@themesberg/volt-bootstrap-5-dashboard

Volt is a free and open source Bootstrap 5 Admin Dashboard featuring over 100 components, 11 example pages and 3 customized plugins. Volt does not require jQuery as a dependency meaning that every library and script's are jQuery free.
Volt is built using the latest version of Bootstrap 5 and because jQuery is no longer required as a dependency, Volt has been built using only Vanilla JS.
Because it is created using the latest version of Bootstrap 5, every component and element is based on the latest Bootstrap 5 Sass variables and HTML markup. Check out the documentation of the components here.
We created no less than 11 advanced example pages such as the overview page, transactions, user settings, sign in and sign up and many more.
Every component, plugin and getting started is thoroughly documented on our online documentation.
This product is built using the following widely used technologies:
|HTML
|React
|Dashboard
|Transactions
|Settings
|Forms
|Sign in
|Sign up
|Forgot password
|Reset password
|Lock Profile
|404 Not Found
|500 Server Error
|Documentation
npm install gulp-cli -g
volt/ folder to download all the project dependencies. You'll find them in the
node_modules/ folder.
npm install
volt/ folder to serve the project files using BrowserSync. Running gulp will compile the theme and open
/index.html in your main browser.
gulp
While the gulp command is running, files in the
assets/scss/,
assets/js/ and
components/ folders will be monitored for changes. Files from the
assets/scss/ folder will generate injected CSS.
Hit
CTRL+C to terminate the gulp command. This will stop the local server from running.
If you'd like to get a version of our theme without Sass, Gulp or npm, we've got you covered. Run the following command:
gulp build:dev
This will generate a folder
html&css which will have unminified CSS, HTML and JavaScript.
If you'd like to compile the code and get a minified version of the HTML and CSS just run the following Gulp command:
gulp build:dist
This will generate a folder
dist which will have minified CSS, HTML and JavaScript.
The documentation for Volt is hosted on our website.
Within the download you'll find the following directories and files:
Volt Bootstrap 5 Admin Dashboard
.
├── README.md
├── gulpfile.js
├── package-lock.json
├── package.json
└── src
├── assets
│ ├── img
│ └── js
├── index.html
├── pages
│ ├── components
│ ├── dashboard
│ ├── examples
│ ├── settings.html
│ ├── tables
│ └── transactions.html
├── partials
│ ├── _analytics.html
│ ├── _footer.html
│ ├── _head.html
│ ├── _navigation.html
│ ├── _pages-preview.html
│ ├── _preloader.html
│ ├── _scripts.html
│ └── dashboard
└── scss
├── volt
└── volt.scss
At present, we officially aim to support the last two versions of the following browsers:
There is also a pro version of Volt which has more than 800 components, 20 example pages and over 10 advanced plugins that can take your admin dashboard application to the next level. Check out Volt Pro Premium Bootstrap 5 Admin Dashboard.
We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for Volt Bootstrap 5 Admin Dashboard. Here are some advices for our users that want to report an issue:
If you have questions or need help integrating the product please contact us instead of opening an issue.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/themesberg
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/themesberg/
Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/themesberg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themesberg/