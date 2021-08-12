PouchDB Server

PouchDB Server is a drop-in replacement for CouchDB, using PouchDB and Node.js. It is modeled after the single-node design of CouchDB 1.x, although it contains some CouchDB 2.x features such as Mango queries.

PouchDB Server is much less battle-tested than CouchDB, but it does pass the full PouchDB test suite.

For the express-pouchdb sub-package, skip to express-pouchdb.

This git repository is a monorepo, and is the source for many pouchdb npm packages.

For information about interacting with a PouchDB, see https://pouchdb.com/.

Usage

Install:

npm install -g pouchdb-server

Then run:

pouchdb- server

Now you can view the Fauxton web interface by opening http://localhost:5984/_utils in a browser.

Basic options

PouchDB Server's default port is 5984. To change it:

pouchdb- server

By default, all files are written in the current directory. To use another one:

pouchdb- server

PouchDB Server can run fully in-memory (no changes are saved):

pouchdb- server

Or it can run using SQLite rather than LevelDB:

pouchdb- server

Full options

Most PouchDB Server options are available via the command line:

Usage : pouchdb-server [options] Options: -p, --port Port on which to run the server. (Defaults to /_config/httpd /port which defaults to 5984). -d, --dir Where to store database files. (Defaults to /_config/couchdb/database_dir which defaults to the current directory). -c, --config The location of the configuration file that backs /_config. (Defaults to ./config.json). -o, --host The address to bind the server to . (Defaults to /_config/httpd/bind_address which defaults to 127.0.0.1). -m, --in-memory Use a pure in-memory database which will be deleted upon restart. (Defaults to /_config/pouchdb_server/in_memory which defaults to false ). --sqlite Use PouchDB over SQLite instead of LevelDOWN. (Defaults to /_config/pouchdb_server/sqlite which defaults to false ). -r, --proxy Proxy requests to the specified host. Include a trailing '/' . (Defaults to /_config/pouchdb_server /proxy which defaults to undefined). -n, --no-stdout-logs Stops the log file from also being written to stdout. (Defaults to /_config/pouchdb_server/no-stdout-logs which defaults to false ). --no-color Disable coloring of logging output. --level-backend Advanced - Alternate LevelDOWN backend (e.g. memdown, riakdown, redisdown). Note that you 'll need to manually npm install it first. (Defaults to /_config/pouchdb_server/level_backend which defaults to undefined). --level-prefix Advanced - Prefix to use for all database names, useful for URLs in alternate backends, e.g. riak://localhost:8087/ for riakdown. (Defaults to /_config/pouchdb_server/level_prefix which defaults to undefined). Examples: pouchdb-server --level-backend riakdown --level-prefix riak://localhost:8087 Starts up a pouchdb-server that talks to Riak. Requires: npm install riakdown pouchdb-server --level-backend redisdown Starts up a pouchdb-server that talks to Redis, on localhost:6379. Requires: npm install redisdown pouchdb-server --level-backend sqldown --level-prefix /tmp/ Starts up a pouchdb-server using SQLite, with files stored in /tmp/. Requires: npm install sqldown sqlite3

Configuration

By default, you can configure PouchDB Server using a config.json file, which is typically expected at the root of wherever you run it, but may be specified with the --config option.

Below are some examples of config.json options:

To change the log output level, you can create a config.json file containing e.g.:

{ "log" : { "level" : "none" } }

The available values are debug , info , warning , error , and none . The default is info .

To choose the file where logs are written, you can create a config.json file containing e.g.:

{ "log" : { "file" : "/path/to/log.txt" } }

By default, logs are written to ./log.txt .

Automatic port configuration

Due to conventions set by Heroku and others, if you have a PORT environment variable, pouchdb-server will pick up on that and use it instead of 5984 as the default.

export PORT=3000 pouchdb-server

The express-pouchdb module is a fully qualified Express application with routing defined to mimic most of the CouchDB REST API, and whose behavior is handled by PouchDB.

The intention is for express-pouchdb to be mounted into Express apps for extended usability. A simple example of this is pouchdb-server itself.

Usage

Install the necessary packages:

npm install express-pouchdb pouchdb express

Now here's a sample Express app, which we'll name app.js .

var PouchDB = require ( 'pouchdb' ); var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); app.use( '/db' , require ( 'express-pouchdb' )(PouchDB)); app.listen( 3000 );

Now we can run this script and find each of express-pouchdb 's routes at the /db path:

node app .js & curl localhost :3000 / db

You should see:

{ "express-pouchdb" : "Welcome!" , "uuid" : "c0da32be-957f-4934-861f-d1e3ed10e544" , "vendor" : { "name" : "PouchDB authors" , "version" : "2.2.6" }, "version" : "2.2.6" }

Note: express-pouchdb conflicts with some middleware. You can work around this by only enabling affected middleware for routes not handled by express-pouchdb . body-parser is the most important middleware known to be problematic.

API

express-pouchdb exports a single function that builds an express application object. Its function signature is:

require('express-pouchdb')([PouchDB[, options]])

PouchDB : the PouchDB object used to access databases. Optional.

: the PouchDB object used to access databases. Optional. options : Optional. These options are supported:

: Optional. These options are supported: configPath : a path to the configuration file to use. Defaults to './config.json'.

