Textile implementation in Go
This repository contains the core API, daemon, and command-line client, as well as bindings for mobile (iOS/Android) applications.
Textile provides encrypted, recoverable, schema-based, and cross-application data storage built on IPFS and libp2p. We like to think of it as a decentralized data wallet with built-in protocols for sharing and recovery, or more simply, an open and programmable iCloud.
Please see Textile Docs for more.
Textile is still under heavy development and no part of it should be used before a thorough review of the underlying code and an understanding that APIs and protocols may change rapidly. There may be coding mistakes and the underlying protocols may contain design flaws. Please let us know immediately if you have discovered a security vulnerability.
Please also read the security note for go-ipfs.
Textile is a set of tools and trust-less infrastructure for building censorship resistant and privacy preserving applications.
While interoperable with the whole IPFS peer-to-peer network, Textile-flavored peers represent an additional layer or sub-network of users, applications, and services.
With good encryption defaults and anonymous, disposable application services like cafes, Textile aims to bring the decentralized internet to real products that people love.
env GO111MODULE=on go get github.com/textileio/go-textile
env GO111MODULE=on go install github.com/textileio/go-textile/cmd/textile
Installation instructions for pre-built binaries are in the docs.
The Tour of Textile goes through many examples and use cases.
textile --help provides a quick look at the available APIs. For a full overview of every CLI command available, refer to our Command Line Documentation.
Extra setup steps are needed to build the bindings for iOS or Android, as
gomobile does not yet support go modules. You'll need to move the go-textile source into your
GOPATH (like pre-go1.11 development), before installing and initializing the
gomobile tools:
go get golang.org/x/mobile/cmd/gomobile
gomobile init
Now you can execute the iOS and Android build tasks below. For the other build tasks, the source must not be under
GOPATH. Go 1.13 is supposed to bring module support to
gomobile, at which point we can remove this madness!
make setup
textile:
make textile
make test
make ios
make android
make docs
This project is a work in progress. As such, there's a few things you can do right now to help out:
Before you get started, be sure to read our contributors guide and our contributor covenant code of conduct.
Changelog is published to Releases.