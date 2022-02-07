TheCodingMachine React Native boilerplate

This project is a React Native boilerplate that can be used to kickstart a mobile application.

The boilerplate provides an optimized architecture for building solid cross-platform mobile applications through separation of concerns between the UI and business logic. It is fully documented so that each piece of code that lands in your application can be understood and used.

If you love this boilerplate, give us a star, you will be a ray of sunshine in our lives :)

Requirements

Node 12 or greater is required. Development for iOS requires a Mac and Xcode 10 or up, and will target iOS 11 and up.

You also need to install the dependencies required by React Native.

Go to the React Native environment setup, then select React Native CLI Quickstart tab.

Follow instructions for your given development OS and target OS .

Quick start

To create a new project using the boilerplate simply run :

npx react-native init MyApp --template @ thecodingmachine / react - native - boilerplate

Assuming you have all the requirements installed, you can run the project by running:

yarn start to start the metro bundler, in a dedicated terminal

to start the metro bundler, in a dedicated terminal yarn <platform> to run the platform application (remember to start a simulator or connect a device)

Digging Deeper

To learn more about this boilerplate, go to full documentation

License

This project is released under the MIT License.

About us

TheCodingMachine is a web and mobile agency based in Paris and Lyon, France. We are constantly looking for new developers and team leaders and we love working with freelancers. You'll find an overview of all our open source projects on our website and on Github.