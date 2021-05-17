openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@testim/root-cause-jest

by testimio
0.1.33 (see all)

🔍 Root Cause is a tool for troubleshooting Puppeteer and Playwright tests. 🔎

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

448

GitHub Stars

246

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

AGPL-3.0-only

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Testim Root Cause

This is the Testim Root Cause monorepo. Please check out the documentation.

Root Cause

Please see the contributing guide and note this project has a Code Of Conduct

Getting Started

Please check out the getting started guide to integrate with Jest, Mocha, or to run standalone.

Testim Root Cause

Root Cause is a tool for troubleshooting Puppeteer and Playwright tests.

We believe modern automation frameworks like Puppeteer, Playwright and Selenium are pretty fast and useful but maintaining and debugging tests is hard.

Root Cause adds features to simplify root cause analysis of Puppeteer and Playwright test runs. Root Cause captures screenshots, network HAR files, and console logs from each test run and saves them to a local drive. The screenshots highlight the action taken at each step and are easily viewed in succession through an intuitive UI to demonstrate the test flow or to identify where a test failed. Additionally, the console logs are parsed to each test step and network HAR is available to deep-dive into failed steps.

Note that this project is a yarn workspace and packages inside have specific READMEs.

Testim.io

Testim Logo

This project is maintained and supported with ❤️ by Testim.io.

License

AGPL.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial