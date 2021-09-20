The problem

You want to use dom-testing-library methods in your Testcafe tests.

This solution

This allows you to use all the useful dom-testing-library methods in your tests.

Table of Contents

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies :

npm install --save-dev @ testing - library / testcafe

Usage

Usage Docs

Other Solutions

I'm not aware of any, if you are please make a pull request and add it here!

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

LICENSE

MIT