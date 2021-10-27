A React component for swipeable views.

Installation

Browser

npm install --save react-swipeable-views

Native (experimental)

npm install --save react-swipeable-views-native

The problem solved

Check out the demos from a mobile device (real or emulated). It's tiny (<10 kB gzipped), it quickly renders the first slide, then lazy-loads the others.

Simple example

Browser

import React from 'react' ; import SwipeableViews from 'react-swipeable-views' ; const styles = { slide : { padding : 15 , minHeight : 100 , color : '#fff' , }, slide1 : { background : '#FEA900' , }, slide2 : { background : '#B3DC4A' , }, slide3 : { background : '#6AC0FF' , }, }; const MyComponent = () => ( < SwipeableViews > < div style = {Object.assign({}, styles.slide , styles.slide1 )}> slide n°1 </ div > < div style = {Object.assign({}, styles.slide , styles.slide2 )}> slide n°2 </ div > < div style = {Object.assign({}, styles.slide , styles.slide3 )}> slide n°3 </ div > </ SwipeableViews > ); export default MyComponent;

Native (experimental)

react-native support is experimental and I have no plan pushing it forward. I start to think that lower level abstraction to share the implementation between the platforms are more appropriate. We have two different implementations of the react-swipeable-views API.

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, Text, View, } from 'react-native' ; import SwipeableViews from 'react-swipeable-views-native' ; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ slideContainer : { height : 100 , }, slide : { padding : 15 , height : 100 , }, slide1 : { backgroundColor : '#FEA900' , }, slide2 : { backgroundColor : '#B3DC4A' , }, slide3 : { backgroundColor : '#6AC0FF' , }, text : { color : '#fff' , fontSize : 16 , }, }); const MyComponent = () => ( < SwipeableViews style = {styles.slideContainer} > < View style = {[styles.slide, styles.slide1 ]}> < Text style = {styles.text} > slide n°1 </ Text > </ View > < View style = {[styles.slide, styles.slide2 ]}> < Text style = {styles.text} > slide n°2 </ Text > </ View > < View style = {[styles.slide, styles.slide3 ]}> < Text style = {styles.text} > slide n°3 </ Text > </ View > </ SwipeableViews > ); export default MyComponent;

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.