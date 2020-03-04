WARNING : go-textile has been replaced by go-threads and textile.

Textile implementation in Go

This repository contains the core API, daemon, and command-line client, as well as bindings for mobile (iOS/Android) applications.

Textile provides encrypted, recoverable, schema-based, and cross-application data storage built on IPFS and libp2p. We like to think of it as a decentralized data wallet with built-in protocols for sharing and recovery, or more simply, an open and programmable iCloud.

Please see Textile Docs for more.

Table of Contents

Security

Textile is still under heavy development and no part of it should be used before a thorough review of the underlying code and an understanding that APIs and protocols may change rapidly. There may be coding mistakes and the underlying protocols may contain design flaws. Please let us know immediately if you have discovered a security vulnerability.

Please also read the security note for go-ipfs.

Background

Textile is a set of tools and trust-less infrastructure for building censorship resistant and privacy preserving applications.

While interoperable with the whole IPFS peer-to-peer network, Textile-flavored peers represent an additional layer or sub-network of users, applications, and services.

With good encryption defaults and anonymous, disposable application services like cafes, Textile aims to bring the decentralized internet to real products that people love.

Install

env GO111MODULE= on go get github.com/textileio/go-textile env GO111MODULE= on go install github.com/textileio/go-textile/cmd/textile

Installation instructions for pre-built binaries are in the docs.

Usage

The Tour of Textile goes through many examples and use cases. textile --help provides a quick look at the available APIs. For a full overview of every CLI command available, refer to our Command Line Documentation.

Requirements

go >= 1.12

Extra setup steps are needed to build the bindings for iOS or Android, as gomobile does not yet support go modules. You'll need to move the go-textile source into your GOPATH (like pre-go1.11 development), before installing and initializing the gomobile tools:

go get golang.org/x/mobile/cmd/gomobile gomobile init

Now you can execute the iOS and Android build tasks below. For the other build tasks, the source must not be under GOPATH . Go 1.13 is supposed to bring module support to gomobile , at which point we can remove this madness!

Install dependencies:

make setup

Build textile :

make textile

Run unit tests:

make test

Build the iOS framework:

make ios

Build the Android Archive Library (aar):

make android

Build the swagger docs:

make docs

Contributing

This project is a work in progress. As such, there's a few things you can do right now to help out:

Ask questions ! We'll try to help. Be sure to drop a note (on the above issue) if there is anything you'd like to work on and we'll update the issue to let others know. Also get in touch on Slack.

! We'll try to help. Be sure to drop a note (on the above issue) if there is anything you'd like to work on and we'll update the issue to let others know. Also get in touch on Slack. Open issues , file issues, submit pull requests!

, file issues, submit pull requests! Perform code reviews . More eyes will help a) speed the project along b) ensure quality and c) reduce possible future bugs.

. More eyes will help a) speed the project along b) ensure quality and c) reduce possible future bugs. Take a look at the code . Contributions here that would be most helpful are top-level comments about how it should look based on your understanding. Again, the more eyes the better.

. Contributions here that would be most helpful are about how it should look based on your understanding. Again, the more eyes the better. Add tests. There can never be enough tests.

Before you get started, be sure to read our contributors guide and our contributor covenant code of conduct.

Changelog

Changelog is published to Releases.

License

MIT