@themesberg/volt-bootstrap-5-dashboard

by themesberg
1.4.1 (see all)

Free and open source Bootstrap 5 Admin Dashboard Template with vanilla Javascript

Overview

Downloads/wk

35

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

12

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Chart

Reviews

Average Rating

4.2/55
Readme

Volt - Bootstrap 5 Admin Dashboard Tweet

version license GitHub issues open GitHub issues closed

Volt Bootstrap 5 Dashboard Preview

Volt is a free and open source Bootstrap 5 Admin Dashboard featuring over 100 components, 11 example pages and 3 customized plugins. Volt does not require jQuery as a dependency meaning that every library and script's are jQuery free.

Bootstrap 5 and Vanilla JavaScript

Volt is built using the latest version of Bootstrap 5 and because jQuery is no longer required as a dependency, Volt has been built using only Vanilla JS.

100+ Components

Because it is created using the latest version of Bootstrap 5, every component and element is based on the latest Bootstrap 5 Sass variables and HTML markup. Check out the documentation of the components here.

11 Example pages

We created no less than 11 advanced example pages such as the overview page, transactions, user settings, sign in and sign up and many more.

Full documentation

Every component, plugin and getting started is thoroughly documented on our online documentation.

Workflow

This product is built using the following widely used technologies:

  • Most popular CSS Framework Bootstrap
  • Productive workflow tool Gulp
  • Awesome CSS preprocessor Sass

Table of Contents

Versions

.

HTMLReact
Volt Bootstrap 5 Dashboard HTMLVolt React Dashboard

Demo

DashboardTransactionsSettingsForms
DashboardTransactionsSettingsForms
Sign inSign upForgot passwordReset password
Sign inSign upForgot PasswordReset password
Lock Profile404 Not Found500 Server ErrorDocumentation
Lock Profile404 Not Found500 Server ErrorDocumentation

Quick start

  1. Download from Themesberg or clone this repository
  2. Download the project's zip
  3. Make sure you have Node locally installed.
  4. Download Gulp Command Line Interface to be able to use gulp in your Terminal.
npm install gulp-cli -g
  1. After installing Gulp, run npm install in the main volt/ folder to download all the project dependencies. You'll find them in the node_modules/ folder.
npm install
  1. Run gulp in the volt/ folder to serve the project files using BrowserSync. Running gulp will compile the theme and open /index.html in your main browser.
gulp

While the gulp command is running, files in the assets/scss/, assets/js/ and components/ folders will be monitored for changes. Files from the assets/scss/ folder will generate injected CSS.

Hit CTRL+C to terminate the gulp command. This will stop the local server from running.

Theme without Sass, Gulp or npm

If you'd like to get a version of our theme without Sass, Gulp or npm, we've got you covered. Run the following command:

gulp build:dev

This will generate a folder html&css which will have unminified CSS, HTML and JavaScript.

Minified version

If you'd like to compile the code and get a minified version of the HTML and CSS just run the following Gulp command:

gulp build:dist

This will generate a folder dist which will have minified CSS, HTML and JavaScript.

Documentation

The documentation for Volt is hosted on our website.

File Structure

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files:

Volt Bootstrap 5 Admin Dashboard
.
├── README.md
├── gulpfile.js
├── package-lock.json
├── package.json
└── src
    ├── assets
    │   ├── img
    │   └── js
    ├── index.html
    ├── pages
    │   ├── components
    │   ├── dashboard
    │   ├── examples
    │   ├── settings.html
    │   ├── tables
    │   └── transactions.html
    ├── partials
    │   ├── _analytics.html
    │   ├── _footer.html
    │   ├── _head.html
    │   ├── _navigation.html
    │   ├── _pages-preview.html
    │   ├── _preloader.html
    │   ├── _scripts.html
    │   └── dashboard
    └── scss
        ├── volt
        └── volt.scss

Browser Support

At present, we officially aim to support the last two versions of the following browsers:

Resources

Upgrade to Pro

There is also a pro version of Volt which has more than 800 components, 20 example pages and over 10 advanced plugins that can take your admin dashboard application to the next level. Check out Volt Pro Premium Bootstrap 5 Admin Dashboard.

Reporting Issues

We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for Volt Bootstrap 5 Admin Dashboard. Here are some advices for our users that want to report an issue:

  1. Make sure that you are using the latest version of Volt Bootstrap 5 Admin Dashboard. Check the CHANGELOG from your dashboard on our website.
  2. Providing us reproducible steps for the issue will shorten the time it takes for it to be fixed.
  3. Some issues may be browser specific, so specifying in what browser you encountered the issue might help.

Technical Support or Questions

If you have questions or need help integrating the product please contact us instead of opening an issue.

Licensing

Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/themesberg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/themesberg/

Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/themesberg

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themesberg/

