@th3rdwave/react-native-draggable-grid

中文文档

Demo

Getting Started

Installation

npm install react-native-draggable-grid --save

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { View, StyleSheet, Text, } from 'react-native' ; import { DraggableGrid } from 'react-native-draggable-grid' ; interface MyTestProps { } interface MyTestState { data :{ key :string, name :string}[]; } export class MyTest extends React . Component < MyTestProps , MyTestState > { constructor (props:MyTestProps) { super (props); this .state = { data :[ { name : '1' , key : 'one' }, { name : '2' , key : 'two' }, { name : '3' , key : 'three' }, { name : '4' , key : 'four' }, { name : '5' , key : 'five' }, { name : '6' , key : 'six' }, { name : '7' , key : 'seven' }, { name : '8' , key : 'eight' }, { name : '9' , key : 'night' }, { name : '0' , key : 'zero' }, ], }; } public render_item(item:{ name :string, key :string}) { return ( < View style = {styles.item} key = {item.key} > < Text style = {styles.item_text} > {item.name} </ Text > </ View > ); } render() { return ( < View style = {styles.wrapper} > < DraggableGrid numColumns = {4} renderItem = {this.render_item} data = {this.state.data} onDragRelease = {(data) => { this.setState({data});// need reset the props data sort after drag release }} /> </ View > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ button:{ width:150, height:100, backgroundColor:'blue', }, wrapper:{ paddingTop:100, width:'100%', height:'100%', justifyContent:'center', }, item:{ width:100, height:100, borderRadius:8, backgroundColor:'red', justifyContent:'center', alignItems:'center', }, item_text:{ fontSize:40, color:'#FFFFFF', }, });

Props

parameter type required description numColumns number yes how many items should be render on one row data array yes data's item must have unique key，item's render will depend on the key renderItem (item, order:number) => ReactElement yes Takes an item from data and renders it into the list itemHeight number no if not set this, it will the same as itemWidth dragStartAnimation object no custom drag start animation style object no grid styles

Event Props

parameter type required description onItemPress (item) => void no Function will execute when item on press onDragStart (startDragItem) => void no Function will execute when item start drag onDragRelease (data) => void no Function will execute when item release, and will return the new ordered data onResetSort (data) => void no Function will execute when dragged item change sort onDragging (gestureState: PanResponderGestureState) => void no Function will execute when dragging item

Item Props

parameter type required description disabledDrag boolean no It will disable drag for the item disabledReSorted boolean no It will disable resort the item

if you set disabledResorted be true, it will look like that

Custom Drag Start Animation

If you want to use your custom animation, you can do like this

render() { return ( < View style = {styles.wrapper} > < DraggableGrid numColumns = {4} renderItem = {this.render_item} data = {this.state.data} onDragStart = {this.onDragStart} dragStartAnimation = {{ transform: [ { scale:this.state.animatedValue } ], }} /> </ View > ); } private onDragStart = () => { this.state.animatedValue.setValue(1); Animated.timing(this.state.animatedValue, { toValue:3, duration:400, }).start(); }

Resort item

if you want resort item yourself,you only need change the data's sort, and the draggable-grid will auto resort by your data.