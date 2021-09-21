Table of Contents

The Problem

You want to write tests for your Svelte components so that they avoid including implementation details, and are maintainable in the long run.

This Solution

The svelte-testing-library is a very lightweight solution for testing Svelte components. It provides light utility functions on top of svelte and dom-testing-library , in a way that encourages better testing practices. Its primary guiding principle is:

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies :

npm install --save-dev @ testing - library / svelte

This library has peerDependencies listings for svelte >= 3 .

You may also be interested in installing @testing-library/jest-dom so you can use the custom jest matchers.

Docs

See the docs over at the Testing Library website.

Issues

Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.

🐛 Bugs

Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.

See Bugs

💡 Feature Requests

Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.

See Feature Requests

❓ Questions

For questions related to using the library, please visit a support community instead of filing an issue on GitHub.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

LICENSE

MIT