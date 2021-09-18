openbase logo
@textcomplete/contenteditable

by Yuku Takahashi
0.1.10 (see all)

Autocomplete for HTMLTextAreaElement and more.

Readme

Textcomplete

Autocomplete for HTMLTextAreaElement and more.

Publish Test GitHub pages

Document.

Packages

Textcomplete consists of subpackages:

NameDescription
@textcomplete/coreCore of Textcomplete.
@textcomplete/textareaEditor for HTMLTextAreaElement.
@textcomplete/contenteditableEditor for contenteditable. (Experimental)
@textcomplete/codemirrorEditor for CodeMirror. (Experimental)
@textcomplete/utilsUtility functions for editors.

Development

View Document

yarn install
yarn lerna bootstrap
yarn docs

then open http://localhost:1234.

Release

yarn release

then create a release for the shown tag.

License

© Yuku Takahashi - This software is licensed under the MIT license.

