themer takes a set of colors and generates editor themes, terminal themes, themes for other apps, and desktop/device wallpapers.
Don't love the command-line? Check out the Web UI.
mkdir my-dotfiles && cd my-dotfiles
npm install themer
If you do not keep your dotfiles under version control, you can simply install themer globally with
npm -g install themer.
themer can also be used without installing, via
npx—see example below.
Pass
themer a color set, as many templates as you wish, and an output directory.
themer \
--colors <npm package name OR file> \
--template <npm package name OR file> \
[--template <npm package name OR file>...] \
--out <directory>
Your generated theme files, as well as a README on how to install them, will be written to the output directory.
themer can create themes from your custom color sets (see "Create your own color set" below) or from color sets published on npm (see @themerdev/colors-default). The same is true for templates.
Say you wanted to generate a vim theme and desktop background using
themer's default color set. First, install
themer, the color set, and the templates:
cd my-dotfiles
npm install themer @themerdev/colors-default @themerdev/vim @themerdev/wallpaper-block-wave
Then edit your
package.json:
...
"scripts": {
"build": "themer -c @themerdev/colors-default -t @themerdev/vim -t @themerdev/wallpaper-block-wave -o gen"
},
...
Then run your new script:
npm run build
Now check the
gen/ folder for your generated themes. Here's the result:
npx
npx \
-p themer \
-p @themerdev/colors-default \
-p @themerdev/vim \
-p @themerdev/wallpaper-block-wave \
themer \
-c @themerdev/colors-default \
-t @themerdev/vim \
-t @themerdev/wallpaper-block-wave \
-o output
|Name
|Dark Preview
|Light Preview
|@themerdev/colors-default
|@themerdev/colors-finger-paint
|@themerdev/colors-green-as-a-whistle
|@themerdev/colors-monkey
|@themerdev/colors-night-sky
|(dark only)
|@themerdev/colors-polar-ice
|@themerdev/colors-right-in-the-teals
|Name
|Dark Preview
|Light Preview
|@themerdev/colors-dracula
|(dark only)
|@themerdev/colors-github-universe
|(dark only)
|@themerdev/colors-lucid
|@themerdev/colors-mojave
|@themerdev/colors-nova
|(dark only)
|@themerdev/colors-one
|@themerdev/colors-rivet
|@themerdev/colors-seti
|(dark only)
|@themerdev/colors-solarized
To create your own color set, create a JavaScript file that exports a
colors object, like so:
module.exports.colors = {
// A color set can have both light and dark variants, but is only required
// to have one.
dark: {
// Colors can be defined in any valid CSS format.
// accent0-7 should be the main accent colors of your theme. See the table
// in the "Color mappings" section for how the colors will be used in your
// new themes.
accent0: '#FF4050',
accent1: '#F28144',
accent2: '#FFD24A',
accent3: '#A4CC35',
accent4: '#26C99E',
accent5: '#66BFFF',
accent6: '#CC78FA',
accent7: '#F553BF',
// shade0-7 should be shades of the same hue, with shade0 being the
// background and shade7 being the foreground. If you omit the
// intermediate shades (1 through 6), they will be calculated automatically
// for you.
shade0: '#282629',
shade1: '#474247',
shade2: '#656066',
shade3: '#847E85',
shade4: '#A29DA3',
shade5: '#C1BCC2',
shade6: '#E0DCE0',
shade7: '#FFFCFF'
},
// Same as above, except that shade0 should be the lightest and shade7 should
// be the darkest.
light: { ... },
};
Pro Tip: you can use
themer's Web UI to more easily select your colors, then click the "Download" button to generate a
colors.js file.
Then pass the path to your JS file to the
--colors argument of
themer.
themer -c path/to/my/colors.js ...
To help you choose colors for your own color set, this is approximately how most
themer templates will utilize your colors:
|Color Key
|Typical Usage
|Conventional Color*
accent0
|error, VCS deletion
|Red
accent1
|syntax
|Orange
accent2
|warning, VCS modification
|Yellow
accent3
|success, VCS addition
|Green
accent4
|syntax
|Cyan
accent5
|syntax
|Blue
accent6
|syntax, caret/cursor
accent7
|syntax, special
|Magenta
shade0
|background color
shade1
|UI
shade2
|UI, text selection
shade3
|UI, code comments
shade4
|UI
shade5
|UI
shade6
|foreground text
shade7
|foreground text
*Conventional color is suggested for consistency with ANSI color names in terminal themes, but is not a hard requirement.
See
themer's Web UI for a more visual representation of the color mappings.
shade1 through
shade6,
themer will interpolate them automatically for you, using color-steps.
themer supports any valid CSS color format; that means you can use
chartreuse,
rgb(127, 255, 0),
rgb(50%, 100%, 0%),
#7FFF00,
hsl(90, 100%, 50%), etc.
themer-colors- so that others can easily find it.)
In place of a themer color set file or npm package, you can also provide
themer with any base16 scheme YAML file.
themer --colors path/to/base16-scheme.yml ...
Refer to the base16 repository for a list of base16 schemes.
To create your own template, create a JavaScript file that exports a
render function, like so:
module.exports.render = function (colors, options) {
/*
colors is an object that will have one or both keys: 'light' and
'dark', each being an object with keys 'accent0' through 'accent7'
and 'shade0' through 'shade7'.
options is an object representing the original command-line args
passed to themer. This allows you to add special arguments that
will apply only to your template. An example of this is allowing a
themer user to specify custom resolutions for rendering a wallpaper.
This function should return an array of Promises, each Promise
resolving to an object of the following structure:
{
name: '<the name of the file to be written>', // can include subdirectories, too
contents: <a Buffer of the contents of the file to be written>,
}
*/
};
Your JS file can then be passed to a
--template argument of
themer. That's it!
Here's an example template render function that generates a Slack sidebar theme from a
themer color set.
Once you've developed your template, consider publishing it on npm so that others can use it!
themer is inspired by trevordmiller/nova and chriskempson/base16.
Conceptually,
themer is very similar to base16, but:
For instructions on how to contribute to
themer, see CONTRIBUTING.md and
themer's code of conduct.
If you'd prefer to develop your themes visually, check out
themer's Web UI, an offline-ready Progressive Web App.