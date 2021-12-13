Collection of Theia extensions related to C/C++ development.
@theia/cpp-debug:
GDB through the
cdt-gdb-vscode extension.
@theia/cpp deprecated and removed (past sources):
The
browser-app and
electron-app directories contain examples of Theia-based applications which use the extensions
provided by the repository.
browser-app build instructions:
$ yarn
$ yarn rebuild:browser
$ cd browser-app && yarn start
electron-app build instructions:
$ yarn
$ yarn rebuild:electron
$ cd electron-app && yarn start
cpp-debug-workspace
@theia/cpp-debug extension. Includes a simple C/C++ program, debug launch configuration file (
launch.json), and a task in order to compile the program (
tasks.json).
"Theia" is a trademark of the Eclipse Foundation https://www.eclipse.org/theia