Autocomplete for HTMLTextAreaElement and more.
Textcomplete consists of subpackages:
|Name
|Description
|@textcomplete/core
|Core of Textcomplete.
|@textcomplete/textarea
|Editor for HTMLTextAreaElement.
|@textcomplete/contenteditable
|Editor for contenteditable. (Experimental)
|@textcomplete/codemirror
|Editor for CodeMirror. (Experimental)
|@textcomplete/utils
|Utility functions for editors.
yarn install
yarn lerna bootstrap
yarn docs
then open http://localhost:1234.
yarn release
then create a release for the shown tag.
© Yuku Takahashi - This software is licensed under the MIT license.