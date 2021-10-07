Table of Contents

The problem

You want to write maintainable tests for your React components. As a part of this goal, you want your tests to avoid including implementation details of your components and rather focus on making your tests give you the confidence for which they are intended. As part of this, you want your testbase to be maintainable in the long run so refactors of your components (changes to implementation but not functionality) don't break your tests and slow you and your team down.

The solution

The React Testing Library is a very lightweight solution for testing React components. It provides light utility functions on top of react-dom and react-dom/test-utils , in a way that encourages better testing practices. Its primary guiding principle is:

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies :

npm install --save-dev @ testing - library / react

or

for installation via yarn

yarn add --dev @ testing - library / react

This library has peerDependencies listings for react and react-dom .

You may also be interested in installing @testing-library/jest-dom so you can use the custom jest matchers.

Suppressing unnecessary warnings on React DOM 16.8

There is a known compatibility issue with React DOM 16.8 where you will see the following warning:

Warning: An update to ComponentName inside a test was not wrapped in act(...).

If you cannot upgrade to React DOM 16.9, you may suppress the warnings by adding the following snippet to your test configuration (learn more):

const originalError = console .error beforeAll( () => { console .error = ( ...args ) => { if ( /Warning.*not wrapped in act/ .test(args[ 0 ])) { return } originalError.call( console , ...args) } }) afterAll( () => { console .error = originalError })

Examples

Basic Example

import * as React from 'react' function HiddenMessage ( {children} ) { const [showMessage, setShowMessage] = React.useState( false ) return ( < div > < label htmlFor = "toggle" > Show Message </ label > < input id = "toggle" type = "checkbox" onChange = {e => setShowMessage(e.target.checked)} checked={showMessage} /> {showMessage ? children : null} </ div > ) } export default HiddenMessage

import '@testing-library/jest-dom' import * as React from 'react' import {render, fireEvent, screen} from '@testing-library/react' import HiddenMessage from '../hidden-message' test( 'shows the children when the checkbox is checked' , () => { const testMessage = 'Test Message' render( < HiddenMessage > {testMessage} </ HiddenMessage > ) expect(screen.queryByText(testMessage)).toBeNull() fireEvent.click(screen.getByLabelText( /show/i )) expect(screen.getByText(testMessage)).toBeInTheDocument() })

Complex Example

import * as React from 'react' function Login ( ) { const [state, setState] = React.useReducer( ( s, a ) => ({...s, ...a}), { resolved : false , loading : false , error : null , }) function handleSubmit ( event ) { event.preventDefault() const {usernameInput, passwordInput} = event.target.elements setState({ loading : true , resolved : false , error : null }) window .fetch( '/api/login' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, body : JSON .stringify({ username : usernameInput.value, password : passwordInput.value, }), }) .then( r => r.json().then( data => (r.ok ? data : Promise .reject(data)))) .then( user => { setState({ loading : false , resolved : true , error : null }) window .localStorage.setItem( 'token' , user.token) }, error => { setState({ loading : false , resolved : false , error : error.message}) }, ) } return ( <div> <form onSubmit={handleSubmit}> <div> <label htmlFor="usernameInput">Username</label> <input id="usernameInput" /> </div> <div> <label htmlFor="passwordInput">Password</label> <input id="passwordInput" type="password" /> </div> <button type="submit">Submit{state.loading ? '...' : null}</button> </form> {state.error ? <div role="alert">{state.error}</div> : null} {state.resolved ? ( <div role="alert">Congrats! You're signed in!</div> ) : null} </div> ) } export default Login

import '@testing-library/jest-dom' import * as React from 'react' import {rest} from 'msw' import {setupServer} from 'msw/node' import {render, fireEvent, screen} from '@testing-library/react' import Login from '../login' const fakeUserResponse = { token : 'fake_user_token' } const server = setupServer( rest.post( '/api/login' , (req, res, ctx) => { return res(ctx.json(fakeUserResponse)) }), ) beforeAll( () => server.listen()) afterEach( () => { server.resetHandlers() window .localStorage.removeItem( 'token' ) }) afterAll( () => server.close()) test( 'allows the user to login successfully' , async () => { render( < Login /> ) // fill out the form fireEvent.change(screen.getByLabelText(/username/i), { target: {value: 'chuck'}, }) fireEvent.change(screen.getByLabelText(/password/i), { target: {value: 'norris'}, }) fireEvent.click(screen.getByText(/submit/i)) // just like a manual tester, we'll instruct our test to wait for the alert // to show up before continuing with our assertions. const alert = await screen.findByRole('alert') // .toHaveTextContent() comes from jest-dom's assertions // otherwise you could use expect(alert.textContent).toMatch(/congrats/i) // but jest-dom will give you better error messages which is why it's recommended expect(alert).toHaveTextContent(/congrats/i) expect(window.localStorage.getItem('token')).toEqual(fakeUserResponse.token) }) test('handles server exceptions', async () => { // mock the server error response for this test suite only. server.use( rest.post('/api/login', (req, res, ctx) => { return res(ctx.status(500), ctx.json({message: 'Internal server error'})) }), ) render( < Login /> ) // fill out the form fireEvent.change(screen.getByLabelText(/username/i), { target: {value: 'chuck'}, }) fireEvent.change(screen.getByLabelText(/password/i), { target: {value: 'norris'}, }) fireEvent.click(screen.getByText(/submit/i)) // wait for the error message const alert = await screen.findByRole('alert') expect(alert).toHaveTextContent(/internal server error/i) expect(window.localStorage.getItem('token')).toBeNull() })

We recommend using Mock Service Worker library to declaratively mock API communication in your tests instead of stubbing window.fetch , or relying on third-party adapters.

More Examples

We're in the process of moving examples to the docs site

You'll find runnable examples of testing with different libraries in the react-testing-library-examples codesandbox. Some included are:

You can also find React Testing Library examples at react-testing-examples.com.

Hooks

If you are interested in testing a custom hook, check out React Hooks Testing Library.

NOTE: it is not recommended to test single-use custom hooks in isolation from the components where it's being used. It's better to test the component that's using the hook rather than the hook itself. The React Hooks Testing Library is intended to be used for reusable hooks/libraries.

Guiding Principles

We try to only expose methods and utilities that encourage you to write tests that closely resemble how your React components are used.

Utilities are included in this project based on the following guiding principles:

If it relates to rendering components, it deals with DOM nodes rather than component instances, nor should it encourage dealing with component instances. It should be generally useful for testing individual React components or full React applications. While this library is focused on react-dom , utilities could be included even if they don't directly relate to react-dom . Utility implementations and APIs should be simple and flexible.

Most importantly, we want React Testing Library to be pretty light-weight, simple, and easy to understand.

Docs

Read The Docs | Edit the docs

