themer takes a set of colors and generates editor themes, terminal themes, themes for other apps, and desktop/device wallpapers.

Installation

Don't love the command-line? Check out the Web UI.

mkdir my-dotfiles && cd my-dotfiles npm install themer

If you do not keep your dotfiles under version control, you can simply install themer globally with npm -g install themer .

themer can also be used without installing, via npx —see example below.

Usage

Pass themer a color set, as many templates as you wish, and an output directory.

themer \ --colors <npm package name OR file> \ --template <npm package name OR file> \ [--template <npm package name OR file>...] \ --out <directory>

Your generated theme files, as well as a README on how to install them, will be written to the output directory.

themer can create themes from your custom color sets (see "Create your own color set" below) or from color sets published on npm (see @themerdev/colors-default). The same is true for templates.

Example workflow

Say you wanted to generate a vim theme and desktop background using themer 's default color set. First, install themer , the color set, and the templates:

cd my-dotfiles npm install themer @themerdev/colors-default @themerdev/vim @themerdev/wallpaper-block-wave

Then edit your package.json :

... "scripts" : { "build" : "themer -c @themerdev/colors-default -t @themerdev/vim -t @themerdev/wallpaper-block-wave -o gen" }, ...

Then run your new script:

npm run build

Now check the gen/ folder for your generated themes. Here's the result:

Example usage with npx

npx \ -p themer \ -p @themerdev/colors-default \ -p @themerdev/vim \ -p @themerdev/wallpaper-block-wave \ themer \ -c @themerdev/colors-default \ -t @themerdev/vim \ -t @themerdev/wallpaper-block-wave \ -o output

Create your own color set

To create your own color set, create a JavaScript file that exports a colors object, like so:

module .exports.colors = { dark : { accent0 : '#FF4050' , accent1 : '#F28144' , accent2 : '#FFD24A' , accent3 : '#A4CC35' , accent4 : '#26C99E' , accent5 : '#66BFFF' , accent6 : '#CC78FA' , accent7 : '#F553BF' , shade0 : '#282629' , shade1 : '#474247' , shade2 : '#656066' , shade3 : '#847E85' , shade4 : '#A29DA3' , shade5 : '#C1BCC2' , shade6 : '#E0DCE0' , shade7 : '#FFFCFF' }, light : { ... }, };

Pro Tip: you can use themer 's Web UI to more easily select your colors, then click the "Download" button to generate a colors.js file.

Then pass the path to your JS file to the --colors argument of themer .

themer -c path/to/my/colors.js ...

Color mappings

To help you choose colors for your own color set, this is approximately how most themer templates will utilize your colors:

Color Key Typical Usage Conventional Color* accent0 error, VCS deletion Red accent1 syntax Orange accent2 warning, VCS modification Yellow accent3 success, VCS addition Green accent4 syntax Cyan accent5 syntax Blue accent6 syntax, caret/cursor accent7 syntax, special Magenta shade0 background color shade1 UI shade2 UI, text selection shade3 UI, code comments shade4 UI shade5 UI shade6 foreground text shade7 foreground text

*Conventional color is suggested for consistency with ANSI color names in terminal themes, but is not a hard requirement.

See themer 's Web UI for a more visual representation of the color mappings.

Tips

If you omit shade1 through shade6 , themer will interpolate them automatically for you, using color-steps.

through , will interpolate them automatically for you, using color-steps. themer supports any valid CSS color format; that means you can use chartreuse , rgb(127, 255, 0) , rgb(50%, 100%, 0%) , #7FFF00 , hsl(90, 100%, 50%) , etc.

supports any valid CSS color format; that means you can use , , , , , etc. I would recommend checking your color set into your dotfiles repo. Once you've fine-tuned it, you might consider publishing it to npm for others to use! (If you do, consider naming your package starting with themer-colors- so that others can easily find it.)

Using base16 schemes with Themer

In place of a themer color set file or npm package, you can also provide themer with any base16 scheme YAML file.

themer --colors path/to/base16-scheme.yml ...

Refer to the base16 repository for a list of base16 schemes.

Themer templates

Create your own template

To create your own template, create a JavaScript file that exports a render function, like so:

module .exports.render = function ( colors, options ) { };

Your JS file can then be passed to a --template argument of themer . That's it!

Here's an example template render function that generates a Slack sidebar theme from a themer color set.

Once you've developed your template, consider publishing it on npm so that others can use it!

themer is inspired by trevordmiller/nova and chriskempson/base16.

Conceptually, themer is very similar to base16, but:

It is lighter, and simpler to use. It is more easily extensible with your own color sets and templates. It integrates better with your dotfiles, especially if you keep them under version control.

For instructions on how to contribute to themer , see CONTRIBUTING.md and themer 's code of conduct.

