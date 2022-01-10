You want to use Jasmine to write tests that assert various things about the state of the DOM. As part of that goal, you want to avoid all the repetitive patterns that arise in doing so. Checking for an element's attributes, its text content, its css classes, you name it.
The
jasmine-dom library provides a set of custom Jasmine matchers that you can use to extend Jasmine. These will make your tests more declarative, clear to read and to maintain.
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's
devDependencies.
Using npm:
npm install --save-dev @testing-library/jasmine-dom
or for installation using yarn package manager:
yarn add --dev @testing-library/jasmine-dom
You should have a directory for helpers specified inside the helpers array in your
jasmine.json file.
Example:
{
"spec_dir": "src/__tests__",
"spec_files": ["**/*.test.js"],
"helpers": ["helpers/**/*.js"],
"stopSpecOnExpectationFailure": false,
"random": false
}
Make a new file inside that directory, import @testing-library/jasmine-dom and add the matchers like so:
import JasmineDOM from '@testing-library/jasmine-dom';
beforeAll(() => {
jasmine.getEnv().addMatchers(JasmineDOM);
});
Add
"@testing-library/jasmine-dom" to
types in the tests
tsconfig (e.g.
tsconfig.spec.json in an Angular project).
Example:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": ["jasmine", "node", "@testing-library/jasmine-dom"]
}
}
In your tests setup file, (
test.ts in an Angular project) import jasmine-dom and add the matchers like so:
import JasmineDOM from '@testing-library/jasmine-dom/dist';
beforeAll(() => {
jasmine.getEnv().addMatchers(JasmineDOM);
});
This library is meant to be a Jasmine version of
@testing-library/jest-dom library. As such, it provides the same set of matchers and the same functionality for each one, with a couple of minor diferences:
toBeEmpty() is not included, in favor of
toBeEmptyDOMElement()
toBeInTheDOM() is not included, since it's deprecated
toContainHTML() is not included
toHaveClass() is renamed as
toHaveClassName() to prevent name collision with Jasmine's
toHaveClass()
toBeDisabled
toBeDisabled();
This allows you to check whether an element is disabled from the user's perspective.
It matches if the element is a form control and the
disabled attribute is
specified on this element or the element is a descendant of a form element with
a
disabled attribute.
According to the specification, the following elements can be
actually disabled:
button,
input,
select,
textarea,
optgroup,
option,
fieldset.
<button data-testid="button" type="submit" disabled>submit</button>
<fieldset disabled><input type="text" data-testid="input" /></fieldset>
<a href="..." disabled>link</a>
expect(getByTestId('button')).toBeDisabled();
expect(getByTestId('input')).toBeDisabled();
expect(getByText('link')).not.toBeDisabled();
toBeEnabled
toBeEnabled();
This allows you to check whether an element is not disabled from the user's perspective.
It works like
not.toBeDisabled(). Use this matcher to avoid double negation in
your tests.
toBeEmptyDOMElement
toBeEmptyDOMElement();
This allows you to assert whether an element has content or not.
<span data-testid="not-empty"><span data-testid="empty"></span></span>
expect(getByTestId('empty')).toBeEmptyDOMElement();
expect(getByTestId('not-empty')).not.toBeEmptyDOMElement();
toBeInTheDocument
toBeInTheDocument();
This allows you to assert whether an element is present in the document or not.
<span data-testid="html-element"><span>Html Element</span></span> <svg data-testid="svg-element"></svg>
expect(getByTestId(document.documentElement, 'html-element')).toBeInTheDocument();
expect(getByTestId(document.documentElement, 'svg-element')).toBeInTheDocument();
expect(queryByTestId(document.documentElement, 'does-not-exist')).not.toBeInTheDocument();
Note: This matcher does not find detached elements. The element must be added to the document to be found by toBeInTheDocument. If you desire to search in a detached element please use:
toContainElement
toBeInvalid
toBeInvalid();
This allows you to check if an element, is currently invalid.
An element is invalid if it has an
aria-invalid attribute
with no value or a value of
"true", or if the result of
checkValidity()
is
false.
<input data-testid="no-aria-invalid" />
<input data-testid="aria-invalid" aria-invalid />
<input data-testid="aria-invalid-value" aria-invalid="true" />
<input data-testid="aria-invalid-false" aria-invalid="false" />
<form data-testid="valid-form">
<input />
</form>
<form data-testid="invalid-form">
<input required />
</form>
expect(getByTestId('no-aria-invalid')).not.toBeInvalid();
expect(getByTestId('aria-invalid')).toBeInvalid();
expect(getByTestId('aria-invalid-value')).toBeInvalid();
expect(getByTestId('aria-invalid-false')).not.toBeInvalid();
expect(getByTestId('valid-form')).not.toBeInvalid();
expect(getByTestId('invalid-form')).toBeInvalid();
toBeRequired
toBeRequired();
This allows you to check if a form element is currently required.
An element is required if it is having a
required or
aria-required="true"
attribute.
<input data-testid="required-input" required />
<input data-testid="aria-required-input" aria-required="true" />
<input data-testid="conflicted-input" required aria-required="false" />
<input data-testid="aria-not-required-input" aria-required="false" />
<input data-testid="optional-input" />
<input data-testid="unsupported-type" type="image" required />
<select data-testid="select" required></select>
<textarea data-testid="textarea" required></textarea>
<div data-testid="supported-role" role="tree" required></div>
<div data-testid="supported-role-aria" role="tree" aria-required="true"></div>
expect(getByTestId('required-input')).toBeRequired();
expect(getByTestId('aria-required-input')).toBeRequired();
expect(getByTestId('conflicted-input')).toBeRequired();
expect(getByTestId('aria-not-required-input')).not.toBeRequired();
expect(getByTestId('optional-input')).not.toBeRequired();
expect(getByTestId('unsupported-type')).not.toBeRequired();
expect(getByTestId('select')).toBeRequired();
expect(getByTestId('textarea')).toBeRequired();
expect(getByTestId('supported-role')).not.toBeRequired();
expect(getByTestId('supported-role-aria')).toBeRequired();
toBeValid
toBeValid();
This allows you to check if the value of an element, is currently valid.
An element is valid if it has no
aria-invalid attributes
or an attribute value of
"false". The result of
checkValidity()
must also be
true if it's a form element.
<input data-testid="no-aria-invalid" />
<input data-testid="aria-invalid" aria-invalid />
<input data-testid="aria-invalid-value" aria-invalid="true" />
<input data-testid="aria-invalid-false" aria-invalid="false" />
<form data-testid="valid-form">
<input />
</form>
<form data-testid="invalid-form">
<input required />
</form>
expect(getByTestId('no-aria-invalid')).toBeValid();
expect(getByTestId('aria-invalid')).not.toBeValid();
expect(getByTestId('aria-invalid-value')).not.toBeValid();
expect(getByTestId('aria-invalid-false')).toBeValid();
expect(getByTestId('valid-form')).toBeValid();
expect(getByTestId('invalid-form')).not.toBeValid();
toBeVisible
toBeVisible();
This allows you to check if an element is currently visible to the user.
An element is visible if all the following conditions are met:
display set to
none
visibility set to either
hidden or
collapse
opacity set to
0
hidden
attribute
<details /> it has the
open attribute
<div data-testid="zero-opacity" style="opacity: 0">Zero Opacity Example</div>
<div data-testid="visibility-hidden" style="visibility: hidden">Visibility Hidden Example</div>
<div data-testid="display-none" style="display: none">Display None Example</div>
<div style="opacity: 0">
<span data-testid="hidden-parent">Hidden Parent Example</span>
</div>
<div data-testid="visible">Visible Example</div>
<div data-testid="hidden-attribute" hidden>Hidden Attribute Example</div>
expect(getByText('Zero Opacity Example')).not.toBeVisible();
expect(getByText('Visibility Hidden Example')).not.toBeVisible();
expect(getByText('Display None Example')).not.toBeVisible();
expect(getByText('Hidden Parent Example')).not.toBeVisible();
expect(getByText('Visible Example')).toBeVisible();
expect(getByText('Hidden Attribute Example')).not.toBeVisible();
toContainElement
toContainElement(element: HTMLElement | SVGElement | null)
This allows you to assert whether an element contains another element as a descendant or not.
<span data-testid="ancestor"><span data-testid="descendant"></span></span>
const ancestor = getByTestId('ancestor');
const descendant = getByTestId('descendant');
const nonExistantElement = getByTestId('does-not-exist');
expect(ancestor).toContainElement(descendant);
expect(descendant).not.toContainElement(ancestor);
expect(ancestor).not.toContainElement(nonExistantElement);
toHaveAttribute
toHaveAttribute(attr: string, value?: any)
This allows you to check whether the given element has an attribute or not. You can also optionally check that the attribute has a specific expected value or partial match using a RegExp.
<button data-testid="ok-button" type="submit" disabled>ok</button>
const button = getByTestId('ok-button')
expect(button).toHaveAttribute('disabled')
expect(button).toHaveAttribute('type', 'submit')
expect(button).not.toHaveAttribute('type', 'button')
expect(button).toHaveAttribute('type', /sub/))
expect(button).toHaveAttribute('type', /but/))
toHaveClassName
toHaveClassName(...classNames: string[], options?: {exact: boolean})
This allows you to check whether the given element has certain classes within
its
class attribute.
You must provide at least one class, unless you are asserting that an element does not have any classes.
<button data-testid="delete-button" class="btn extra btn-danger">Delete item</button>
<button data-testid="no-classes">No Classes</button>
const deleteButton = getByTestId('delete-button');
const noClasses = getByTestId('no-classes');
expect(deleteButton).toHaveClassName('extra');
expect(deleteButton).toHaveClassName('btn-danger btn');
expect(deleteButton).toHaveClassName('btn-danger', 'btn');
expect(deleteButton).not.toHaveClassName('btn-link');
expect(deleteButton).toHaveClassName('btn-danger extra btn', { exact: true }); // to check if the element has EXACTLY a set of classes
expect(deleteButton).not.toHaveClassName('btn-danger extra', { exact: true }); // if it has more than expected it is going to fail
expect(noClasses).not.toHaveClassName();
toHaveFocus
toHaveFocus();
This allows you to assert whether an element has focus or not.
<div><input type="text" data-testid="element-to-focus" /></div>
const input = getByTestId('element-to-focus');
input.focus();
expect(input).toHaveFocus();
input.blur();
expect(input).not.toHaveFocus();
toHaveFormValues
toHaveFormValues(expectedValues: {
[name: string]: any
})
This allows you to check if a form or fieldset contains form controls for each given name, and having the specified value.
It is important to stress that this matcher can only be invoked on a form or a fieldset element.
This allows it to take advantage of the .elements property in
formand
fieldsetto reliably fetch all form controls within them.
This also avoids the possibility that users provide a container that contains more than one
form, thereby intermixing form controls that are not related, and could even conflict with one another.
This matcher abstracts away the particularities with which a form control value
is obtained depending on the type of form control. For instance,
<input>
elements have a
value attribute, but
<select> elements do not. Here's a list
of all cases covered:
<input type="number"> elements return the value as a number, instead of
a string.
<input type="checkbox"> elements:
name attribute, it is treated as a
boolean, returning
true if the checkbox is checked,
false if
unchecked.
name attribute, they are
all treated collectively as a single form control, which returns the value
as an array containing all the values of the selected checkboxes in the
collection.
<input type="radio"> elements are all grouped by the
name attribute, and
such a group treated as a single form control. This form control returns the
value as a string corresponding to the
value attribute of the selected
radio button within the group.
<input type="text"> elements return the value as a string. This also
applies to
<input> elements having any other possible
type attribute
that's not explicitly covered in different rules above (e.g.
search,
email,
date,
password,
hidden, etc.)
<select> elements without the
multiple attribute return the value as a
string corresponding to the
value attribute of the selected
option, or
undefined if there's no selected option.
<select multiple> elements return the value as an array containing all
the values of the selected options.
<textarea> elements return their value as a string. The value
corresponds to their node content.
The above rules make it easy, for instance, to switch from using a single select control to using a group of radio buttons. Or to switch from a multi select control, to using a group of checkboxes. The resulting set of form values used by this matcher to compare against would be the same.
<form data-testid="login-form">
<input type="text" name="username" value="jane.doe" />
<input type="password" name="password" value="12345678" />
<input type="checkbox" name="rememberMe" checked />
<button type="submit">Sign in</button>
</form>
expect(getByTestId('login-form')).toHaveFormValues({
username: 'jane.doe',
rememberMe: true,
});
toHaveStyle
toHaveStyle(css: string | object)
This allows you to check if a certain element has some specific css properties with specific values applied. It matches only if the element has all the expected properties applied, not just some of them.
<button data-testid="delete-button" style="display: none; background-color: red">Delete item</button>
const button = getByTestId('delete-button');
expect(button).toHaveStyle('display: none');
expect(button).toHaveStyle({ display: 'none' });
expect(button).toHaveStyle(`
background-color: red;
display: none;
`);
expect(button).toHaveStyle({
backgroundColor: 'red',
display: 'none',
});
expect(button).not.toHaveStyle(`
background-color: blue;
display: none;
`);
expect(button).not.toHaveStyle({
backgroundColor: 'blue',
display: 'none',
});
This also works with rules that are applied to the element via a class name for which some rules are defined in a stylesheet currently active in the document. The usual rules of css precedence apply.
toHaveTextContent
toHaveTextContent(text: string | RegExp, options?: {normalizeWhitespace: boolean})
This allows you to check whether the given element has a text content or not.
When a
string argument is passed through, it will perform a partial
case-sensitive match to the element content.
To perform a case-insensitive match, you can use a
RegExp with the
/i
modifier.
If you want to match the whole content, you can use a
RegExp to do it.
<span data-testid="text-content">Text Content</span>
const element = getByTestId('text-content');
expect(element).toHaveTextContent('Content');
expect(element).toHaveTextContent(/^Text Content$/); // to match the whole content
expect(element).toHaveTextContent(/content$/i); // to use case-insensitive match
expect(element).not.toHaveTextContent('content');
toHaveValue
toHaveValue(value: string | string[] | number)
This allows you to check whether the given form element has the specified value.
It accepts
<input>,
<select> and
<textarea> elements with the exception of
<input type="checkbox"> and
<input type="radio">, which can be meaningfully
matched only using
toBeChecked or
toHaveFormValues.
For all other form elements, the value is matched using the same algorithm as in
toHaveFormValues does.
<input type="text" value="text" data-testid="input-text" />
<input type="number" value="5" data-testid="input-number" />
<input type="text" data-testid="input-empty" />
<select data-testid="multiple" multiple data-testid="select-number">
<option value="first">First Value</option>
<option value="second" selected>Second Value</option>
<option value="third" selected>Third Value</option>
</select>
const textInput = screen.getByTestId('input-text');
const numberInput = screen.getByTestId('input-number');
const emptyInput = screen.getByTestId('input-empty');
const selectInput = screen.getByTestId('select-number');
expect(textInput).toHaveValue('text');
expect(numberInput).toHaveValue(5);
expect(emptyInput).not.toHaveValue();
expect(selectInput).not.toHaveValue(['second', 'third']);
toHaveDisplayValue
toHaveDisplayValue(value: string | RegExp | (string|RegExp)[])
This allows you to check whether the given form element has the specified
displayed value (the one the end user will see). It accepts
<input>,
<select> and
<textarea> elements with the exception of
<input type="checkbox"> and
<input type="radio">, which can be meaningfully
matched only using
toBeChecked or
toHaveFormValues.
<label for="input-example">First name</label>
<input type="text" id="input-example" value="Luca" />
<label for="textarea-example">Description</label>
<textarea id="textarea-example">An example description here.</textarea>
<label for="single-select-example">Fruit</label>
<select id="single-select-example">
<option value="">Select a fruit...</option>
<option value="banana">Banana</option>
<option value="ananas">Ananas</option>
<option value="avocado">Avocado</option>
</select>
<label for="mutiple-select-example">Fruits</label>
<select id="multiple-select-example" multiple>
<option value="">Select a fruit...</option>
<option value="banana" selected>Banana</option>
<option value="ananas">Ananas</option>
<option value="avocado" selected>Avocado</option>
</select>
const input = screen.getByLabelText('First name');
const textarea = screen.getByLabelText('Description');
const selectSingle = screen.getByLabelText('Fruit');
const selectMultiple = screen.getByLabelText('Fruits');
expect(input).toHaveDisplayValue('Luca');
expect(input).toHaveDisplayValue(/Luc/);
expect(textarea).toHaveDisplayValue('An example description here.');
expect(textarea).toHaveDisplayValue(/example/);
expect(selectSingle).toHaveDisplayValue('Select a fruit...');
expect(selectSingle).toHaveDisplayValue(/Select/);
expect(selectMultiple).toHaveDisplayValue([/Avocado/, 'Banana']);
toBeChecked
toBeChecked();
This allows you to check whether the given element is checked. It accepts an
input of type
checkbox or
radio and elements with a
role of
checkbox,
radio or
switch with a valid
aria-checked attribute of
"true" or
"false".
<input type="checkbox" checked data-testid="input-checkbox-checked" />
<input type="checkbox" data-testid="input-checkbox-unchecked" />
<div role="checkbox" aria-checked="true" data-testid="aria-checkbox-checked" />
<div role="checkbox" aria-checked="false" data-testid="aria-checkbox-unchecked" />
<input type="radio" checked value="foo" data-testid="input-radio-checked" />
<input type="radio" value="foo" data-testid="input-radio-unchecked" />
<div role="radio" aria-checked="true" data-testid="aria-radio-checked" />
<div role="radio" aria-checked="false" data-testid="aria-radio-unchecked" />
<div role="switch" aria-checked="true" data-testid="aria-switch-checked" />
<div role="switch" aria-checked="false" data-testid="aria-switch-unchecked" />
const inputCheckboxChecked = getByTestId('input-checkbox-checked');
const inputCheckboxUnchecked = getByTestId('input-checkbox-unchecked');
const ariaCheckboxChecked = getByTestId('aria-checkbox-checked');
const ariaCheckboxUnchecked = getByTestId('aria-checkbox-unchecked');
expect(inputCheckboxChecked).toBeChecked();
expect(inputCheckboxUnchecked).not.toBeChecked();
expect(ariaCheckboxChecked).toBeChecked();
expect(ariaCheckboxUnchecked).not.toBeChecked();
const inputRadioChecked = getByTestId('input-radio-checked');
const inputRadioUnchecked = getByTestId('input-radio-unchecked');
const ariaRadioChecked = getByTestId('aria-radio-checked');
const ariaRadioUnchecked = getByTestId('aria-radio-unchecked');
expect(inputRadioChecked).toBeChecked();
expect(inputRadioUnchecked).not.toBeChecked();
expect(ariaRadioChecked).toBeChecked();
expect(ariaRadioUnchecked).not.toBeChecked();
const ariaSwitchChecked = getByTestId('aria-switch-checked');
const ariaSwitchUnchecked = getByTestId('aria-switch-unchecked');
expect(ariaSwitchChecked).toBeChecked();
expect(ariaSwitchUnchecked).not.toBeChecked();
toBePartiallyChecked
toBePartiallyChecked();
This allows you to check whether the given element is partially checked. It
accepts an
input of type
checkbox and elements with a
role of
checkbox
with a
aria-checked="mixed", or
input of type
checkbox with
indeterminate set to
true
<input type="checkbox" aria-checked="mixed" data-testid="aria-checkbox-mixed" />
<input type="checkbox" checked data-testid="input-checkbox-checked" />
<input type="checkbox" data-testid="input-checkbox-unchecked" />
<div role="checkbox" aria-checked="true" data-testid="aria-checkbox-checked" />
<div role="checkbox" aria-checked="false" data-testid="aria-checkbox-unchecked" />
<input type="checkbox" data-testid="input-checkbox-indeterminate" />
const ariaCheckboxMixed = getByTestId('aria-checkbox-mixed');
const inputCheckboxChecked = getByTestId('input-checkbox-checked');
const inputCheckboxUnchecked = getByTestId('input-checkbox-unchecked');
const ariaCheckboxChecked = getByTestId('aria-checkbox-checked');
const ariaCheckboxUnchecked = getByTestId('aria-checkbox-unchecked');
const inputCheckboxIndeterminate = getByTestId('input-checkbox-indeterminate');
expect(ariaCheckboxMixed).toBePartiallyChecked();
expect(inputCheckboxChecked).not.toBePartiallyChecked();
expect(inputCheckboxUnchecked).not.toBePartiallyChecked();
expect(ariaCheckboxChecked).not.toBePartiallyChecked();
expect(ariaCheckboxUnchecked).not.toBePartiallyChecked();
inputCheckboxIndeterminate.indeterminate = true;
expect(inputCheckboxIndeterminate).toBePartiallyChecked();
toHaveDescription
toHaveDescription(text: string | RegExp)
This allows you to check whether the given element has a description or not.
An element gets its description via the
aria-describedby attribute.
Set this to the
id of one or more other elements. These elements may be nested
inside, be outside, or a sibling of the passed in element.
Whitespace is normalized. Using multiple ids will join the referenced elements’ text content separated by a space.
When a
string argument is passed through, it will perform a whole
case-sensitive match to the description text.
To perform a case-insensitive match, you can use a
RegExp with the
/i
modifier.
To perform a partial match, you can pass a
RegExp.
<button aria-label="Close" aria-describedby="description-close">X</button>
<div id="description-close">Closing will discard any changes</div>
<button>Delete</button>
const closeButton = getByRole('button', { name: 'Close' });
expect(closeButton).toHaveDescription('Closing will discard any changes');
expect(closeButton).toHaveDescription(/will discard/); // to partially match
expect(closeButton).toHaveDescription(/^closing/i); // to use case-insensitive match
expect(closeButton).not.toHaveDescription('Other description');
const deleteButton = getByRole('button', { name: 'Delete' });
expect(deleteButton).not.toHaveDescription();
expect(deleteButton).toHaveDescription(''); // Missing or empty description always becomes a blank string
This library was heavily inspired by testing-library being jest-dom a part of its ecosystem, and Kent C. Dodds' guiding principles.
The intention is to make these matchers available to developers using Jasmine instead of Jest.
I'm not aware of any, if you are please do make a PR and add it here!
For extending Jasmine's matchers outside the realm of DOM testing, Jasmine-Matchers is an option.
The more your tests resemble the way your software is used, the more confidence they can give you
Thanks goes to these people (emoji key)
|
Kent C. Dodds
🚇
|
Brian Alexis
🤔 💻 📖 ⚠️
|
IanGrainger
💻
|
Michaël De Boey
🚇
|
Nick McCurdy
🚇
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!
MIT