@testdeck/mocha

by testdeck
0.2.0 (see all)

Object oriented testing

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8K

GitHub Stars

217

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

testdeck

The JavaScript OOP style tests!

// Use one of the mocha/jest/jasmine test runners:
import { suite, test } from "@testdeck/mocha";
import { suite, test } from "@testdeck/jest";
import { suite, test } from "@testdeck/jasmine";

// And write your tests like:
import { expect } from 'chai';

@suite
class Hello {
  
  @test
  world() {
    expect(false).to.be.true;
  }
}

Packages

This is the monorepo for the testdeck packages.

Build

Clone this repository using

git clone https://github.com/testdeck/testdeck.git

Then from inside the so created testdeck directory run

npm install

This will install all required dependencies and will also bootstrap lerna.

The following npm scripts are available

  • npm run tslint -- runs tslint on all sources in all available packages
  • npm run tslint-fix -- runs tslint --fix on all sources in all available packages
  • npm test -- run all tests on all available packages

