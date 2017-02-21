npm start

Using ProseMirror with data from the Grid API

Demo: the-grid.github.io/ed/, with fixture

The demo shows translating from ProseMirror to the the Grid API JSON and back.

purpose

ProseMirror provides a high-level schema-based interface for interacting with contenteditable , taking care of that pain. Ed is focused on:

Schema to translate between the Grid API data and ProseMirror doc type

Coordinating widgets (block editors specialized by type) (example)

use

Using as a React ⚛ component

Ed exposes a React component by default.

import Ed from '@the-grid/ed' export default class PostEditor extends React . Component { render() { return ( < Ed key = 'item-uuid' initialContent = {...} onChange = {...} ... /> ) } }

Using as a stand-alone library in iframe or similar

Including dist/build.js in your page exposes window.TheGridEd

< script src = 'dist/build.js' > </ script >

There are {mountApp, unmountApp} helper methods available to use like this:

var container = document .querySelector( '#ed' ) window .TheGridEd.mountApp(container, { initialContent : [], menuBar : true , onChange : function ( ) { }, onShareFile : function ( index ) { }, onRequestCoverUpload : function ( id ) { }, onShareUrl : function ( {block, url} ) { }, onPlaceholderCancel : function ( id ) { }, onRequestLink : function ( value ) { }, onDropFiles : function ( index, files ) { }, onDropFileOnBlock : function ( id, file ) { }, onMount : function ( mounted ) { window .ed = mounted }, onCommandsChanged : function ( commands ) { }, imgfloConfig : { server : 'https://imgflo.herokuapp.com/' , key : 'key' , secret : 'secret' }, widgetPath : './node_modules/' , coverPrefs : { filter : false , crop : true , overlay : true }, featureFlags : { edCta : false , edEmbed : false } }) ed.insertPlaceholders(index, count) ed.updateProgress(id, metadata) ed.setCover(id, cover) ed.setCoverPreview(id, src) ed.getContent() ed.setContent(contentArray) ed.execCommand(commandName)

Demo: ./demo/demo.js

commands

With onCommandsChanged prop, app will get an object containing these commandName keys. Values will be one of these strings: inactive , active , disabled , flagged .

Apps can apply formatting / editing commands with ed.execCommand(commandName)

Special case: ed.execCommand('link:toggle', {href, title}) (title optional) to set link of current selection.

Supported commandName keys:

strong :toggle em :toggle link :toggle paragraph :make heading :make1 heading :make2 heading :make3 bullet_list :wrap ordered_list :wrap horizontal_rule :insert lift undo redo ed_upload_image ed_add_code ed_add_location ed_add_userhtml ed_add_cta ed_add_quote

dev

server

npm start and open http://localhost:8080/

In development mode, webpack builds and serves the targets in memory from /webpack/

Changes will trigger a browser refresh.

plugins

Plugins are ES2015 classes with 2 required methods:

constructor (ed) {} gets a reference to the main ed , where you can listen to PM events: ed.pm.on('draw', ...) and set up UI: ed.pluginContainer.appendChild(...)

gets a reference to the main , where you can teardown () {} where all listeners and UI should be removed

widgets

Widgets are mini-editors built to edit specific media types

iframe

Run in iframe and communicate via postMessage

Example: ced - widget for code editing

native

Example: WIP

styling

Primary: Rebass defaults and rebass-theme for global overrides Secondary: inlined JS style objects (example) Deprecating: require('./component-name.css') style includes, but needed for some responsive hacks and ProseMirror overrides

code style

Feross standard checked by ESLint with npm test or npm run lint

no unneeded semicolons

no trailing spaces

single quotes

To automatically fix easy stuff like trailing whitespace: npm run lintfix

test

npm test

Karma is set up to run tests in local Chrome and Firefox.

Tests will also run in mobile platforms via BrowserStack, if you have these environment variables set up:

BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME BROWSERSTACK_ACCESSKEY

build

npm run build

Outputs minified dist/ed.js and copies widgets defined in package.json.

deploying

npm version patch - style tweaks, hot bug fixes

npm version minor - adding features, backwards-compatible changes

npm version major - removing features, non-backwards-compatible changes

These shortcuts will run tests, tag, change package version, and push changes and tags to GH.

Travis will then publish new tags to npm and build the demo to publish to gh-pages.