About

"A collection of functional programming libraries that can be composed together. Unlike a framework, thi.ng is a suite of instruments and you (the user) must be the composer of. Geared towards versatility, not any specific type of music." — @loganpowell via Twitter

Please visit thi.ng for additional information & topic based search of packages relevant to your use cases...

This mono-repository is home to 160+ thi.ng TypeScript/ES6 projects, a wide and jointly developed collection of packages and building blocks for (non-exhaustive list of topics):

Functional programming (ES6 iterators/generators, composition, memoization, transducers, multi-methods)

Reactive programming, stream / transducer based dataflow graphs / pipelines

Data structures & data transformations for wide range of use cases (maps, sets, heaps, queues, graphs etc.)

2D geometry generation, shape primitives, math, manipulation, intersections, conversions & visualizations

Canvas abstractions, pixel buffers & SVG serialization/conversion

Vector, matrix (dense & sparse), ECS implementations with optional support for strided memory layouts

Semi-declarative WebGL 1/2 abstraction layer

DSL for shader functions defined in TypeScript and cross-compilation to GLSL, JS, VEX etc.

Value-based equivalence

DSP building blocks: oscillators, noise generators, filters, 1D FFT/IFFT, muxers, rate converters

Immutable data handling, state containers, transacted state updates, Undo-Redo history

Data driven UI component toolkits (DOM-based, canvas-based, immediate-mode, multiple approaches...)

Multi-format, multi-channel pixel buffers (int & float based), conversions, dithering, Porter-Duff alpha-blending operators

Color space/format conversions, matrix based color manipulation, gradient generators, color palettes

Date-time abstraction, relative dates, iterators, formatters, math

WebWorker workflow abstractions

PEG-style functional parser combinators w/ (optional) custom grammar definition language

Forth-style pointfree DSL for functional composition and DSL development/extension

S-expression parser & runtime (interpreter) infrastructure for custom DSL creation

Low-level tooling for binary data, shared memory/WASM/WebGL interop

SIMD batch-processing of vector data

Various interpolations, math helpers, automatic differentiation (Dual numbers)

etc. (see package overview below)

This project is NOT a framework, provides no turn-key, one-size-fits-all approach and instead encourages a mix & match philosophy for various key aspects of application design (in & outside the browser). Most customization points only expect certain interfaces/type signatures rather than concrete implementations.

All packages:

are versioned independently

distributed as ESM modules (ES2020 syntax) with export maps, TypeScript typings & change logs

highly modular with largely only single function / class (only closely related functions) per file to help w/ selective imports and tree shaking

provide re-exports of all their publics for full library imports

have either none or only @thi.ng internal runtime dependencies

declare public interfaces, enums & types in an api.ts and/or constants.ts file (larger packages only)

and/or file (larger packages only) have auto-generated online documentation at docs.thi.ng

licensed under Apache Software License 2.0

Getting started

The sheer number and varied nature & purpose of these packages makes it impossible to provide traditional "Getting started" tutorials. To compensate, this repo provides a large number of example projects, detailed readmes (at the very least for all the larger and/or more important packages) and smaller usage examples in the docstrings.

Examples

There's a steadily growing number (100+) of standalone examples (different complexities, often combining functionality from several packages) in the examples directory.

Example screenshots (small selection)

Blog posts

Community, contributing, getting help

Join our little community on our Discord server or get in touch via Twitter or the issue tracker. If you'd like to contribute, please first read this document.

In general, we welcome contributions of all kinds (docs, examples, bug fixes, feature requests, financial contributions etc.). You can find a fairly detailed overview for contributors here: CONTRIBUTING.md.

Note: The default branch for this repo is develop and all PRs should be created based on this branch. This too means, the README files on this branch might refer to yet-unreleased features or packages. Please use the main branch for viewing the most recently released version(s)!.

Also please be sure to check the wiki for other project-wide information, tidbits, useful snippets etc.

Projects

Important changes (10/2021)

All packages are now only published in ESM format (ES2020 syntax) with TypeScript typings. You can find more details & rationale in issue #315.

As a result (and opportunity), many packages have undergone internal restructuring, some have been split up. All are now fully supporting deep-imports (based on declared export maps), leading to drastically smaller userland bundle sizes.

