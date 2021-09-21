Simple and complete Svelte testing utilities that encourage good testing practices.
You want to write tests for your Svelte components so that they avoid including implementation details, and are maintainable in the long run.
The
svelte-testing-library is a very lightweight solution for testing Svelte
components. It provides light utility functions on top of
svelte and
dom-testing-library, in a way that encourages better testing practices. Its
primary guiding principle is:
The more your tests resemble the way your software is used, the more confidence they can give you.
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and
should be installed as one of your project's
devDependencies:
npm install --save-dev @testing-library/svelte
This library has
peerDependencies listings for
svelte >= 3.
You may also be interested in installing
@testing-library/jest-dom so you can use
the custom jest matchers.
See the docs over at the Testing Library website.
Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.
Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.
Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.
For questions related to using the library, please visit a support community instead of filing an issue on GitHub.
Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):
|
Ben Monro
💻 ⚠️ 🤔 📖
|
Emil Tholin
💻 ⚠️ 🤔
|
Eduardo Rabelo
⚠️ 💻 📖 💡
|
Tim Deschryver
📖
|
Emanuele
💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
pngwn
💻 ⚠️
|
Sebastian Silbermann
💻
|
Rahim Alwer
💻 📖 ⚠️ 👀
|
Bob
🐛 💻
|
Ron Merkin
💻
|
Ben McCann
⚠️
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!