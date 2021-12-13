openbase logo
@theia/cpp-debug

by eclipse-theia
1.19.0 (see all)

Theia CPP extension

theia logo

ECLIPSE THEIA - C/C++ EXTENSIONS

Gitpod - Code Now PRs Welcome CI-CD Open questions Open bugs

Overview

Collection of Theia extensions related to C/C++ development.

Features

  • @theia/cpp-debug:
    • Debugging support using GDB through the cdt-gdb-vscode extension.
    • Memory view (monitor process memory during debug sessions).
  • @theia/cpp deprecated and removed (past sources):
    • Deprecated C/C++ language-features extension.\ (Language-features should instead be contributed by VS Code extensions).

How to build

The browser-app and electron-app directories contain examples of Theia-based applications which use the extensions provided by the repository.

  • browser-app build instructions:

    $ yarn
$ yarn rebuild:browser
$ cd browser-app && yarn start

  • electron-app build instructions:

    $ yarn
$ yarn rebuild:electron
$ cd electron-app && yarn start

Example Workspaces

  • cpp-debug-workspace
    • provides an easy and reproducible way to test the functionality present in the @theia/cpp-debug extension. Includes a simple C/C++ program, debug launch configuration file (launch.json), and a task in order to compile the program (tasks.json).

License

Trademark

"Theia" is a trademark of the Eclipse Foundation https://www.eclipse.org/theia