: a path to the configuration file to use. Defaults to './config.json'. logPath : a path to the log file to use. Defaults to './log.txt'.

: a path to the log file to use. Defaults to './log.txt'. inMemoryConfig : true if all configuration should be in-memory. Defaults to false .

: if all configuration should be in-memory. Defaults to . mode : determines which parts of the HTTP API express-pouchdb offers are enabled. There are three values: 'fullCouchDB' : enables every part of the HTTP API, which makes express-pouchdb very close to a full CouchDB replacement. This is the default. 'minimumForPouchDB' : just exposes parts of the HTTP API that map 1-1 to the PouchDB api. This is the minimum required to make the PouchDB test suite run, and a nice start when you just need an HTTP API to replicate with. 'custom' : no parts of the HTTP API are enabled. You can add parts yourself using the opts.overrideMode discussed below.

: determines which parts of the HTTP API express-pouchdb offers are enabled. There are three values: overrideMode : Sometimes the preprogrammed modes are insufficient for your needs, or you chose the 'custom' mode. In that case, you can set this to an object. This object can have the following properties: 'include' : a javascript array that specifies parts to include on top of the ones specified by opts.mode . Optional. 'exclude' : a javascript array that specifies parts to exclude from the ones specified by opts.mode . Optional.

: Sometimes the preprogrammed modes are insufficient for your needs, or you chose the mode. In that case, you can set this to an object. This object can have the following properties:

The application object returned contains some extra properties that offer additional functionality compared to an ordinary express application:

setPouchDB : a function that allows changing the PouchDB object express-pouchdb uses on the fly. Takes one argument: the new PouchDB object to use.

: a function that allows changing the object uses on the fly. Takes one argument: the new object to use. couchConfig : an object that provides programmatic access to the configuration file and HTTP API express-pouchdb offers. For an overview of available configuration options, take a look at Fauxton's configuration page. ( /_utils#_config )

: an object that provides programmatic access to the configuration file and HTTP API express-pouchdb offers. For an overview of available configuration options, take a look at Fauxton's configuration page. ( ) couchLogger : an object that provides programmatic access to the log file and HTTP API express-pouchdb offers.

Examples

Example 1

Builds an HTTP API that exposes a minimal HTTP interface, but adds Fauxton as a debugging tool.

var app = require ( 'express-pouchdb' )({ mode : 'minimumForPouchDB' , overrideMode : { include : [ 'routes/fauxton' ] } }); app.setPouchDB( require ( 'pouchdb' ));

Example 2

builds a full HTTP API but excludes express-pouchdb's authentication logic (say, because it interferes with custom authentication logic used in our own express app):

var app2 = require ( 'express-pouchdb' )( require ( 'pouchdb' ), { mode : 'fullCouchDB' , overrideMode : { exclude : [ 'routes/authentication' , 'routes/authorization' , 'routes/session' ] } });

Using your own PouchDB

Since you pass in the PouchDB that you would like to use with express-pouchdb , you can drop express-pouchdb into an existing Node-based PouchDB application and get all the benefits of the HTTP interface without having to change your code.

var express = require ( 'express' ) , app = express() , PouchDB = require ( 'pouchdb' ); app.use( '/db' , require ( 'express-pouchdb' )(PouchDB)); var myPouch = new PouchDB( 'foo' );

PouchDB defaults

When you use your own PouchDB code in tandem with express-pouchdb , the PouchDB.defaults() API can be very convenient for specifying some default settings for how PouchDB databases are created.

For instance, if you want to use an in-memory MemDOWN-backed pouch, you can simply do:

var InMemPouchDB = PouchDB.defaults({ db : require ( 'memdown' )}); app.use( '/db' , require ( 'express-pouchdb' )(InMemPouchDB)); var myPouch = new InMemPouchDB( 'foo' );

Similarly, if you want to place all database files in a folder other than the pwd , you can do:

var TempPouchDB = PouchDB.defaults({ prefix : '/tmp/my-temp-pouch/' }); app.use( '/db' , require ( 'express-pouchdb' )(TempPouchDB)); var myPouch = new TempPouchDB( 'foo' );

If you want express-pouchdb to proxy requests to another CouchDB-style HTTP API, you can use http-pouchdb:

var TempPouchDB = require ( 'http-pouchdb' )(PouchDB, 'http://localhost:5984' ); app.use( '/db' , require ( 'express-pouchdb' )(TempPouchDB));

Functionality

On top of the exposing everything PouchDB offers through a CouchDB-like interface, express-pouchdb also offers the following extra functionality found in CouchDB but not in PouchDB by default (depending on the mode used, of course):

Fauxton, a web interface for the HTTP API.

Authentication and authorisation support. HTTP basic authentication and cookie authentication are available. Authorisation is handled by validation functions and security documents.

Configuration support. You can modify configuration values manually in the config.json file, or use the HTTP or Fauxton interface.

file, or use the HTTP or Fauxton interface. Replicator database support. This allows your replications to persist past a restart of your application.

Support for show, list and update functions. These allow you to serve non-json content straight from your database.

Rewrite and Virtual Host support, for nicer urls.

Getting Help

