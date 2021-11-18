testdeck

The JavaScript OOP style tests!

import { suite, test } from "@testdeck/mocha" ; import { suite, test } from "@testdeck/jest" ; import { suite, test } from "@testdeck/jasmine" ; import { expect } from 'chai' ; class Hello { world() { expect( false ).to.be.true; } }

Packages

This is the monorepo for the testdeck packages.

Build

Clone this repository using

git clone https://github.com/testdeck/testdeck.git

Then from inside the so created testdeck directory run

npm install

This will install all required dependencies and will also bootstrap lerna .

The following npm scripts are available

npm run tslint -- runs tslint on all sources in all available packages

-- runs on all sources in all available packages npm run tslint-fix -- runs tslint --fix on all sources in all available packages

-- runs on all sources in all available packages npm test -- run all tests on all available packages

Resources