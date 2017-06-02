openbase logo
@theia/vscode-builtin-emmet

by microsoft
0.2.1 (see all)

Emmet features via extension for Visual Studio Code using the new API

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Emmet plugin for Visual Studio Code

This repo is no longer maintained. The emmet extension has been moved to the VS Code repo, so that it gets shipped as a built in extension. See https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode/tree/master/extensions/emmet

This is experimental alpha version of new Emmet plugin with limited features.

  • Expanded abbreviation show up in the suggestion list.
  • Possible abbreviations show up in the sugestion list.
  • TAB is no longer used for expanding emmet abbreviations. Instead the suggestion list is used.
  • The below commands already available from the built in emmet in the product will be using this extension.
    • Emmet: Expand abbreviation
      • The selected text or the text preceeding the cursor if no text is selected is taken as the abbreviation to expand.
    • Emmet: Wrap with abbreviation
      • The selected text or the current line if no text is selected, is wrapped with given abbreviation.
    • Emmet: Remove Tag
      • The tag under the cursor is removed along with the corresponding opening/closing tag. Works with multiple cursors.
    • Emmet: Update Tag
      • The tag under the cursor is updated to the given tag. Works with multiple cursors.
    • Emmet: Go to Matching Pair
      • Cursor moves to the tag matching to the tag under cursor. Works with multiple cursors.

Emmet Completions

