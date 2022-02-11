Eclipse Theia is an extensible framework to develop full-fledged multi-language Cloud & Desktop IDE-like products with state-of-the-art web technologies.
Theia 1.0 has been released. Read the announcement.
Visit the Theia website for more documentation.
See our roadmap for an overview about the current project goals and the upcoming releases.
Here you can find guides and examples for common scenarios:
Read below to learn how to take part in improving Theia:
Read below how to engage with Theia community:
"Theia" is a trademark of the Eclipse Foundation https://www.eclipse.org/theia
I've been a supporter of Theia for a while but we can't deny that the platform itself is riddled with so many bugs during its inception (it still does). The IDE itself has good documentation and works just like it should (it's aiming for VS Code feature parity), however, with slow build times, costly build (eats more than 4GB RAM just to build its resources) and it's slow performance vs VS Code Web. It needs a lot of work, a whole lot. It may be first in the race with VS Code experience in the cloud but it's certainly suffers at that attempt.