@testing-library/testcafe

by testing-library
4.4.0 (see all)

🐂 Simple and complete custom Selectors for Testcafe that encourage good testing practices.

Overview

Readme

testcafe-testing-library

ox

Testcafe selectors and utilities that encourage good testing practices laid down by dom-testing-library.

Read the docs | Edit the docs

The problem

You want to use dom-testing-library methods in your Testcafe tests.

This solution

This allows you to use all the useful dom-testing-library methods in your tests.

Table of Contents

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies:

npm install --save-dev @testing-library/testcafe

Usage

Usage Docs

Other Solutions

I'm not aware of any, if you are please make a pull request and add it here!

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Ben Monro
📖 💻 ⚠️ 🚇 🤔
Kent C. Dodds
🚇 🤔 💻
Mikhail Losev
💻 💬
Maarten Van Hoof
💻
Katsuya Hino
💻
Ned Schwartz
📖
Matej Šnuderl
💻 ⚠️

Tim Pinington
💻 ⚠️
Nils Hartmann
🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

LICENSE

MIT

