openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@theledger/fabric-chaincode-utils

by wearetheledger
5.1.0 (see all)

Utilities for writing and testing hyperledger Fabric nodejs chaincode

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

658

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status npm version codecov

fabric-node-chaincode-utils

A Nodejs module that helps you build your Hyperledger Fabric nodejs chaincode. Testing is done using the fabric-mock-stub.

Table of contents

Version matching

Fabric node SDKChaincode utils
v1.3.Xv4.X.X
v1.2.Xv3.X.X
V1.1.Xv2.1.0

Installation

yarn add @theledger/fabric-chaincode-utils

Changes

v2.0.0 - BREAKING

  • Objects parsed as multiple arguments, should now only be passed as a JSON object in 1 argument.

before

["function","prop1","prop2"]

const verifiedArgs = await Helpers.checkArgs<{ prop1: string, prop2: string }>(args, Yup.object()
            .shape({
                prop1: Yup.string().required(),
                prop2: Yup.string().required(),
            }));

after

["function","{\"prop1\":\"prop1\",\"prop2\":\"prop2\"}"]

const verifiedArgs = await Helpers.checkArgs<{ prop1: string, prop2: string }>(args[0], Yup.object()
            .shape({
                prop1: Yup.string().required(),
                prop2: Yup.string().required(),
            }));

Contributing

  1. Fork it! 🍴
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request 😁 🎉

Credits

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2018 TheLedger

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial