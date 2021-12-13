

ECLIPSE THEIA - C/C++ EXTENSIONS

Overview

Collection of Theia extensions related to C/C++ development.

Features

@theia/cpp-debug : Debugging support using GDB through the cdt-gdb-vscode extension. Memory view (monitor process memory during debug sessions).

: @theia/cpp deprecated and removed (past sources): Deprecated C/C++ language-features extension.\ (Language-features should instead be contributed by VS Code extensions).

and (past sources):

How to build

The browser-app and electron-app directories contain examples of Theia-based applications which use the extensions provided by the repository.

browser-app build instructions: $ yarn $ yarn rebuild:browser $ cd browser-app && yarn start

electron-app build instructions: $ yarn $ yarn rebuild:electron $ cd electron-app && yarn start

Example Workspaces

cpp-debug-workspace provides an easy and reproducible way to test the functionality present in the @theia/cpp-debug extension. Includes a simple C/C++ program, debug launch configuration file ( launch.json ), and a task in order to compile the program ( tasks.json ).



