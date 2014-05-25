ksuid

A Node.js implementation of Segment's KSUID library.

You may also be interested in ksuid-cli .

Installation

npm install ksuid

Usage

Require the module:

const KSUID = require ( 'ksuid' )

Creation

You can create a new instance synchronously:

const ksuidFromSync = KSUID.randomSync()

Or asynchronously:

const ksuidFromAsync = await KSUID.random()

You can also specify a specific time, either in milliseconds or as a Date object:

const ksuidFromDate = KSUID.randomSync( new Date ( "2014-05-25T16:53:20Z" )) const ksuidFromMillisecondsAsync = await KSUID.random( 1401036800000 )

Or you can compose it using a timestamp and a 16-byte payload:

const crypto = require ( 'crypto' ) const yesterdayInMs = Date .now() - 86400 * 1000 const payload = crypto.randomBytes( 16 ) const yesterdayKSUID = KSUID.fromParts(yesterdayInMs, payload)

You can parse a valid string-encoded KSUID:

const maxKsuid = KSUID.parse( 'aWgEPTl1tmebfsQzFP4bxwgy80V' )

Finally, you can create a KSUID from a 20-byte buffer:

const fromBuffer = new KSUID(buffer)

Properties

Once the KSUID has been created, use it:

ksuidFromSync.string ksuidFromSync.raw ksuidFromSync.date ksuidFromSync.timestamp ksuidFromSync.payload

Comparisons

You can compare KSUIDs:

todayKSUID.compare(yesterdayKSUID) todayKSUID.compare(todayKSUID) yesterdayKSUID.compare(todayKSUID)

And check for equality:

todayKSUID.equals(todayKSUID) todayKSUID.equals(yesterdayKSUID)

Validation

You can check whether a particular buffer is a valid KSUID: