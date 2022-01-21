Table of Contents

Installation

This module is distributed via npm and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies :

npm install --save-dev @ testing - library / vue

This library has peerDependencies listings for Vue and vue-template-compiler .

You may also be interested in installing @testing-library/jest-dom so you can use the custom Jest matchers.

A basic example

< template > < div > < p > Times clicked: {{ count }} </ p > < button @ click = "increment" > increment </ button > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { name : 'Button' , data : () => ({ count : 0 , }), methods : { increment() { this .count++ }, }, } </ script >

import {render, screen, fireEvent} from '@testing-library/vue' import Button from './Button' test( 'increments value on click' , async () => { render(Button) expect(screen.queryByText( 'Times clicked: 0' )).toBeTruthy() const button = screen.getByText( 'increment' ) await fireEvent.click(button) await fireEvent.click(button) expect(screen.queryByText( 'Times clicked: 2' )).toBeTruthy() })

You might want to install @testing-library/jest-dom to add handy assertions such as .toBeInTheDocument() . In the example above, you could write expect(screen.queryByText('Times clicked: 0')).toBeInTheDocument() .

Using byText queries it's not the only nor the best way to query for elements. Read Which query should I use? to discover alternatives. In the example above, getByRole('button', {name: 'increment'}) is possibly the best option to get the button element.

More examples

You'll find examples of testing with different situations and popular libraries in the test directory.

Some included are:

Feel free to contribute with more examples!

Guiding Principles

We try to only expose methods and utilities that encourage you to write tests that closely resemble how your Vue components are used.

Utilities are included in this project based on the following guiding principles:

If it relates to rendering components, it deals with DOM nodes rather than component instances, nor should it encourage dealing with component instances. It should be generally useful for testing individual Vue components or full Vue applications. Utility implementations and APIs should be simple and flexible.

At the end of the day, what we want is for this library to be pretty light-weight, simple, and understandable.

Docs

Read the docs | Edit the docs

Typings

Please note that TypeScript 4.X is required.

The TypeScript type definitions are in the types directory.

ESLint support

If you want to lint test files that use Vue Testing Library, you can use the official plugin: eslint-plugin-testing-library.

Issues

Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.

🐛 Bugs

Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.

See Bugs

💡 Feature Requests

Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.

❓ Questions

For questions related to using the library, please visit a support community instead of filing an issue on GitHub.

License

MIT

