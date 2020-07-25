Hyperledger Fabric Nodejs mockstub

A Nodejs module that helps you to test your Hyperledger Fabric Nodejs chaincode. When it proves itself, we will be adding this package to the official Gerrit of the Fabric Nodejs SDK.

🚨 Note

Due to the complexity, key endorsement policies introduced in v1.4 are currently not being enforced.

Table of contents

Version matching

Fabric node SDK Mock stub v1.4.X v4.X.X v1.3.X v3.X.X v1.2.X v2.X.X V1.1.X v1.3.X

Installation

yarn add @theledger/fabric-mock-stub --dev

Todo

Finish node-couchdb-query-engine

Finish node-couchdb-query-engine Implement fields and sort into GetQueryResult

Implement and into GetQueryResult Implement remaining mock methods for getBinding getChannelID



Usage

This ChaincodeMockStub is a Mock implementation of the fabric-shim stub. This means you can test your chaincode without actually starting your network.

Examples are located at examples/tests

!! Following methods are not (yet) implemented and will not work !!

getBinding

getChannelID

How to test

Testing NodeJS chaincode works similarly to testing using the mockstub in the Golang chaincode.

The ChaincodeMockStub has 2 important mock functions mockInit and mockInvoke . By passing your chaincode, it will mock a transaction and execute a invoke/init similarly to how it will originally be called. Both these functions will return a ChaincodeResponse. Using this ChaincodeResponse object, we can test whether or not the action returned an expected result.

On success, this response will look like this. If the method returns something, the response will also contain a payload .

{ "status" : 200 , "payload" : <Buffer_with_your_data> }

On error, this response will look like this.

{ "status" : 500 , "message" : <Buffer_with_your_error_message> }

You'll be able to validate the response using something like chai .

expect(response.status).to.eql( 200 ) expect(Transform.bufferToObject(response.payload).owner).to.eql( "newOwner" )

Include your chaincode

At the top of your test file, you can import and instantiate your chaincode, this only has to be done once.

import { MyChaincode } from '../<path_to_your_chaincode_class>' ; const chaincode = new MyChaincode();

Include the mockstub

After this, in your tests, you can create a new mockstub. You have to pass a random name (not that important) and your chaincode. It's up to you if you want to create a new mockstub for each test, which runs those tests with an empty state. Or use one for all the tests. If you reuse the same stub, you also reuse the previous tests state.

import { ChaincodeMockStub, Transform } from "@theledger/fabric-mock-stub" ; const mockStub = new ChaincodeMockStub( "MyMockStub" , chaincode);

Example

import { MyChaincode } from '../<path_to_your_chaincode_class>' ; import { ChaincodeMockStub, Transform } from "@theledger/fabric-mock-stub" ; const chaincode = new MyChaincode(); describe( 'Test MyChaincode' , () => { it( "Should init without issues" , async () => { const mockStub = new ChaincodeMockStub( "MyMockStub" , chaincode); }); });

Test Init

The Init() method can be tested using the mockStub.mockInit(txId: string, args: string[]) function. It will create a new mock transaction and call the init method on your chaincode. Since the init happens when instantiating your chaincode, you generally don't want it to return anything. So, for this, we'll check the response status.

import { MyChaincode } from '../<path_to_your_chaincode_class>' ; import { ChaincodeMockStub, Transform } from "@theledger/fabric-mock-stub" ; const chaincode = new MyChaincode(); describe( 'Test MyChaincode' , () => { it( "Should init without issues" , async () => { const mockStub = new ChaincodeMockStub( "MyMockStub" , chaincode); const response = await mockStub.mockInit( "tx1" , []); expect(response.status).to.eql( 200 ) }); });

Test Invoke

The Invoke() method can be tested using the mockStub.mockInvoke(txId: string, args: string[]) function. It will create a new mock transaction and call the invoke method on your chaincode. The client will either send a query or an invoke, but the chaincode will accept these both as invoke. In your tests there isn't any difference, both invokes and queries can return a result.

Test queryCar

import { MyChaincode } from '../<path_to_your_chaincode_class>' ; import { ChaincodeMockStub, Transform } from "@theledger/fabric-mock-stub" ; const chaincode = new MyChaincode(); describe( 'Test MyChaincode' , () => { it( "Should query car" , async () => { const mockStub = new ChaincodeMockStub( "MyMockStub" , chaincode); const response = await mockStub.mockInvoke( "tx2" , [ 'queryCar' , `CAR0` ]); expect(Transform.bufferToObject(response.payload)).to.deep.eq({ 'make' : 'prop1' , 'model' : 'prop2' , 'color' : 'prop3' , 'owner' : 'owner' , 'docType' : 'car' }); }); });

Test createCar

import { MyChaincode } from '../<path_to_your_chaincode_class>' ; import { ChaincodeMockStub, Transform } from "@theledger/fabric-mock-stub" ; const chaincode = new MyChaincode(); describe( 'Test MyChaincode' , () => { it( "Should be able to add car" , async () => { const mockStub = new ChaincodeMockStub( "MyMockStub" , chaincode); const response = await mockStub.mockInvoke( "tx1" , [ 'createCar' , `CAR0` , `prop1` , `prop2` , `prop3` , `owner` ]); expect(response.status).to.eql( 200 ) const response = await mockStub.mockInvoke( "tx1" , [ 'queryCar' , `CAR0` ]); expect(Transform.bufferToObject(response.payload)).to.deep.eq({ 'make' : 'prop1' , 'model' : 'prop2' , 'color' : 'prop3' , 'owner' : 'owner' , 'docType' : 'car' }) }); });

Testing individual classes

You are not required to only test using the mockInvoke and mockInit . You can directly call the methods on your chaincode or on the mockStub if you really want to.

Testing using Mychaincode directly

A remark when using this, depending what you return in your function, you will be able to receive a Buffer or an object in your tests. This is discussed in chaincode

import { MyChaincode } from '../<path_to_your_chaincode_class>' ; import { ChaincodeMockStub, Transform } from "@theledger/fabric-mock-stub" ; const chaincode = new MyChaincode(); describe( 'Test MyChaincode' , () => { it( "Should be able to add car" , async () => { const stub = new ChaincodeMockStub( "MyMockStub" , chaincode); const car0 = { 'make' : 'Toyota' , 'model' : 'Prius' , 'color' : 'blue' , 'owner' : 'Tomoko' , 'docType' : 'car' }; const car = await chaincode.queryCar(stub, [ "CAR0" ]) expect(car).to.deep.equal(car0); }); });

Testing using ChaincodeMockStub directly 🤨

You can do this, but you shouldn't. Your logic should be written in your functions, not your tests.

Test query results

import { MyChaincode } from '../<path_to_your_chaincode_class>' ; import { ChaincodeMockStub, Transform } from "@theledger/fabric-mock-stub" ; const chaincode = new MyChaincode(); describe( 'Test MyChaincode' , () => { it( "Should be able to add car" , async () => { const mockStub = new ChaincodeMockStub( "MyMockStub" , chaincode); const query = { selector : { model : { "$in" : [ 'Nano' , "Punto" ] } } }; const it = await mockStub.getQueryResult( JSON .stringify(query)); const items = await Transform.iteratorToList(it); expect(items).to.be.length( 2 ) }); });

Test emitted events

it( "Should get the emitted event" , async () => { const mockStub = new ChaincodeMockStub( "MyMockStub" , chaincode); await mockStub.mockInvoke( "tx1" , [ 'createCar' , `CAR0` , `prop1` , `prop2` , `prop3` , `owner` ]); const eventPayload = await mockStub.getEvent( 'CREATE_CAR' ); expect(eventPayload).to.equal( 'Car created.' ); });

Contributing

Fork it! 🍴 Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request 😁 🎉

Credits

Developer - Jo (@jestersimpps)

Developer - Jonas (@Superjo149)

Company - TheLedger (theledger.be)

License

