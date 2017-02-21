npm start
Using ProseMirror with data from the Grid API
Demo: the-grid.github.io/ed/, with fixture
The demo shows translating from ProseMirror to the the Grid API JSON and back.
ProseMirror provides a high-level schema-based interface for interacting with
contenteditable, taking care of that pain. Ed is focused on:
Ed exposes a React component by default.
import Ed from '@the-grid/ed'
export default class PostEditor extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Ed key='item-uuid' initialContent={...} onChange={...} ... />
)
}
}
Including
dist/build.js in your page exposes
window.TheGridEd
<script src='dist/build.js'></script>
There are
{mountApp, unmountApp} helper methods
available to use like this:
var container = document.querySelector('#ed')
window.TheGridEd.mountApp(container, {
// REQUIRED -- Content array from post
initialContent: [],
// OPTIONAL (default true) enable or disable the default menu
menuBar: true,
// REQUIRED -- Hit on every change
onChange: function () {
/* App can show "unsaved changes" in UI */
},
// REQUIRED
onShareFile: function (index) {
/* App triggers native file picker */
/* App calls ed.insertPlaceholders(index, count) and gets array of ids back */
/* App uploads files and sets status on placeholder blocks with ed.updateProgress */
/* On upload / measurement finishing, app replaces placeholder blocks with ed.setContent */
},
// REQUIRED
onRequestCoverUpload: function (id) {
/* Similar to onShareFile, but hit with block id instead of index */
/* App uploads files and sets status on blocks with ed.updateProgress */
/* Once upload is complete, app hits ed.setCoverSrc */
},
// REQUIRED
onShareUrl: function ({block, url}) {
/* Ed made the placeholder with block id */
/* App shares url with given block id */
/* App updates status on placeholder blocks with ed.updateProgress */
/* On share / measurement finishing, app replaces placeholder blocks with ed.setContent */
},
// REQUIRED
onPlaceholderCancel: function (id) {
/* Ed removed the placeholder if you call ed.getContent() now */
/* App should cancel the share or upload */
},
// OPTIONAL
onRequestLink: function (value) {
/*
If defined, Ed will _not_ show prompt for link
If selection is url-like, value will be the selected string
App can then call `ed.execCommand('link:toggle', {href, title})`
Note: If that is called while command 'link:toggle' is 'active', it will remove the link, not replace it
*/
},
// OPTIONAL
onDropFiles: function (index, files) {
/* App calls ed.insertPlaceholders(index, files.length) and gets array of ids back */
/* App uploads files and sets status on placeholder blocks with ed.updateProgress */
/* On upload / measurement finishing, app replaces placeholder blocks with ed.setContent */
},
// OPTIONAL
onDropFileOnBlock: function (id, file) {
/* App uploads files and sets status on block with ed.updateProgress */
/* Once upload is complete, app hits ed.setCoverSrc */
},
// OPTIONAL
onMount: function (mounted) {
/* Called once PM and widgets are mounted */
window.ed = mounted
},
// OPTIONAL
onCommandsChanged: function (commands) {
/* Object with commandName keys and one of inactive, active, disabled */
},
// OPTIONAL -- imgflo image proxy config
imgfloConfig: {
server: 'https://imgflo.herokuapp.com/',
key: 'key',
secret: 'secret'
},
// OPTIONAL -- where iframe widgets live relative to app (or absolute)
widgetPath: './node_modules/',
// OPTIONAL -- site-wide settings to allow cover filter, crop, overlay; default true
coverPrefs: {
filter: false,
crop: true,
overlay: true
},
// OPTIONAL -- site or user flags to reduce functionality
featureFlags: {
edCta: false,
edEmbed: false
}
})
// Returns array of inserted placeholder ids
ed.insertPlaceholders(index, count)
// Update placeholder metadata
// {status (string), progress (number 0-100), failed (boolean)}
// metadata argument with {progress: null} will remove the progress bar
ed.updateProgress(id, metadata)
// Once block cover upload completes
// `cover` is object with {src, width, height}
ed.setCover(id, cover)
// For placeholder or media block with uploading cover
// `src` should be blob: or data: url of a
// sized preview of the local image
ed.setCoverPreview(id, src)
// Returns content array
// Expensive, so best to debounce and not call this on every change
// Above the fold block is index 0, and starred
ed.getContent()
// Only inserts/updates placeholder blocks and converts placeholder blocks to media
ed.setContent(contentArray)
// Returns true if command applies successfully with current selection
ed.execCommand(commandName)
Demo: ./demo/demo.js
With
onCommandsChanged prop, app will get an object containing these commandName keys.
Values will be one of these strings:
inactive,
active,
disabled,
flagged.
Apps can apply formatting / editing commands with
ed.execCommand(commandName)
Special case:
ed.execCommand('link:toggle', {href, title}) (title optional) to set link of current selection.
Supported
commandName keys:
strong:toggle
em:toggle
link:toggle
paragraph:make
heading:make1
heading:make2
heading:make3
bullet_list:wrap
ordered_list:wrap
horizontal_rule:insert
lift
undo
redo
ed_upload_image
ed_add_code
ed_add_location
ed_add_userhtml
ed_add_cta
ed_add_quote
npm start and open http://localhost:8080/
In development mode, webpack builds and serves the targets in memory from /webpack/
Changes will trigger a browser refresh.
Plugins are ES2015 classes with 2 required methods:
constructor (ed) {} gets a reference to the main
ed, where you can
ed.pm.on('draw', ...)
ed.pluginContainer.appendChild(...)
teardown () {} where all listeners and UI should be removed
Widgets are mini-editors built to edit specific media types
Run in iframe and communicate via postMessage
Example: ced - widget for code editing
Example: WIP
style objects (example)
require('./component-name.css') style includes, but needed for some responsive hacks and ProseMirror overrides
Feross standard checked by ESLint with
npm test or
npm run lint
To automatically fix easy stuff like trailing whitespace:
npm run lintfix
npm test
Karma is set up to run tests in local Chrome and Firefox.
Tests will also run in mobile platforms via BrowserStack, if you have these environment variables set up:
BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME
BROWSERSTACK_ACCESSKEY
npm run build
Outputs minified dist/ed.js and copies widgets defined in package.json.
npm version patch - style tweaks, hot bug fixes
npm version minor - adding features, backwards-compatible changes
npm version major - removing features, non-backwards-compatible changes
These shortcuts will run tests, tag, change package version, and push changes and tags to GH.
Travis will then publish new tags to npm and build the demo to publish to gh-pages.