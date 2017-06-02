This repo is no longer maintained.
The emmet extension has been moved to the VS Code repo, so that it gets shipped as a built in extension.
See https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode/tree/master/extensions/emmet
This is experimental alpha version of new Emmet plugin with limited features.
- Expanded abbreviation show up in the suggestion list.
- Possible abbreviations show up in the sugestion list.
- TAB is no longer used for expanding emmet abbreviations. Instead the suggestion list is used.
- The below commands already available from the built in emmet in the product will be using this extension.
- Emmet: Expand abbreviation
- The selected text or the text preceeding the cursor if no text is selected is taken as the abbreviation to expand.
- Emmet: Wrap with abbreviation
- The selected text or the current line if no text is selected, is wrapped with given abbreviation.
- Emmet: Remove Tag
- The tag under the cursor is removed along with the corresponding opening/closing tag. Works with multiple cursors.
- Emmet: Update Tag
- The tag under the cursor is updated to the given tag. Works with multiple cursors.
- Emmet: Go to Matching Pair
- Cursor moves to the tag matching to the tag under cursor. Works with multiple cursors.