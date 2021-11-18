The JavaScript OOP style tests!
// Use one of the mocha/jest/jasmine test runners:
import { suite, test } from "@testdeck/mocha";
import { suite, test } from "@testdeck/jest";
import { suite, test } from "@testdeck/jasmine";
// And write your tests like:
import { expect } from 'chai';
@suite
class Hello {
@test
world() {
expect(false).to.be.true;
}
}
This is the monorepo for the testdeck packages.
Clone this repository using
git clone https://github.com/testdeck/testdeck.git
Then from inside the so created
testdeck directory run
npm install
This will install all required dependencies and will also bootstrap
lerna.
The following npm scripts are available
npm run tslint -- runs
tslint on all sources in all available packages
npm run tslint-fix -- runs
tslint --fix on all sources in all available packages
npm test -- run all tests on all available packages