preact port of the the @testing-library/react-hooks library.

Why not @testing-library/react-hooks ?

Currently, due to the use of react-test-renderer , the react hooks testing library most likely will never be compatible with preact.

Why not another library?

At the time of writing, a library did not exist to test preact hooks.

When to use this library

You're writing a library with one or more custom hooks that are not directly tied to a component You have a complex hook that is difficult to test through component interactions

When not to use this library

Your hook is defined alongside a component and is only used there Your hook is easy to test by just testing the components using it

Installation

Install with your favorite package manager

yarn add -D @ testing - library / preact - hooks OR npm install --save-dev @testing-library/preact-hooks

Example #1: Basic

import { useState, useCallback } from 'preact/hooks' ; const useCounter = () => { const [count, setCount] = useState( 0 ); const increment = useCallback( () => setCount( c => c + 1 )); return { count, increment } } export default useCounter;

import { renderHook, act } from '@testing-library/preact-hooks' ; import useCounter from './useCounter' ; test( 'should increment counter' , () => { const { result } = renderHook( () => useCounter()); act( () => { result.current.increment(); }); expect(result.current.count).toBe( 1 ); });

Example #2: Wrapped Components

Sometimes, hooks may need access to values or functionality outside of itself that are provided by a context provider or some other HOC.

import { createContext } from 'preact' import { useState, useCallback, useContext } from 'preact/hooks' const CounterStepContext = createContext( 1 ) export const CounterStepProvider = ( { step, children } ) => ( <CounterStepContext.Provider value={step}>{children}< /CounterStepContext.Provider> ) export function useCounter(initialValue = 0) { const [count, setCount] = useState(initialValue) const step = useContext(CounterStepContext) const increment = useCallback(() => setCount((x) => x + step), [step]) const reset = useCallback(() => setCount(initialValue), [initialValue]) return { count, increment, reset } }

In our test, we simply use CoounterStepProvider as the wrapper when rendering the hook:

import { renderHook, act } from '@testing-library/preact-hooks' import { CounterStepProvider, useCounter } from './counter' test( 'should use custom step when incrementing' , () => { const wrapper = ( { children } ) => <CounterStepProvider step={ 2 }>{children}< /CounterStepProvider> const { result } = renderHook(() => useCounter(), { wrapper }) act(() => { result.current.increment() }) expect(result.current.count).toBe(2) })

