React Joyride

Create awesome tours for your app!

Showcase your app to new users or explain functionality of new features.

It uses react-floater for positioning and styling.

And you can use your own components too!

Setup

npm i react-joyride

Getting Started

import Joyride from 'react-joyride' ; export class App extends React . Component { state = { steps : [ { target : '.my-first-step' , content : 'This is my awesome feature!' , }, { target : '.my-other-step' , content : 'This another awesome feature!' , }, ... ] }; render () { const { steps } = this .state; return ( < div className = "app" > < Joyride steps = {steps} ... /> ... </ div > ); } }

If you need to support legacy browsers you need to include the scrollingelement polyfill.

Development

Setting up a local development environment is easy!

Clone (or fork) this repo on your machine, navigate to its location in the terminal and run:

npm install npm link npm run watch

Now clone https://github.com/gilbarbara/react-joyride-demo and run:

npm install npm link react-joyride npm start

Start coding! 🎉