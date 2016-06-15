bower install angular-datepicker --save
npm install angular-datepicker --save
After the install add the js, css and the moment files to your page.
Add the following module to your page :
datePicker
This fork of angular-datepicker contains several features.
timezone attribute.
<div date-picker></div>
<div date-picker timezone="Europe/London"></div>
<div date-picker timezone="Asia/Hong_Kong"></div>
min-date and
max-date attributes, which they replace.
<input date-time min-date="minDate">
<input date-time max-date="maxDate">
<input date-time min-date="minDate" max-date="maxDate">
format atribute.
<input date-time format="yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm">
date-change attribute containing a function name will cause this function to be called when the date changes in the picker.
<input date-time date-change="changeDate">
minDate: Earliest selectable date for this picker. Disabled if this value is falsy.
maxDate: Latest selectable date for this picker. Disabled if this value is falsy.
minView: Minimum zoom level for date/time selection. Disabled if this value is falsy.
maxView: Maximum zoom level for date/time selection. Disabled if this value is falsy.
view: Default zoom level for date/time selection. Set to default value if this value is falsy.
format: Format string used to display dates on the input field. Set to default value if this value is falsy.
date-picker directive directly, it must be used on a
date-time input field.
view,
minView and
maxView fields are:
year,
month,
date,
hours,
minutes.
ID attributes.
ID then the information in this picker will be updated.
ID can be used, or an array of
IDs
<input date-time id="pickerToUpdate">
$scope.$broadcast('pickerUpdate', 'pickerToUpdate', {
format: 'D MMM YYYY HH:mm',
maxDate: maxSelectableDate, //A moment object, date object, or date/time string parsable by momentjs
minView: 'hours',
view: false //Use default
});
$scope.$broadcast('pickerUpdate', ['pickerToUpdate', 'secondPickerToUpdate'], {
format: 'lll'
});