@theankur/react-swipeable-views-utils

A React component for swipeable views.
|Package
|Version
|Download
|Size (kB gzipped)
|react-swipeable-views
|5.08
|react-swipeable-views-utils
|3.52
|react-swipeable-views-native
|?
npm install --save react-swipeable-views
npm install --save react-swipeable-views-native
Check out the demos from a mobile device (real or emulated). It's tiny (<10 kB gzipped), it quickly renders the first slide, then lazy-loads the others.
import React from 'react';
import SwipeableViews from 'react-swipeable-views';
const styles = {
slide: {
padding: 15,
minHeight: 100,
color: '#fff',
},
slide1: {
background: '#FEA900',
},
slide2: {
background: '#B3DC4A',
},
slide3: {
background: '#6AC0FF',
},
};
const MyComponent = () => (
<SwipeableViews>
<div style={Object.assign({}, styles.slide, styles.slide1)}>
slide n°1
</div>
<div style={Object.assign({}, styles.slide, styles.slide2)}>
slide n°2
</div>
<div style={Object.assign({}, styles.slide, styles.slide3)}>
slide n°3
</div>
</SwipeableViews>
);
export default MyComponent;
react-native support is experimental and I have no plan pushing it forward. I start to think that lower level abstraction to share the implementation between the platforms are more appropriate. We have two different implementations of the react-swipeable-views API.
import React from 'react';
import {
StyleSheet,
Text,
View,
} from 'react-native';
import SwipeableViews from 'react-swipeable-views-native';
// There is another version using the scroll component instead of animated.
// I'm unsure which one give the best UX. Please give us some feedback.
// import SwipeableViews from 'react-swipeable-views-native/lib/SwipeableViews.scroll';
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
slideContainer: {
height: 100,
},
slide: {
padding: 15,
height: 100,
},
slide1: {
backgroundColor: '#FEA900',
},
slide2: {
backgroundColor: '#B3DC4A',
},
slide3: {
backgroundColor: '#6AC0FF',
},
text: {
color: '#fff',
fontSize: 16,
},
});
const MyComponent = () => (
<SwipeableViews style={styles.slideContainer}>
<View style={[styles.slide, styles.slide1]}>
<Text style={styles.text}>
slide n°1
</Text>
</View>
<View style={[styles.slide, styles.slide2]}>
<Text style={styles.text}>
slide n°2
</Text>
</View>
<View style={[styles.slide, styles.slide3]}>
<Text style={styles.text}>
slide n°3
</Text>
</View>
</SwipeableViews>
);
export default MyComponent;
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.