Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
@theme-ui/prism
●
by system-ui
●
0.12.1 (see all)
Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
●
Home
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i @theme-ui/prism
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
3.9K
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Maintenance
Last Commit
6d
ago
Contributors
146
Package
Dependencies
1
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
?
Categories
React CSS-in-JS
,
React Syntax Highlighting
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Readme
packages/theme-ui/README.md
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Alternatives
styled-components
Visual primitives for the component age. Use the best bits of ES6 and CSS to style your apps without stress 💅
GitHub Stars
36K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
290
Top Feedback
32
Easy to Use
31
Great Documentation
31
Highly Customizable
theme-ui
Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
112K
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Performant
3
Highly Customizable
jss
JSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
styled-jsx
Full CSS support for JSX without compromises
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
emotion
👩🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
663K
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
12
Great Documentation
11
Easy to Use
8
Highly Customizable
polished
A lightweight toolset for writing styles in JavaScript ✨
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
See 63 Alternatives
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial