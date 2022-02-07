Node Printer Prebuild

Native bind printers on POSIX and Windows OS from Node.js, electron and node-webkit.

It just works with Node 12 because of @thiagoelg in his PR

Prebuild and CI integration courtesy of @ekoeryanto in his FORK

If you have a problem, ask question to or find/create a new Github issue

Below is the original README

I was involved in a project where I need to print from Node.JS. This is the reason why I created this project and I want to share my code with others.

no dependecies;

native method wrappers from Windows and POSIX (which uses CUPS 1.4/MAC OS X 10.6) APIs;

compatible with node v0.8.x, 0.9.x and v0.11.x (with 0.11.9 and 0.11.13);

compatible with node-webkit v0.8.x and 0.9.2;

getPrinters() to enumerate all installed printers with current jobs and statuses;

return the default printer name; printDirect(options) to send a job to a specific/default printer, now supports CUPS options passed in the form of a JS object (see cancelJob.js example). To print a PDF from windows it is possible by using node-pdfium module to convert a PDF format into EMF and after to send to printer as EMF;

(POSIX only) to print a file; getSupportedPrintFormats() to get all possible print formats for printDirect method which depends on OS. RAW and TEXT are supported from all OS-es;

to get a specific job info including job status; setJob(printerName, jobId, command) to send a command to a job (e.g. 'CANCEL' to cancel the job);

How to install:

npm install @ thiagoelg / node - printer

How to use:

See examples

Thiago Lugli, @thiagoelg

Eko Eryanto, @ekoeryanto

Feel free to download, test and propose new futures

The MIT License (MIT)