Previously we also created & published CommonJS & UMD formats, but deemed them an unnecessary burden & hindrance, since all important JS tooling/platforms do support ES modules by now.

As of: 2021-12-13

Status Project Version Changelog Description @thi.ng/arrays changelog Array utilities @thi.ng/dl-asset changelog Asset/canvas/file download helpers @thi.ng/distance-transform changelog Image based distance field generation @thi.ng/grid-iterators changelog 2D grid iterator strategies @thi.ng/math changelog Assorted common math functions & utilities @thi.ng/pixel changelog Multi-format pixel buffers

Fundamentals

Project Version Changelog Description @thi.ng/args changelog Declarative & functional CLI arg parsing & coercions @thi.ng/api changelog Common types, decorators, mixins @thi.ng/bench changelog Basic benchmarking helpers @thi.ng/checks changelog Type & value checks @thi.ng/compare changelog Comparators @thi.ng/compose changelog Functional composition helpers @thi.ng/date changelog Date/time iterators, formatters, rounding @thi.ng/defmulti changelog Dynamic multiple dispatch @thi.ng/distance changelog n-D distance metrics & K-nearest neighborhoods @thi.ng/equiv changelog Deep value equivalence checking @thi.ng/errors changelog Custom error types @thi.ng/expose changelog Conditional global variable exposition @thi.ng/hex changelog Hex value formatters for U4-64 words @thi.ng/logger changelog Basis infrastructure for arbitrary logging @thi.ng/memoize changelog Function memoization w/ customizable caching @thi.ng/oquery changelog Pattern based query engine for JS objects @thi.ng/parse changelog Parser combinators & AST generator/transformer @thi.ng/paths changelog Immutable nested object accessors @thi.ng/strings changelog Higher-order string formatting utils @thi.ng/system changelog Minimal life cycle container for stateful app components @thi.ng/testament changelog Minimal test runner

Maths

Project Version Changelog Description @thi.ng/dual-algebra changelog Dual number algebra / automatic differentiation @thi.ng/dsp changelog DSP utils, composable signal gens/processors @thi.ng/fuzzy changelog Fuzzy logic primitives & rule inference engine @thi.ng/intervals changelog Open/closed intervals, queries, set ops @thi.ng/math changelog Assorted common math functions & utilities @thi.ng/matrices changelog Matrix operations @thi.ng/sparse changelog Sparse matrix & vector impls @thi.ng/vectors changelog Fixed & arbitrary-length vector ops

Randomness

Project Version Changelog Description @thi.ng/colored-noise changelog 1D colored noise generators @thi.ng/ksuid changelog K-sortable unique identifiers, binary & base-N encoded @thi.ng/lowdisc changelog n-D Low discrepancy sequence generators @thi.ng/random changelog Seedable PRNG implementations, distributions & utilities

File format support

Project Version Changelog Description @thi.ng/bencode changelog Bencode binary format encoding @thi.ng/csv changelog Customizable CSV parser/object mapper @thi.ng/dot changelog Graphviz DOM & export @thi.ng/dsp-io-wav changelog WAV file format exporter @thi.ng/geom-io-obj changelog Wavefront OBJ model parser @thi.ng/hiccup-css changelog CSS from nested JS data structures @thi.ng/hiccup-html changelog Type-checked HTML5 element wrappers for hiccup @thi.ng/hiccup-markdown changelog Hiccup-to-Markdown serialization @thi.ng/hiccup-svg changelog hiccup based SVG vocab @thi.ng/iges changelog IGES format geometry serialization @thi.ng/markdown-table changelog Markdown table generator / formatter @thi.ng/mime changelog File extension to MIME type mappings @thi.ng/pixel-io-netpbm changelog 1/8/16/24bit NetPBM image format reader/writer @thi.ng/prefixes changelog Linked Data, RDF & xmlns prefixes/URLs @thi.ng/sax changelog SAX-like XML parser / transducer

Iterator, stream & sequence processing

Project Version Changelog Description @thi.ng/csp changelog Channel based async ops @thi.ng/fsm changelog FSM / parser primitives @thi.ng/grid-iterators changelog 2D grid iterator strategies @thi.ng/iterators changelog ES6 generators / iterators @thi.ng/seq changelog Lisp/Clojure-style sequence abstraction @thi.ng/transducers changelog Composable data transformations @thi.ng/transducers-binary changelog Binary data related transducers @thi.ng/transducers-fsm changelog Finite state transducer @thi.ng/transducers-hdom changelog Transducer based hdom UI updates @thi.ng/transducers-patch changelog Patch-based, array & object editing @thi.ng/transducers-stats changelog Technical / statistical analysis

