollSpyItem for="foo" href="#section4">Section 4</a></li>
</ul>

<sn-scroll-spy-section id="section1" for="foo">content goes here</sn-scroll-spy-section>
<sn-scroll-spy-section id="section2" for="foo">content goes here</sn-scroll-spy-section>
<sn-scroll-spy-section id="section3" for="foo">content goes here</sn-scroll-spy-section>
<sn-scroll-spy-section id="section4" for="foo">content goes here</sn-scroll-spy-section>

app.component.css

a {
  color: blue;
  transition: color 0.2s ease-in-out;
}

a.active {
  color: darkblue;
}

Browser Support

This library makes use of the Intersection Observer API which requires a polyfill to work on some browsers.

Install the polyfill

npm i intersection-observer

Or use yarn

yarn add intersection-observer

Include the polyfill

Add this somewhere in your src/polyfills.ts file

import 'intersection-observer';

Development server

Run ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Code scaffolding

Run ng generate component component-name to generate a new component. You can also use ng generate directive|pipe|service|class|guard|interface|enum|module.

Build

Run ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory. Use the -prod flag for a production build.

Running unit tests

Run ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.

Running end-to-end tests

Run ng e2e to execute the end-to-end tests via Protractor.

Making Commits

This repo uses Commitizen CLI and Conventional Changelog to create commits and generate changelogs. Instead of running git commit run git cz and follow the prompts. Changelogs will then be generated when creating new releases by running npm run release.

Making Releases

Run npm run release to create a new release. This will use Standard Version to create a new release. Standard Version will generate / update the changelog based on commits generated using Commitizen CLI, update the version number following semantic versioning rules and then commit and tag the commit for the release. Simply run git push --follow-tags origin master.

Further help

To get more help on the Angular CLI use ng help or go check out the Angular CLI README.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bsl
body-scroll-lockBody scroll locking that just works with everything 😏
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
623K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
nis
ngx-infinite-scrollInfinite Scroll Directive for Angular
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
183K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
tua-body-scroll-lock🔐 Body scroll locking that just works with everything
GitHub Stars
290
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ns
ngx-scrollbarCustom overlay-scrollbars with native scrolling mechanism
GitHub Stars
434
Weekly Downloads
25K
nus
ngx-ui-scrollInfinite/virtual scroll for Angular
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
3K
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigationsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community
See 64 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial