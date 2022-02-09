openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@theme-ui/prism

by system-ui
0.12.1 (see all)

Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

4.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

146

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React CSS-in-JS, React Syntax Highlighting

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

packages/theme-ui/README.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

styled-componentsVisual primitives for the component age. Use the best bits of ES6 and CSS to style your apps without stress 💅
GitHub Stars
36K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
290
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
31Highly Customizable
theme-uiBuild consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
112K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Performant
3Highly Customizable
jssJSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
styled-jsxFull CSS support for JSX without compromises
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
emotion👩‍🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
663K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
18
Top Feedback
12Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
8Highly Customizable
polishedA lightweight toolset for writing styles in JavaScript ✨
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
See 63 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial