A Nodejs module that helps you build your Hyperledger Fabric nodejs chaincode. Testing is done using the fabric-mock-stub.

Version matching

Fabric node SDK Chaincode utils v1.3.X v4.X.X v1.2.X v3.X.X V1.1.X v2.1.0

Installation

yarn add @theledger/fabric-chaincode-utils

Changes

v2.0.0 - BREAKING

Objects parsed as multiple arguments, should now only be passed as a JSON object in 1 argument.

before

[ "function" , "prop1" , "prop2" ]

const verifiedArgs = await Helpers.checkArgs<{ prop1 : string, prop2 : string }>(args, Yup.object() .shape({ prop1 : Yup.string().required(), prop2 : Yup.string().required(), }));

after

["function","{ \ " prop1 \ " : \ " prop1 \ " , \ " prop2 \ " : \ " prop2 \ " }"]

const verifiedArgs = await Helpers.checkArgs<{ prop1 : string, prop2 : string }>(args[ 0 ], Yup.object() .shape({ prop1 : Yup.string().required(), prop2 : Yup.string().required(), }));

Contributing

Credits

@Kunstmaan for the initial idea and part of the util code.

Developer - Jo (@jestersimpps)

Developer - Jonas (@Superjo149)

Company - TheLedger (theledger.be)

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2018 TheLedger

