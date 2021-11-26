openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gc

@thepassle/generic-components

by Pascal Schilp
0.2.1 (see all)

A collection of generic web components with a focus on accessibility, and ease of use

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

425

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

generic-components

A collection of generic web components with a focus on:

  • 🚹 Accessibility
  • 🏗 Easy to use
  • 🎨 Easy to style

Goal

The goal of this project is to create a common library of generic web components, that are accessible, framework agnostic, easy to style, and easy to consume.

All components in these repo extend from HTMLElement and dont use any libraries or framework.

You can think of these components like using a native <button> element, you get all the functionality, and accessibility, keyboard navigation, etc., for free, you just have to style the button to your liking.

You can use these components to build an app, or compose them and build your own components with them.

Usage

Via NPM

Components can be installed via NPM:

npm i --save @generic-components/components

And imported in your code via ES imports:

import '@generic-components/components/switch.js';

Via CDN

Alternatively you can load the components from a CDN and drop them in your HTML file as a script tag

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@generic-components/components@latest/switch.js" type="module"></script>

<generic-switch></generic-switch>

Collection

ComponentDemoSpecStatus
generic-accordiondemoWAI-ARIA Practices
generic-alertdemoWAI-ARIA Practices
generic-dialogdemoWAI-ARIA Practices
generic-disclosuredemoWAI-ARIA Practices
generic-listboxdemoWAI-ARIA Practices
generic-radiodemoWAI-ARIA Practices
generic-skiplinkdemoWebAIM
generic-spinnerdemo
generic-switchdemoWAI-ARIA Practices
generic-tabsdemoWAI-ARIA Practices
generic-visually-hiddendemoWebAIM

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial