Testcafe selectors and utilities that encourage good testing practices laid down by dom-testing-library.
You want to use dom-testing-library methods in your Testcafe tests.
This allows you to use all the useful dom-testing-library methods in your tests.
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and
should be installed as one of your project's
devDependencies:
npm install --save-dev @testing-library/testcafe
I'm not aware of any, if you are please make a pull request and add it here!
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Ben Monro
📖 💻 ⚠️ 🚇 🤔
|
Kent C. Dodds
🚇 🤔 💻
|
Mikhail Losev
💻 💬
|
Maarten Van Hoof
💻
|
Katsuya Hino
💻
|
Ned Schwartz
📖
|
Matej Šnuderl
💻 ⚠️
|
Tim Pinington
💻 ⚠️
|
Nils Hartmann
🐛
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT