openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnd

@th3rdwave/react-native-draggable-grid

by $SH
3.0.3 (see all)

A draggable and sortable grid of react-native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

69

GitHub Stars

185

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-draggable-grid

996.icu LICENSE

中文文档

Demo

Issue Stats

Getting Started

Installation

npm install react-native-draggable-grid --save

Usage


import React from 'react';
import {
  View,
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
} from 'react-native';
import { DraggableGrid } from 'react-native-draggable-grid';

interface MyTestProps {

}

interface MyTestState {
  data:{key:string, name:string}[];
}

export class MyTest extends React.Component<MyTestProps, MyTestState>{

  constructor(props:MyTestProps) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      data:[
        {name:'1',key:'one'},
        {name:'2',key:'two'},
        {name:'3',key:'three'},
        {name:'4',key:'four'},
        {name:'5',key:'five'},
        {name:'6',key:'six'},
        {name:'7',key:'seven'},
        {name:'8',key:'eight'},
        {name:'9',key:'night'},
        {name:'0',key:'zero'},
      ],
    };
  }

  public render_item(item:{name:string, key:string}) {
    return (
      <View
        style={styles.item}
        key={item.key}
      >
        <Text style={styles.item_text}>{item.name}</Text>
      </View>
    );
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.wrapper}>
        <DraggableGrid
          numColumns={4}
          renderItem={this.render_item}
          data={this.state.data}
          onDragRelease={(data) => {
            this.setState({data});// need reset the props data sort after drag release
          }}
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  button:{
    width:150,
    height:100,
    backgroundColor:'blue',
  },
  wrapper:{
    paddingTop:100,
    width:'100%',
    height:'100%',
    justifyContent:'center',
  },
  item:{
    width:100,
    height:100,
    borderRadius:8,
    backgroundColor:'red',
    justifyContent:'center',
    alignItems:'center',
  },
  item_text:{
    fontSize:40,
    color:'#FFFFFF',
  },
});

Props

parametertyperequireddescription
numColumnsnumberyeshow many items should be render on one row
dataarrayyesdata's item must have unique key，item's render will depend on the key
renderItem(item, order:number) => ReactElementyesTakes an item from data and renders it into the list
itemHeightnumbernoif not set this, it will the same as itemWidth
dragStartAnimationobjectnocustom drag start animation
styleobjectnogrid styles

Event Props

parametertyperequireddescription
onItemPress(item) => voidnoFunction will execute when item on press
onDragStart(startDragItem) => voidnoFunction will execute when item start drag
onDragRelease(data) => voidnoFunction will execute when item release, and will return the new ordered data
onResetSort(data) => voidnoFunction will execute when dragged item change sort
onDragging(gestureState: PanResponderGestureState) => voidnoFunction will execute when dragging item

Item Props

parametertyperequireddescription
disabledDragbooleannoIt will disable drag for the item
disabledReSortedbooleannoIt will disable resort the item

if you set disabledResorted be true, it will look like that

Issue Stats

Custom Drag Start Animation

If you want to use your custom animation, you can do like this


 render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.wrapper}>
        <DraggableGrid
          numColumns={4}
          renderItem={this.render_item}
          data={this.state.data}
          onDragStart={this.onDragStart}
          dragStartAnimation={{
            transform:[
              {scale:this.state.animatedValue}
            ],
          }}
        />
      </View>
    );
  }

  private onDragStart = () => {
    this.state.animatedValue.setValue(1);
    Animated.timing(this.state.animatedValue, {
      toValue:3,
      duration:400,
    }).start();
  }

Resort item

if you want resort item yourself,you only need change the data's sort, and the draggable-grid will auto resort by your data.

the data's key must unique

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial