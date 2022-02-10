Table of Contents

The problem

You want to write maintainable tests for your Angular components. As a part of this goal, you want your tests to avoid including implementation details of your components and rather focus on making your tests give you the confidence for which they are intended. As part of this, you want your testbase to be maintainable in the long run so refactors of your components (changes to implementation but not functionality) don't break your tests and slow you and your team down.

This solution

The @testing-library/angular is a very lightweight solution for testing Angular components. It provides light utility functions on top of Angular and @testing-library/dom , in a way that encourages better testing practices. Its primary guiding principle is:

Example

counter.component.ts

({ selector: 'counter' , template: ` <button (click)="decrement()">-</button> <span>Current Count: {{ counter }}</span> <button (click)="increment()">+</button> ` , }) export class CounterComponent { () counter = 0 ; increment() { this .counter += 1 ; } decrement() { this .counter -= 1 ; } }

counter.component.spec.ts

import { render, screen, fireEvent } from '@testing-library/angular' ; import { CounterComponent } from './counter.component.ts' ; describe( 'Counter' , () => { test( 'should render counter' , async () => { await render(CounterComponent, { componentProperties: { counter: 5 } }); expect(screen.getByText( 'Current Count: 5' )); }); test( 'should increment the counter on click' , async () => { await render(CounterComponent, { componentProperties: { counter: 5 } }); const incrementButton = screen.getByRole( 'button' , { name: /increment/i }); fireEvent.click(incrementButton); expect(screen.getByText( 'Current Count: 6' )); }); });

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies :

npm install @testing-library/angular --save-dev

You may also be interested in installing jest-dom so you can use the custom jest matchers.

Guiding Principles

We try to only expose methods and utilities that encourage you to write tests that closely resemble how your Angular components are used.

Utilities are included in this project based on the following guiding principles:

If it relates to rendering components, it deals with DOM nodes rather than component instances, nor should it encourage dealing with component instances. It should be generally useful for testing individual Angular components or full Angular applications. Utility implementations and APIs should be simple and flexible.

At the end of the day, what we want is for this library to be pretty light-weight, simple, and understandable.

Docs

FAQ

I am using Reactive Forms and the jest-dom matcher toHaveFormValues always returns an empty object or there are missing fields. Why?

Only form elements with a name attribute will have their values passed to toHaveFormsValues .

Issues

🐛 Bugs

Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.

💡 Feature Requests

Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.

❓ Questions

LICENSE

MIT