Reactive programming

Project Version Changelog Description @thi.ng/rstream changelog Push-based, reactive event stream primitves @thi.ng/rstream-csp changelog Adapter bridge CSP -> rstream @thi.ng/rstream-dot changelog Graphviz visualization of rstream topologies @thi.ng/rstream-gestures changelog Mouse & touch event stream abstraction @thi.ng/rstream-graph changelog Declarative dataflow graph construction @thi.ng/rstream-log changelog Hierarchical structured data logging @thi.ng/rstream-log-file changelog Log-file output handler @thi.ng/rstream-query changelog Triple store & query engine

Algorithms & data structures

Project Version Changelog Description @thi.ng/adjacency changelog Adjacency matrices & graph algorithms @thi.ng/arrays changelog Array utilities @thi.ng/associative changelog Alt Set & Map implementations @thi.ng/atom changelog Immutable value wrappers, views, history @thi.ng/bitfield changelog 1D/2D bit field implementations @thi.ng/cache changelog In-memory caches / strategies @thi.ng/dcons changelog Doubly-linked list @thi.ng/diff changelog Array & object diffing @thi.ng/dgraph changelog Dependency graph @thi.ng/ecs changelog Entity-Component System @thi.ng/egf changelog Extensible Graph Format @thi.ng/gp changelog Genetic programming helpers / AST gen @thi.ng/heaps changelog Binary & d-ary heap impls @thi.ng/idgen changelog Versioned ID generation / free-list @thi.ng/k-means changelog K-means clustering of n-D data @thi.ng/ramp changelog Parametric, interpolated lookup tables @thi.ng/quad-edge changelog Quad-edge, dual-graph data structure @thi.ng/resolve-map changelog DAG computations & value resolution @thi.ng/vclock changelog Vector clock functions / comparators @thi.ng/zipper changelog Immutable tree editing / navigation

Frontend / UI

Project Version Changelog Description @thi.ng/adapt-dpi changelog HDPI canvas adaptation / styling util @thi.ng/dl-asset changelog Asset/canvas/file download helpers @thi.ng/hdiff changelog String diffing w/ hiccup output (includes CLI) @thi.ng/hdom changelog Hiccup based VDOM & diffing @thi.ng/hdom-canvas changelog hdom adapter for hiccup-canvas @thi.ng/hdom-components changelog hdom based UI components @thi.ng/hdom-mock changelog hdom mock implementation (testing / prototyping) @thi.ng/hiccup changelog S-expression based HTML/XML serialization @thi.ng/hiccup-canvas changelog hiccup interpreter for canvas api @thi.ng/hiccup-carbon-icons changelog IBM Carbon icons in hiccup format @thi.ng/imgui changelog Immediate mode GUI @thi.ng/interceptors changelog Composable event handlers & processor @thi.ng/rdom changelog Reactive, diff-less, async UI components @thi.ng/rdom-canvas changelog rdom component wrapper for thi.ng/hiccup-canvas @thi.ng/rdom-components changelog Unstyled, customizable component collection @thi.ng/router changelog Customizable browser & non-browser router @thi.ng/text-canvas changelog Text-mode canvas, drawing, tables, charts @thi.ng/text-format changelog Color text formatting w/ ANSI & HTML presets

