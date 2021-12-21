Typescript/Javascript libs for interacting with Textile APIs.
Go to the docs for more about Textile.
Join us on our public Slack channel for news, discussions, and status updates. Check out our blog for the latest posts and announcements.
npm install @textile/hub
@textile/hub provides access to Textile APIs in apps based on API Keys. For details on getting keys, see textileio/textile or join the Textile Slack.
This project is a work in progress. As such, there's a few things you can do right now to help out:
On mac, docs require gnu-sed.
brew install gnu-sed
Follow
brew info gnu-sed instructions to make it default sed.
Install Docusaurus
cd website
npm install
cd ..
Update markdown
npm run docs
Run docs server
npm run serve:docs
Changelog is published to Releases.