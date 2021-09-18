Textcomplete

Autocomplete for HTMLTextAreaElement and more.

Document.

Packages

Textcomplete consists of subpackages:

Name Description @textcomplete/core Core of Textcomplete. @textcomplete/textarea Editor for HTMLTextAreaElement. @textcomplete/contenteditable Editor for contenteditable. (Experimental) @textcomplete/codemirror Editor for CodeMirror. (Experimental) @textcomplete/utils Utility functions for editors.

Development

View Document

yarn install yarn lerna bootstrap yarn docs

then open http://localhost:1234.

Release

yarn release

then create a release for the shown tag.

License

© Yuku Takahashi - This software is licensed under the MIT license.