Native bind printers on POSIX and Windows OS from Node.js, electron and node-webkit.
It just works with Node 12 because of @thiagoelg in his PR
Prebuild and CI integration courtesy of @ekoeryanto in his FORK
If you have a problem, ask question to or find/create a new Github issue
I was involved in a project where I need to print from Node.JS. This is the reason why I created this project and I want to share my code with others.
getPrinters() to enumerate all installed printers with current jobs and statuses;
getPrinter(printerName) to get a specific/default printer info with current jobs and statuses;
getPrinterDriverOptions(printerName) (POSIX only) to get a specific/default printer driver options such as supported paper size and other info
getSelectedPaperSize(printerName) (POSIX only) to get a specific/default printer default paper size from its driver options
getDefaultPrinterName() return the default printer name;
printDirect(options) to send a job to a specific/default printer, now supports CUPS options passed in the form of a JS object (see
cancelJob.js example). To print a PDF from windows it is possible by using node-pdfium module to convert a PDF format into EMF and after to send to printer as EMF;
printFile(options) (POSIX only) to print a file;
getSupportedPrintFormats() to get all possible print formats for printDirect method which depends on OS.
RAW and
TEXT are supported from all OS-es;
getJob(printerName, jobId) to get a specific job info including job status;
setJob(printerName, jobId, command) to send a command to a job (e.g.
'CANCEL' to cancel the job);
getSupportedJobCommands() to get supported job commands for setJob() depends on OS.
'CANCEL' command is supported from all OS-es.
npm install @thiagoelg/node-printer
See examples
Feel free to download, test and propose new futures