HTML to Sketch export solution.
html-sketchapp turns HTML nodes into Sketch layers or symbols. Additionally, it allows to export shared text styles and document colors.
The motivation behind this project was ability to easily share Front-End style guide with our Design team. Although similar project, react-sketchapp, already exists it does require you to:
<View>,
<Text>,
<Image>),
We were unable to quickly work around these limitations, so we created html-sketchapp.
You can learn more about this project from:
Comprehensive summary of what is, and what is not supported can be found here, but the TLDR is as follows:
The good news is that all of those are fixable and that we welcome pull requests ❤️
You can get stable version of html-sketchapp from NPM.
npm i @brainly/html-sketchapp
html2asketch is a library that you can use to create a script that extracts specific parts of your website and saves them as layers, shared text styles, document colors and symbols. Your script then can be run in a regular or a headless browser.
There is no one right way of using
html2asketch, but you can start by checking out the "Usage Examples" section of the wiki or the two example projects that we provide:
page.asketch.json file
document.asketch.json and
page.asketch.json.
If you are wondering what are, and why we need
.asketch files, plese see our wiki.
All
.asketch.json files should be loaded to Sketch via the
asketch2sketch.sketchplugin plugin.
You can download ready to use Sketch plugin from the "Releases" section, or build it yourself from the sources:
npm i # install dependencies
npm run build # build the plugin
This project uses huge bits and pieces from the fantastic react-sketchapp and wouldn't be possible without skpm and information from Sketch-Headers.