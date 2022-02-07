openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
np

@thiagoelg/node-printer

by Thiago Lugli
0.5.6 (see all)

Native node.js printer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

853

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Printing

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node Printer Prebuild

Native bind printers on POSIX and Windows OS from Node.js, electron and node-webkit.

npm version Prebuild Binaries and Publish

It just works with Node 12 because of @thiagoelg in his PR

Prebuild and CI integration courtesy of @ekoeryanto in his FORK

If you have a problem, ask question to Gitter or find/create a new Github issue

Below is the original README

Reason:

I was involved in a project where I need to print from Node.JS. This is the reason why I created this project and I want to share my code with others.

Features:

  • no dependecies;
  • native method wrappers from Windows and POSIX (which uses CUPS 1.4/MAC OS X 10.6) APIs;
  • compatible with node v0.8.x, 0.9.x and v0.11.x (with 0.11.9 and 0.11.13);
  • compatible with node-webkit v0.8.x and 0.9.2;
  • getPrinters() to enumerate all installed printers with current jobs and statuses;
  • getPrinter(printerName) to get a specific/default printer info with current jobs and statuses;
  • getPrinterDriverOptions(printerName) (POSIX only) to get a specific/default printer driver options such as supported paper size and other info
  • getSelectedPaperSize(printerName) (POSIX only) to get a specific/default printer default paper size from its driver options
  • getDefaultPrinterName() return the default printer name;
  • printDirect(options) to send a job to a specific/default printer, now supports CUPS options passed in the form of a JS object (see cancelJob.js example). To print a PDF from windows it is possible by using node-pdfium module to convert a PDF format into EMF and after to send to printer as EMF;
  • printFile(options) (POSIX only) to print a file;
  • getSupportedPrintFormats() to get all possible print formats for printDirect method which depends on OS. RAW and TEXT are supported from all OS-es;
  • getJob(printerName, jobId) to get a specific job info including job status;
  • setJob(printerName, jobId, command) to send a command to a job (e.g. 'CANCEL' to cancel the job);
  • getSupportedJobCommands() to get supported job commands for setJob() depends on OS. 'CANCEL' command is supported from all OS-es.

How to install:

npm install @thiagoelg/node-printer

How to use:

See examples

Author(s):

Contibutors:

  • Thiago Lugli, @thiagoelg
  • Eko Eryanto, @ekoeryanto

Feel free to download, test and propose new futures

License:

The MIT License (MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

esc
escpos🖨️ ESC/POS Printer driver for node
GitHub Stars
883
Weekly Downloads
885

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial