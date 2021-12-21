Typescript/Javascript libs for interacting with Textile APIs.

Go to the docs for more about Textile.

Join us on our public Slack channel for news, discussions, and status updates. Check out our blog for the latest posts and announcements.

Table of Contents

Install

npm install @textile/hub

Usage

@textile/hub provides access to Textile APIs in apps based on API Keys. For details on getting keys, see textileio/textile or join the Textile Slack.

Contributing

This project is a work in progress. As such, there's a few things you can do right now to help out:

Ask questions ! We'll try to help. Be sure to drop a note (on the above issue) if there is anything you'd like to work on and we'll update the issue to let others know. Also get in touch on Slack.

! We'll try to help. Be sure to drop a note (on the above issue) if there is anything you'd like to work on and we'll update the issue to let others know. Also get in touch on Slack. Open issues , file issues, submit pull requests!

, file issues, submit pull requests! Perform code reviews . More eyes will help a) speed the project along b) ensure quality and c) reduce possible future bugs.

. More eyes will help a) speed the project along b) ensure quality and c) reduce possible future bugs. Take a look at the code . Contributions here that would be most helpful are top-level comments about how it should look based on your understanding. Again, the more eyes the better.

. Contributions here that would be most helpful are about how it should look based on your understanding. Again, the more eyes the better. Add tests. There can never be enough tests.

Building docs

On mac, docs require gnu-sed.

brew install gnu-sed

Follow brew info gnu-sed instructions to make it default sed.

Install Docusaurus

cd website npm install cd ..

Update markdown

npm run docs

Run docs server

npm run serve :docs

Changelog

Changelog is published to Releases.

License

MIT