Geometry, image & visualization

Project Version Changelog Description @thi.ng/color changelog Color conversions, gradients @thi.ng/color-palettes changelog Collection of image-based color palettes @thi.ng/dgraph-dot changelog Dependency graph -> Graphviz @thi.ng/distance-transform changelog Image based distance field generation @thi.ng/fuzzy-viz changelog Visualization, instrumentation for @thi.ng/fuzzy @thi.ng/geom changelog 2D only geometry types & ops @thi.ng/geom-accel changelog Spatial indexing data structures @thi.ng/geom-api changelog Shared types & interfaces @thi.ng/geom-arc changelog 2D elliptic arc utils @thi.ng/geom-clip-line changelog 2D line clipping @thi.ng/geom-clip-poly changelog 2D convex polygon clipping @thi.ng/geom-closest-point changelog Closest point helpers @thi.ng/geom-fuzz changelog Fuzzy 2D shape drawing / filling @thi.ng/geom-hull changelog 2D convex hull (Graham scan) @thi.ng/geom-isec changelog Point & shape intersection tests @thi.ng/geom-isoline changelog 2D contour line extraction @thi.ng/geom-poly-utils changelog 2D polygon helpers @thi.ng/geom-resample changelog nD polyline / curve resampling @thi.ng/geom-splines changelog nD cubic / quadratic spline ops @thi.ng/geom-subdiv-curve changelog nD iterative subdivision curves @thi.ng/geom-tessellate changelog nD convex polygon tessellators @thi.ng/geom-voronoi changelog 2D iterative delaunay/voronoi @thi.ng/lsys changelog Extensible L-System architecture @thi.ng/pixel changelog Multi-format pixel buffers @thi.ng/pixel-dither changelog Image dithering w/ various algorithm presets @thi.ng/poisson changelog nD Poisson disk sampling @thi.ng/porter-duff changelog Alpha blending / compositing ops @thi.ng/rasterize changelog Shape drawing, filling & rasterization @thi.ng/scenegraph changelog Extensible 2D/3D scenegraph @thi.ng/simd changelog WebAssembly SIMD vector batch processing @thi.ng/viz changelog Declarative & functional data visualization toolkit

WebGL / GPGPU

Project Version Changelog Description @thi.ng/shader-ast changelog AST DSL for x-platform shader code @thi.ng/shader-ast-glsl changelog GLSL code generator @thi.ng/shader-ast-js changelog JS code generator @thi.ng/shader-ast-optimize changelog AST code optimization strategies @thi.ng/shader-ast-stdlib changelog 100+ useful AST shader functions @thi.ng/webgl changelog WebGL 1/2 / GPGPU facilities @thi.ng/webgl-msdf changelog MSDF font rendering @thi.ng/webgl-shadertoy changelog Shadertoy-like WebGL setup

Low-level, binary, memory management

Project Version Changelog Description @thi.ng/base-n changelog Arbitrary base-n encoding/decoding with presets @thi.ng/binary changelog Assorted binary / bitwise ops, utilities @thi.ng/bitstream changelog Bitwise input / output streams @thi.ng/dlogic changelog Digital logic ops / constructs @thi.ng/leb128 changelog WASM based LEB128 varint encoder / decoder @thi.ng/malloc changelog Raw & typed array memory pool & allocator @thi.ng/morton changelog Z-order-curve / Morton coding @thi.ng/range-coder changelog Binary data Range encoder / decoder @thi.ng/rle-pack changelog Run-length encoding data compression @thi.ng/soa changelog Memory mapped data structures & serialization @thi.ng/unionstruct changelog Wrapper for C-like structs / unions @thi.ng/vector-pools changelog Data structures for memory mapped vectors

DSLs

Project Version Changelog Description @thi.ng/pointfree changelog Stack-based DSL & functional composition @thi.ng/pointfree-lang changelog Forth-like syntax layer for @thi.ng/pointfree @thi.ng/sexpr changelog S-Expression parser & runtime infrastructure

Building

git clone https://github.com/thi-ng/umbrella.git cd umbrella yarn install yarn build

Once the entire mono-repo has been fully built at least once before, individual packages can then be (re)built like so:

yarn workspace @thi.ng/transducers run build ( cd packages/transducers && yarn build)

Building example projects

Please see the example build instructions in the wiki for further details.

Testing

(Most, but not all packages have tests)

Due to various build/config issues/complexities, we're now using our own minimal test runner @thi.ng/testament

yarn test yarn workspace @thi.ng/rstream run test

Documentation

Autogenerated documentation (using TypeDoc) will be saved under /packages/*/doc/ and is also available at docs.thi.ng.

yarn doc

Furthermore, an experimental tsdoc-based documentation repo provides an alternative markdown output including cross-references between all packages, but currently isn't frequently updated (only every few months):

https://github.com/thi-ng/umbrella-docs-temp

License

© 2015 - 2021 Karsten Schmidt // Apache Software License 2.0

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!