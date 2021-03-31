A simple lightweight library for Angular that detects when an element is within the browser viewport and adds a
sn-viewport--in or
sn-viewport--out class to the element.
This is a simple library for Angular, implemented in the Angular Package Format v5.0.
npm i @thisissoon/angular-inviewport
yarn add @thisissoon/angular-inviewport
app.module.ts
import { InViewportModule } from '@thisissoon/angular-inviewport';
@NgModule({
imports: [InViewportModule]
})
export class AppModule {}
app.server.module.ts
Only required For Server Side Rendering
import { InViewportModule } from '@thisissoon/angular-inviewport';
@NgModule({
imports: [InViewportModule.forServer()]
})
export class AppServerModule {}
This library makes use of the Intersection Observer API which requires a polyfill to work on some browsers.
npm i intersection-observer
Or use yarn
yarn add intersection-observer
Add this somewhere in your
src/polyfills.ts file
import 'intersection-observer';
A working example can be found here.
app.component.html
<p class="foo" snInViewport>Amet tempor excepteur occaecat nulla.</p>
app.component.css
.foo {
transition: transform 0.35s ease-out;
}
.foo.sn-viewport--out {
transform: translateY(-30px);
}
.foo.sn-viewport--in {
transform: translateY(0);
}
app.component.html
<p
class="foo"
[ngClass]="{highlight: highlight}"
snInViewport
(inViewportChange)="onInViewportChange($event)">
Amet tempor excepteur occaecat nulla.
</p>
app.component.ts
export class AppComponent {
highlight = false;
onInViewportChange(inViewport: boolean) {
this.highlight = inViewport;
}
}
app.component.css
.highlight {
background-color: yellow;
}
app.component.html
<p
class="foo"
snInViewport
(inViewportChange)="onInViewportChange($event)">
Amet tempor excepteur occaecat nulla.
</p>
app.component.ts
import { Subject } from 'rxjs';
import { debounceTime } from 'rxjs/operators';
export class AppComponent {
inViewportChange: Subject<boolean>;
constructor() {
this.inViewportChange = new Subject<boolean>().pipe(debounceTime(300));
this.inViewportChange.subscribe((inViewport: boolean) =>
console.log(`element is in viewport: ${inViewport}`)
);
}
onInViewportChange(inViewport: boolean) {
this.inViewportChange.next(inViewport);
}
}
You can pass any options Intersection Observer accepts using the
[inViewportOptions] property. This allows offsets to be set using the
rootMargin property. This property works the same as
margin property in CSS.
app.component.html
<p
class="foo"
snInViewport
[inViewportOptions]="{
rootMargin: '100px 0px 0px 0px'
}">
Amet tempor excepteur occaecat nulla.
</p>
app.component.html
<p
class="foo"
[ngClass]="{highlight: highlight}"
snInViewport
(inViewportChange)="onInViewportChange($event)">
Amet tempor excepteur occaecat nulla.
</p>
app.component.ts
import { Subject } from 'rxjs';
import { take } from 'rxjs/operators';
export class AppComponent {
inViewportChange = new Subject;
highlight = false;
constructor() {
this.inViewportChange = new Subject<boolean>().pipe(take(5));
this.inViewportChange.subscribe((inViewport: boolean) =>
this.highlight = inViewport;
);
}
onInViewportChange(inViewport: boolean) {
this.inViewportChange.next(inViewport);
}
}
app.component.css
.highlight {
background-color: yellow;
}
Run
ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to
http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
Run
ng generate component component-name to generate a new component. You can also use
ng generate directive|pipe|service|class|guard|interface|enum|module.
Run
ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the
dist/ directory. Use the
-prod flag for a production build.
The app can be rendered on a server before serving pages to the client. Server side rendering is achieved using Express and Angular Universal with Express running a node web server and @nguniversal/express-engine providing a template engine for Express to render the angular pages.
Run
npm run build:ssr && npm run serve:ssr to build client and server bundles and run an express app which will render the angular templates before being sent to the client. Navigate to
http://localhost:4000/ to view the SSR version of the app.
Run
ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.
Run
ng e2e to execute the end-to-end tests via Protractor.
This repo uses Commitizen CLI and Conventional Changelog to create commits and generate changelogs. Instead of running
git commit run
git cz and follow the prompts. Changelogs will then be generated when creating new releases by running
npm run release.
Run
npm run release to create a new release. This will use Standard Version to create a new release. Standard Version will generate / update the changelog based on commits generated using Commitizen CLI, update the version number following semantic versioning rules and then commit and tag the commit for the release. Simply run
git push --follow-tags origin master.
To get more help on the Angular CLI use
ng help or go check out the Angular CLI README.