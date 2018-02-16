Flexible, un-opinionated tools for front end development.

This is a monorepo of a lot of awesome stuff. Everything in packages/ can be npm install -ed by itself - and each of those packages is focused on solving a single need in front end web development, like needing to work with CSS for example. As many know, there's so much more to a good setup than just compiling Scss to CSS: linting, docs, compressing, handling vendor prefixes, managing file assets CSS needs like font files & images - not to mention a watch task for each of those. And that's what Theme Tools plugins do: they solve a collection of challenges to effective tooling around a single need. These examples are just around plugin-sass ; there's several others as well and they all can be combined in different ways depending on the needs of the specific project - use as many or as little as you'd like - even in your pre-existing setup.

See the packages/ folder for the individual npm modules.

See the examples/ folder for how it can all come together.

Each take a config object and returns an object containing functions that it can run, like a css compile, or watch css to compile. No plugins contain gulp.task() .

Contributing

Dev Setup

This uses lerna for monorepo setup.

npm install npm run bootstrap

Why is this a monorepo?

Inspired by Babel. Thanks!

The tool for managing the monorepo is Lerna

Juggling a multimodule project over multiple repos is like trying to teach a newborn baby how to ride a bike.

This is quite taboo but let's look at the pros and cons:

Pros:

Single lint, build, test and release process.

Easy to coordinate changes across modules.

Single place to report issues.

Easier to setup a development environment.

Tests across modules are ran together which finds bugs that touch multiple modules easier.

Cons:

Codebase looks more intimidating.

Repo is bigger in size.

???

This is dumb! Nobody in open source does this!

Babel, React, Meteor, and Ember, among others, do this.

Previous discussion