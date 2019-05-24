A super
media-queryfor styled-component. Intuitive and easy of use.
We all know that
Media Query is a very important part of your application; with that you can set any kind of responsiveness and device control.
Most of the developers only use simple
media feature as part of the
media query syntax, and for that simple use case, there's a bunch of good approach for your
styled-component based application.
Media Feature examples: width | min-width | max-width | height | min-height | max-height
But how about control over the
screen orientation,
aspect-ratio,
resolution and
tv devices? Or even a interpolation between?
For those developers who need more control over the
styled-component based application, we created the
SuperQuery in order to provide a full powerful and simple control over your media query.
How about create a
media query that handles screen widths between
360px and
1024px ?
const myStyledComponent = styled.div`
...
${SuperQuery().minWidth.of('360px').and.maxWidth.of('1024px').css`
content: 'this is awesome!'
`}
`
Cool, right? But it's even cooler to use our
built-in breakpoints, let's rewrite it!
const myStyledComponent = styled.div`
...
${SperQuery().minWidth.sm.and.maxWidth.lg.css`
content: 'this is even more awesome!'
`}
`
Of even how about control the
screen orientation over
mobile devices ?
const myStyledComponent = styled.div`
...
${SuperQuery().maxWidth.md.and.landscape.css`
content: 'Yep! Your device is on landscape mode!'
`}
`
Want a more
complex query ?
const myStyledComponent = styled.div`
...
${SuperQuery()
.screen
.and
.deviceAspectRatio
.of('16/9')
.or
.screen
.and
.deviceAspectRatio
.of('16/10')
.css`
content: 'Yep! Your device is on landscape mode!'
`}
`
Yeah! Now you know how
simple and
powerful is
SuperQuery!
Since we have experience some issues with NPM along the time, we strongly recomment the use of YARN Package Manage;
Download our NPM Package
For YARN users:
yarn add @themgoncalves/super-query
For NPM users:
npm install @themgoncalves/super-query
Note that it should not be in the devDependencies.
First we need to import the package into our component;
import SuperQuery from '@themgoncalves/super-query';
Then, we are ready to mix it with
styled-component:
const Title = styled.h1`
color: #666;
font-size: 16px;
${SuperQuery().minWidth.lg.css`
font-size: 20px;
`};
${SuperQuery().minWidth.lg.and.landscape.css`
font-size: 26px;
`};
`;
See how easy to implement it is?
If you're using
ThemeProvider from
styled-components, it might be an excellent idea to place
SuperQuery
as member of you
theme configuration, this will eliminate the need to import it every single time you need to use
and also, you only need to customize your
breakpoints once! 😜
// theme.js
import SuperQuery from '@themgoncalves/super-query';
const theme = {
typography: {
fonts: {
roboto: "'Roboto', sans-serif",
},
},
SuperQuery: SuperQuery(breakpoints),
};
export default theme;
And then, you can access it directly from the
props.theme.
E.g.
const myStyledComponent = styled.div`
...
${props.theme.SuperQuery.minWidth.sm.and.maxWidth.lg.css`
content: 'this is even more awesome!'
`}
`
This package follows the
css3 media query rule, click here to check it out.
A few motivating and useful examples of how your product can be used. Spice this up with code blocks and potentially more screenshots.
media_query: [[only | not]? <media_type> [ and <expression> ]*] |
<expression> [ and <expression> ]*
expression: ( <media_feature> [: <value>]? )
media_type: all | aural | braille | handheld | print |
projection | screen | tty | tv | embossed
media_feature: width | min-width | max-width
| height | min-height | max-height
| device-width | min-device-width | max-device-width
| device-height | min-device-height | max-device-height
| aspect-ratio | min-aspect-ratio | max-aspect-ratio
| device-aspect-ratio | min-device-aspect-ratio | max-device-aspect-ratio
| color | min-color | max-color
| color-index | min-color-index | max-color-index
| monochrome | min-monochrome | max-monochrome
| resolution | min-resolution | max-resolution
| scan | grid
|Type
|How to Use
|Size
|Comes after of
|Following options
|Can set
css after?
|xs
.xs
|0px
Media Feature
Logical Operator
|✔
|sm
.sm
|576px
Media Feature
Logical Operator
|✔
|md
.md
|768px
Media Feature
Logical Operator
|✔
|lg
.lg
|992px
Media Feature
Logical Operator
|✔
|xl
.xl
|1200px
Media Feature
Logical Operator
|✔
|Type
|How to Use
|Comes after of
|Following options
|Can set
css after?
|all
.all
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator
Logical Operator,
Media Feature
|✖
|aural
.aural
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator
Logical Operator,
Media Feature
|✖
|braille
.braille
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator
Logical Operator,
Media Feature
|✖
|handheld
.handheld
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator
Logical Operator,
Media Feature
|✖
.print
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator
Logical Operator,
Media Feature
|✖
|projection
.projection
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator
Logical Operator,
Media Feature
|✖
|screen
.screen
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator
Logical Operator,
Media Feature
|✖
|tty
.tty
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator
Logical Operator,
Media Feature
|✖
|tv
.tv
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator
Logical Operator,
Media Feature
|✖
|embossed
.embossed
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator
Logical Operator,
Media Feature
|✖
|Type
|How to Use
|Optional Argument Example
|Comes after of
|Following options
|Can set
css after?
|width
.width
.width.of('100px')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|min-width
.minWidth
.minWidth.of('100px')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|max-width
.maxWidth
.maxWidth.of('100px')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|height
.height
.height.of('340px')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|min-height
.minHeight
.minHeight.of('340px')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|max-height
.maxHeight
.maxHeight.of('340px')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|device-width
.deviceWidth
.deviceWidth.of('960px')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|min-device-width
.minDeviceWidth
.minDeviceWidth.of('960px')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|max-device-width
.maxDeviceWidth
.maxDeviceWidth.of('960px')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|device-height
.height
.height.of('320px')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|min-device-height
.minDeviceHeight
.minDeviceHeight.of('340px')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|max-device-height
.maxDeviceHeight
.maxDeviceHeight.of('340px')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|aspect-ratio
.aspectRatio
.aspectRatio.of('1/1')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|min-aspect-ratio
.minAspectRatio
.minAspectRatio.of('1/1')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|max-aspect-ratio
.maxAspectRatio
.maxAspectRatio.of('1/1')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|device-aspect-ratio
.deviceAspectRatio
.deviceAspectRatio.of('16/9')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|min-device-aspect-ratio
.minDeviceAspectRatio
.minDeviceAspectRatio.of('16/9')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|max-device-aspect-ratio
.maxDeviceAspectRatio
.maxDeviceAspectRatio.of('16/9')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|color
.color
n/a
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|min-color
.minColor
.minColor.of('4')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|max-color
.maxColor
.maxColor.of('4')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|color-index
.colorIndex
.colorIndex.of('256')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|min-color-index
.minColorIndex
.minColorIndex.of('256')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|max-color-index
.maxColorIndex
.maxColorIndex.of('256')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|monochrome
.monochrome
n/a
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|min-monochrome
.minMonochrome
.minMonochrome.of('8')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|max-monochrome
.maxMonochrome
.maxMonochrome.of('8')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|resolution
.resolution
.resolution.of('300dpi')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|min-resolution
.minResolution
.minResolution.of('300dpi')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|max-resolution
.maxResolution
.maxResolution.of('300dpi')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|scan
.scan
.scan.of('progressive')
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|grid
.grid
n/a
SuperQuery(),
Logical Operator,
Media Type
Logical Operator,
Breakpoints
|✔
|Type
|How to Use
|Comes after of
|Following options
|Can set
css after?
|landscape
.landscape
Logical Operator
Logical Operator
|✔
|portrait
.portrait
Logical Operator
Logical Operator
|✔
|Type
|How to Use
|Comes after of
|Following options
|Can set
css after?
|and
.and
Media Feature,
Screen Orientation,
Breakpoints
Media Type,
Media Feature,
Screen Orientation
|✖
|or
.or
Media Feature,
Screen Orientation,
Breakpoints
Media Type,
Media Feature,
Screen Orientation
|✖
|not
.not
SuperQuery()
Media Type
|✖
|only
.only
SuperQuery()
Media Type
|✖
Simply call the
css function as the last iteration and pass the
css syntax throw
ES6 Tagged Template Literals:
const List = styled.ul`
list-style: none;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
SuperQuery().minWidth.md.css`
color: white;
font-size: 14px;
text-decoration: none;
`
`
One of the coolest features we have on SuperQuery is the possibility to override our default breakpoints into your own custom.
Here is how to do:
import SuperQuery from '@themgoncalves/super-query';
// Here is an example of a custom breakpoint
const customBreakpoints = {
extraSmall: 360,
small: 640,
medium: 960,
large: 1024,
extraLarge: 1200,
superExtraLarge: 1600,
};
// Then just import your custom breakpoints into the `SuperQuery`
// and you are Zready start use it!
const Title = styled.h1`
color: #666;
font-size: 16px;
${SuperQuery(customBreakpoints).minWidth.superExtraLarge.css`
font-size: 20px;
`};
`;
// Or your custom breakpoints directly from `ThemeProvider`
const Title = styled.h1`
color: #666;
font-size: 16px;
${props => SuperQuery(props.theme.breakpoints).minWidth.superExtraLarge.css`
font-size: 20px;
`};
`;
Orientation
We have added since the
version 1.0.0 a new feature:
Orientation, which is a
Screen Orientation manager.
This feature is an implementation of the Web API
Screen.orientation available in the modern browser.
Note that this feature might not work on a several environments, like in the
iOS.
For more information, click here and check the browser compatibility
How to use
import { Orientation } from '@themgoncalves/super-query';
// or you can import direct the module
import Orientation from '@themgoncalves/super-query/orientation';
Listening for screen orientation change
Orientation.onChange((orientation) => {
console.info('Screen orientation has changed to: ', orientation);
});
Get the
current orientation
const currentOrientation = Orientation.current();
console.info('Current screen orientation: ', currentOrientation);
Locking the orientation
// screen orientations available to be locked:
// landscape-primary
// landscape-secondary
// portrait-primary
// portrait-secondary
const wasScreenLocked = Orientation.lock('portrait-primary');
// or you can pass an array with the orientations to be locked
const wasScreenLocked = Orientation.lock(['portrait-primary', 'portrait-secondary']);
console.info('Was screen locked? ', wasScreenLocked);
Unlocking the screen
const wasScreenUnlocked = Orientation.unlock();
console.info('Was screen unlocked? ', wasScreenUnlocked);
Check if the screen orientation was
locked before
const wasScreenOrientationLocked = Orientation.isLocked();
console.info('Was screen orientation locked before? ', wasScreenOrientationLocked);
SuperQuery was rebuilt in order to improve its syntax and readability.
configureBreakpoints() to set custom breakpoints, use
SuperQuery(myCustombreakpoints) instead
parentheses! Now
SuperQuery has a fluid and human likely style.
SuperQuery().all().and().maxWidth().md().css...
SuperQuery().all.and.maxWidth.md.css...
.of(value) method is introduced for all the cases you need to declare a value.
SperQuery().minWidth.of('300px').css...
Server Side Render tested.
bult-in breakpoints directly from
SuperQuery(myCustombreakpoints)
configureBreakpoints() to set custom breakpoints, use
SuperQuery(myCustombreakpoints) instead
Orientation - Screen Orientation management
Example (Demo) of Super-Query
ToString method used for tests
configureBreakpoints() to set custom breakpoints
Marcos Gonçalves – LinkedIn – Website
Distributed under the MIT license. Click here for more information.
https://github.com/themgoncalves/super-query
git checkout -b feature/fooBar)
git commit -m ':zap: Add some fooBar')
git push origin feature/fooBar)