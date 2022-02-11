openbase logo
@theia/core

by eclipse-theia
1.22.1 (see all)

Eclipse Theia is a cloud & desktop IDE framework implemented in TypeScript.

Readme


Gitpod Ready-to-Code PRs Welcome Discourse status Build Status Publish VS Code Built-in Extensions Open questions Open bugs

Eclipse Theia is an extensible framework to develop full-fledged multi-language Cloud & Desktop IDE-like products with state-of-the-art web technologies.

Theia 1.0 has been released. Read the announcement.

Theia

Website

Visit the Theia website for more documentation.

Scope

  • Support building browser-based and desktop IDEs
  • Provide a highly flexible architecture for adopters
  • Support VS Code Extension protocol
  • Develop under vendor-neutral open-source governance

Roadmap

See our roadmap for an overview about the current project goals and the upcoming releases.

Getting Started

Here you can find guides and examples for common scenarios:

Contributing

Read below to learn how to take part in improving Theia:

Feedback

Read below how to engage with Theia community:

  • Join the discussion on Discourse.
  • Ask a question, request a new feature and file a bug with GitHub issues.
  • Star the repository to show your support.
  • Follow Theia on Twitter.

Documentation

License

Trademark

"Theia" is a trademark of the Eclipse Foundation https://www.eclipse.org/theia

100
Ayane Satomi/dev/urandom5 Ratings4 Reviews
Forgot to touch grass since 2017. Project Lead @vignetteapp, Volunteer @fosshostorg
September 24, 2020
Hard to Use
Slow
Buggy
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use

I've been a supporter of Theia for a while but we can't deny that the platform itself is riddled with so many bugs during its inception (it still does). The IDE itself has good documentation and works just like it should (it's aiming for VS Code feature parity), however, with slow build times, costly build (eats more than 4GB RAM just to build its resources) and it's slow performance vs VS Code Web. It needs a lot of work, a whole lot. It may be first in the race with VS Code experience in the cloud but it's certainly suffers at that attempt.

0
Nick CoatsColumbus, OH5 Ratings0 Reviews
Full stack dev focusing on DevOps, APIs, and Service Mesh.
1 month ago
Sumin Son197 Ratings0 Reviews
Focusing on focusing
2 months ago
STAR-Development68 Ratings0 Reviews
Blockchain && Full Stack ​Developer
2 months ago
The Rubyist53 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago

