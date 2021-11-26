A collection of generic web components with a focus on:

🚹 Accessibility

🏗 Easy to use

🎨 Easy to style

Goal

The goal of this project is to create a common library of generic web components, that are accessible, framework agnostic, easy to style, and easy to consume.

All components in these repo extend from HTMLElement and dont use any libraries or framework.

You can think of these components like using a native <button> element, you get all the functionality, and accessibility, keyboard navigation, etc., for free, you just have to style the button to your liking.

You can use these components to build an app, or compose them and build your own components with them.

Usage

Via NPM

Components can be installed via NPM:

npm i --save @generic-components/components

And imported in your code via ES imports:

import '@generic-components/components/switch.js' ;

Via CDN

Alternatively you can load the components from a CDN and drop them in your HTML file as a script tag

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@generic-components/components@latest/switch.js" type = "module" > </ script >

< generic-switch > </ generic-switch >

Collection